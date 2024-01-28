Restaurant info

Nestled between bustling East Austin neighborhoods, Este celebrates fresh seafood, Mexican flavors, and charcoal cooking. From the team behind the East 6th favorite, Suerte, Chef Fermin Nunez and restaurateur Sam Hellman-Mass are taking their love for masa coastal. In a location with a rich history, Este's bright dining spaces, artisan decor and spacious outdoor deck bring the energy of seaside towns to East Austin. An extensive wine list and classic cocktails with a maritime twist are the perfect pairing for aguachiles, ceviches, oysters, fish tacos y otros mariscos!