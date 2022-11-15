Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Estela's Fresh Mex - Iowa City

106 Reviews

$

184 E Burlington St

Iowa City, IA 52240

Popular Items

Steak Burrito
Steak Burrito Bowl
The Iowan Burrito

Burritos (OO)

Shredded Chicken Burrito

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce

Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$9.95

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$9.95

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$9.45

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated

Chorizo Burrito

$9.75

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh

Ground Beef Burrito

$9.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated

Fajita Mix Burrito (Veggie Only)

$8.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled

Veggie Mix Burrito (Veggie Only)

$8.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled

Bowls (OO)

Shredded Chicken Burrito Bowl

Shredded Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.25

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl

$9.25

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh

Steak Burrito Bowl

Steak Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$9.95

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

Carnitas Burrito Bowl

$9.45

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

$9.75

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh

Ground Beef Burrito Bowl

Ground Beef Burrito Bowl

$9.25

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated

Fajita Mix Burrito Bowl (Veggie Only)

Fajita Mix Burrito Bowl (Veggie Only)

$8.25

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled

Veggie Mix Burrito Bowl (Veggie Only)

Veggie Mix Burrito Bowl (Veggie Only)

$8.25

Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled

Tacos - 3 Per Order (OO)

Shredded Chicken Tacos

Shredded Chicken Tacos

$9.25

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$9.25

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$9.95

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$9.95

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$9.45

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated

Chorizo Tacos

$9.75

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh

Ground Beef Tacos

Ground Beef Tacos

$9.25

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated

Fajita Mix Tacos (Veggie Only)

$8.25

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled

Veggie Mix Tacos (Veggie Only)

$8.25

3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled

Single Tacos (OO)

Shredded Chiken Taco

$3.25

Grilled Chicken Taco

$3.75

Steak Taco

$3.75

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Carnitas Taco

$3.25

Chorizo Taco

$3.25

Ground Beef Taco

$3.25

Fajita Mix Taco (Veggie Only)

$3.25

Veggie Mix Taco (Veggie Only)

$3.25

Quesadillas (OO)

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$9.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.95

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.45

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.75

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated

Fajita Mix Quesadilla (Veggie Only)

$8.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled

Veggie Mix Quesadilla (Veggie Only)

$8.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Nachos (OO)

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce

Grilled Chicken Nachos

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh

Steak Nachos

$11.20

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh

Al Pastor Nachos

$11.20

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce

Carnitas Nachos

$10.70

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated

Chorizo Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh

Ground Beef Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated

Fajita Mix Nachos (Veggie Only)

$9.50

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled

Veggie Mix Nachos (Veggie Only)

$9.50

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled

Salads (OO)

Shredded Chicken Salad

$9.25

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.25

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$9.95

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh

Al Pastor Salad

$9.95

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce

Carnitas Salad

$9.45

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated

Chorizo Salad

$9.75

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh

Ground Beef Salad

$9.25

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated

Fajita Mix Salad (Veggie Only)

Fajita Mix Salad (Veggie Only)

$8.25

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled

Veggie Mix Salad (Veggie Only)

$8.25

Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled

Breakfast Burritos (ALL DAY) (OO)

Light & Fresh Burrito

Light & Fresh Burrito

$8.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Cheese - Avocado - Choice of Salsa & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Spicy Burrito

The Spicy Burrito

$9.00

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo- Cheese - Jalapeño - Salsa & Onion All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Loaded Burrito

$9.50

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Cheese - Pico De Gallo - Salsa & Avocado Slices All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Iowan Burrito

$9.95

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Carnitas - Cheese - Salsa - Potatoes - Veggie Mix & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Buff Burrito

The Buff Burrito

$9.25

Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Pancake - Eggs - Cheese - Bacon - Potatoes - Pico De Gallo & Maple Syrup All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!

The Hawk Box (OO)

The Hawk Box

The Hawk Box

$37.50

*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa) Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.

Party Nachos (OO)

Fiesta Nachos

$14.95

Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Meat or Veggie of Choice - Sent with Salsa & Party Queso to Smother At Home!

Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos

Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos

$19.95

Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Grilled Chicken, Thick Cut Bacon, Creamy Ranch & Veggies - Sent with Salsas & Party Queso to Smother At Home!

Kids Menu / Breakfast (OO)

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") - Choice of Filling - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings

Kids Burrito Bowl

$6.00

Burrito Bowl (small) - Choice of Filling - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Choice of Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream

Nino Nachos

$6.00

Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco

Kids Tacos

$6.00

2 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings

Mini Cakes

$3.00

Order of 3 mini pancakes - 3" Comes with Syrup

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

3 Eggs - Seasoned & Scrambled

Sides & Dips (OO)

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$1.60

3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$1.50+
Guacamole

Guacamole

$1.50+

Fresh Avocado - Pico De Gallo - Lime Juice - Salt

Salsas

Salsas

$0.80+

Signature Homemade Salsas Mild = Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Salt Medium (Verde) = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Serrano - Salt Hot = Tomato - Arbol - Salt Extra Hot = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Arbol - Serrano - Salt

Corn Salsa

Corn Salsa

$1.00+

Sweet Yellow Corn - Black Beans - Red Onion - Cilantro - Lime - Arbol - Salt

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$0.80+

Diced Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Lime Juice - Salt

Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$2.00+

Traditional Spanish Rice - Jasmine - Tomato Sauce - Garlic - Onion - Cumin - Salt

Basmati White Rice

Basmati White Rice

$2.00+

Basmati - Garlic - Onion - Salt

Refried Pinto Beans

Refried Pinto Beans

$2.00+

Pinto - Water - Oil - Salt

Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.00+

Black Bean - Water - Salt - Garlic - Onion - Guajillo Sauce

Estela's Bean Dip - With Chips

Estela's Bean Dip - With Chips

$5.75

Small Bowl - Refried Beans - Ground Beef - Queso Blanco - Hot Salsa - Cheese - Sour Cream (Comes With Chips) No Substitutions or Additions - Removing items is OK

Mexican Potatoes - With Chips

Mexican Potatoes - With Chips

$4.95

House Seasoned Potatoes - Covered In Pico De Gallo - Smothered In Queso Blanco (Comes With Chips)

Large Homemade Flour Tortilla

Large Homemade Flour Tortilla

$1.50

13" Homemade Flour Tortilla

Small Homemade Flour Tortilla

Small Homemade Flour Tortilla

$0.35

6" Homemade Flour Tortilla

Beverages (OO)

Fountain Drink

$1.95
Mexican Coca-Cola

Mexican Coca-Cola

$2.25
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.25
Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.25
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.25
Jarritos Mango

Jarritos Mango

$2.25
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.25
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$2.25
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.25
Orange Juice - Minute Maid

Orange Juice - Minute Maid

$2.25
Horchata

Horchata

$2.95Out of stock
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Chocolate Milk - Yup! Fairlife

Chocolate Milk - Yup! Fairlife

$2.75
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Food - Made Quick - With LOVE From our 6 signature salsa to our homemade tortillas and marinades, we prepare all of our FRESH flavors on site in our kitchen daily here at Estela's Fresh Mex. We serve Burritos, Tacos, Quesadillas, Nachos, and more! Find us near Coral Ridge Mall and The University of Iowa. Order online for carryout!

184 E Burlington St, Iowa City, IA 52240

