Pizza
Italian

Estella’s Pizzeria 1276 SW California Blvd

422 Reviews

$$

1276 SW California Blvd

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

Order Again

Popular Items

18" XLg Cheese
Garlic Knots
Chicken Wings

Pizza

18" XLg Cheese

$15.95

Sicilian Cheese

$17.99

Dough

$3.99

Specialty Slice

$4.25

Appetizers & Sides

Chicken Wings

$13.95+

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Baked Eggplant Rollatini

$9.95

Mussels

$12.50

French Fries

$6.95

Garlic Knots

$6.50+

Meatballs Side

$6.95

Sausage Side

$6.95

Jar of Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Tomato Sauce Small

$2.00

Tomato Sauce Large

$3.00

Side Garlic Butter

$1.50

Side Of Pasta

$2.95

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Appetizer Special

$7.95

Assorted Chips

$1.50

Soup & Salads

Lg House Salad

$5.95

Lg Caesar Salad

$7.95

Antipasto

$9.95+

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

House Salad Side

$2.95

Caesar Salad Side

$2.95

Pasta

Bolognese

$13.95

Pasta with Garlic & Oil

$11.95

Pasta Ala Vodka

$16.95

Pasta with Alfredo

$15.95

Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$13.95

Pasta with Meatball

$14.95

Pasta with Sausage

$14.95

Pasta with Broccoli & Garlic

$12.95

Lasagna House Specialty

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Stuffed Shells

$13.95

Homemade Manicotti Pasta

$13.95

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Gnocchi

$14.50

Baked Gnocchi

$15.95

Specialty Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

White Pizza

$18.95

Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Supreme Pizza

$22.95

Sicilian Style Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Grandma Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Pizza

$18.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Chicken Parm Pizza

$21.00

Super Veggie

$18.95

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$16.95

Chicken Marsala Entree

$17.95

Chicken Francese Entree

$17.95

Veal Parmigiana Entree

$19.95

Veal Marsala Entree

$20.50

Veal Francese Entree

$21.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$15.95

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$17.95

Chicken Special

$19.95

Seafood Entrees

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Entree

$19.95

Calamari Marinara Entree

$18.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Entree

$19.95

Mussels Entree

$16.95

Clams Entree

$18.95

Zuppa De Pesce Entree

$24.95

Snapper & Shrimp Entree

$21.95

Fish Special

$21.95

Hot Subs

Meatball Parm Sub

$10.95

Sausage Parm Sub

$10.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.50

Veal Parm Sub

$11.50

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.95

Sausage & Peppers Sub

$9.95

Cheese Steak & Onions Sub

$10.95

Cheese Steak Deluxe Sub

$10.95

Chicken Philly & Onions Sub

$10.95

Chicken Philly Deluxe Sub

$11.95

Calzones/Stromboli

Small Calzone

$10.99

Large Calzone

$15.99

Stromboli

$10.95

Cold Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.50

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Tuna & Cheese Sub

$9.95

Italian Sub

$10.95

Roast Beef & Cheese Sub

$10.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries Kids Meal

$9.00

Cheese Ravioli (3) Kids Meal

$6.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs Kids Meal

$6.50

Penne Alfredo Kids Meal

$8.25

Desserts

Lobster Tail

$7.95

Cannoli

$4.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Limoncello

$5.00

Amaretto Cream Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$5.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$5.00

All Whole Cakes

$48.00

Cannoli Shells (Empty)

$1.50

Rainbow Cookie Cake

$5.50

Tartufo

$4.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Tropicana O J

$2.00

Pepsi Fountain Drink

$2.00

Diet Pepsi Fountain Drink

$2.00

Sierra Mist Fountain Drink

$2.00

Mountain Dew Fountain Drink

$2.00

Mug Root Beer Fountain Drink

$2.10

Dr. Pepper Fountain Drink

$2.00

Ginger Ale Fountain Drink

$2.10

Lemonade Fountain Drink

$2.00

Orange Crush Fountain Drink

$2.10

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Seltzer

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Half & Half Tea

$2.00

Pepsi - 2 Liter

$2.79

Diet Pepsi - 2 Liter

$2.79

Mountain Dew - 2 Liter

$2.79

Dr. Pepper - 2 Liter

$2.89

Ginger Ale - 2 Liter

$2.89

Sierra Mist - 2 Liter

$2.79

Pepsi - 20oz

$1.69

Diet Pepsi - 20oz

$1.69

Mtn Dew - 20oz

$1.69

Orange Crush - 20oz

$1.69

Gatorade Bottle

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.89

Green Tea

$1.69

Southern Sweet Tea

$1.69

Lipton Pure Leaf

$1.69

Brisk Tea

$1.69

Root Beer - 20oz

$1.69

Beer

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Yeungling

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$6.50

White Zinfandel Glass

$6.50

Chardonnay Glass

$6.50

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.50

Chablis Glass

$6.50

Chianti Glass

$6.50

Merlot Glass

$6.50

Moscato Glass

$6.50

Wine Corking Fee

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$30.00

White Zinfandel Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Chablis Bottle

$30.00

Chianti Bottle

$40.00

Moscato Bottle

$20.00

Dinner For 2

Dinner For 2 Coupon

$25.95

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate - $10

$10.00

Gift Certificate - $25

$25.00

Gift Certificate - $50

$50.00

Gift Certificate - $100

$100.00

Gift Certificate - $5

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1276 SW California Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

Directions

