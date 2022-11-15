- Home
Estela's Fresh Mex - Iowa City
106 Reviews
$
184 E Burlington St
Iowa City, IA 52240
Popular Items
Burritos (OO)
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Steak Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Al Pastor Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce
Carnitas Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated
Chorizo Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh
Ground Beef Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated
Fajita Mix Burrito (Veggie Only)
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
Veggie Mix Burrito (Veggie Only)
Homemade Flour Tortilla - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
Bowls (OO)
Shredded Chicken Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Steak Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce
Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated
Chorizo Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh
Ground Beef Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated
Fajita Mix Burrito Bowl (Veggie Only)
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
Veggie Mix Burrito Bowl (Veggie Only)
Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
Tacos - 3 Per Order (OO)
Shredded Chicken Tacos
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Tacos
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Steak Tacos
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Al Pastor Tacos
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce
Carnitas Tacos
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated
Chorizo Tacos
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh
Ground Beef Tacos
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated
Fajita Mix Tacos (Veggie Only)
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
Veggie Mix Tacos (Veggie Only)
3 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
Single Tacos (OO)
Quesadillas (OO)
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Steak Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce
Carnitas Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated
Chorizo Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated
Fajita Mix Quesadilla (Veggie Only)
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
Veggie Mix Quesadilla (Veggie Only)
Homemade Flour Tortilla With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
Cheese Quesadilla
Nachos (OO)
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Steak Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Al Pastor Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce
Carnitas Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated
Chorizo Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh
Ground Beef Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated
Fajita Mix Nachos (Veggie Only)
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
Veggie Mix Nachos (Veggie Only)
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco OR Guacamole Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
Salads (OO)
Shredded Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Shredded Chicken Breasts In Our Homemade Juicy Guajillo Sauce
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Cubed & Seasoned Chicken Thighs - Grilled Fresh
Steak Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Seasoned Tender Lean Beef - Grilled Fresh
Al Pastor Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Cubed Pineapple Pork With Ancho Chili Dry Rub - Grilled Fresh In Homemade Sauce
Carnitas Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Sweet & Savory Pork - Marinated
Chorizo Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Slightly Spicy Ground Pork - Grilled Fresh
Ground Beef Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Traditional Ground Beef - Marinated
Fajita Mix Salad (Veggie Only)
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Tri-Colored Peppers With Red Onion In Marinade - Fresh Grilled
Veggie Mix Salad (Veggie Only)
Chopped Romaine Lettuce AND OR Spinach Leaves - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings > Dressing Sweet Yellow Corn With Red And Green Peppers - Fresh Grilled
Breakfast Burritos (ALL DAY) (OO)
Light & Fresh Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Cheese - Avocado - Choice of Salsa & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Spicy Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo- Cheese - Jalapeño - Salsa & Onion All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Loaded Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Cheese - Pico De Gallo - Salsa & Avocado Slices All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Iowan Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Eggs - Chorizo - Bacon - Carnitas - Cheese - Salsa - Potatoes - Veggie Mix & Pico De Gallo All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Buff Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla OR Burrito Bowl - Choice of Rice & Beans - Pancake - Eggs - Cheese - Bacon - Potatoes - Pico De Gallo & Maple Syrup All Items Listed Will Be Included. Please Comment If You Would Like Any Ingredients Removed. Thank you!
The Hawk Box (OO)
The Hawk Box
*12 Tacos - Rice & beans - Chips & Party Dip, 2 Salsas (4oz each) & Toppings (Cheese - Lettuce & Pico De Gallo OR Corn Salsa) Includes 2 orders of 6 tortillas (3 options), choice of 2 fillings ($3 up-charge for grilled meats), along with choice of rice, beans, party dip (8oz of queso or guacamole) and salsa.
Party Nachos (OO)
Fiesta Nachos
Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Meat or Veggie of Choice - Sent with Salsa & Party Queso to Smother At Home!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Nachos
Box of Estela's Tortilla Chips - Covered in Pico de Gallo or Corn Salsa - Topped with Grilled Chicken, Thick Cut Bacon, Creamy Ranch & Veggies - Sent with Salsas & Party Queso to Smother At Home!
Kids Menu / Breakfast (OO)
Kids Burrito
Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") - Choice of Filling - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Kids Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl (small) - Choice of Filling - Choice of Rice & Beans - Fillings > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Quesadilla
Homemade Flour Tortilla (8") With Cheddar Jack Cheese - Choice of Filling > Veggies & Toppings - Dip : Salsas or Sour Cream
Nino Nachos
Tortilla Chips Topped with Rice & Beans - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings - Smothered in Estela's Queso Blanco
Kids Tacos
2 Per Order - Homemade Flour - Soft Corn - Hardshell - Filling > Salsas > Veggies & Toppings
Mini Cakes
Order of 3 mini pancakes - 3" Comes with Syrup
Scrambled Eggs
3 Eggs - Seasoned & Scrambled
Sides & Dips (OO)
Tortilla Chips
3oz Bag of Estela's Corn Tortilla Chips
Queso Blanco
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado - Pico De Gallo - Lime Juice - Salt
Salsas
Signature Homemade Salsas Mild = Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Salt Medium (Verde) = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Serrano - Salt Hot = Tomato - Arbol - Salt Extra Hot = Tomatillo - Onion - Cilantro - Arbol - Serrano - Salt
Corn Salsa
Sweet Yellow Corn - Black Beans - Red Onion - Cilantro - Lime - Arbol - Salt
Pico De Gallo
Diced Tomato - Onion - Cilantro - Lime Juice - Salt
Spanish Rice
Traditional Spanish Rice - Jasmine - Tomato Sauce - Garlic - Onion - Cumin - Salt
Basmati White Rice
Basmati - Garlic - Onion - Salt
Refried Pinto Beans
Pinto - Water - Oil - Salt
Black Beans
Black Bean - Water - Salt - Garlic - Onion - Guajillo Sauce
Estela's Bean Dip - With Chips
Small Bowl - Refried Beans - Ground Beef - Queso Blanco - Hot Salsa - Cheese - Sour Cream (Comes With Chips) No Substitutions or Additions - Removing items is OK
Mexican Potatoes - With Chips
House Seasoned Potatoes - Covered In Pico De Gallo - Smothered In Queso Blanco (Comes With Chips)
Large Homemade Flour Tortilla
13" Homemade Flour Tortilla
Small Homemade Flour Tortilla
6" Homemade Flour Tortilla
Beverages (OO)
Fountain Drink
Mexican Coca-Cola
Mexican Sprite
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Pineapple
Orange Juice - Minute Maid
Horchata
Bottled Water
Chocolate Milk - Yup! Fairlife
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Fresh Food - Made Quick - With LOVE From our 6 signature salsa to our homemade tortillas and marinades, we prepare all of our FRESH flavors on site in our kitchen daily here at Estela's Fresh Mex. We serve Burritos, Tacos, Quesadillas, Nachos, and more! Find us near Coral Ridge Mall and The University of Iowa. Order online for carryout!
184 E Burlington St, Iowa City, IA 52240