Bakeries
Sandwiches

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie

716 Reviews

$$

2530 Arden Way

Sacramento, CA 95825

Order Again

LUNCH

Le Petite (serves 4-6)

Le Petite (serves 4-6)

$85.00

assorted sandwiches, choice of ONE side dish, and assorted cookies

Le Medium (serves 8-10)

Le Medium (serves 8-10)

$145.00

assorted sandwiches, choice of TWO side dishes, and assorted cookies

Le Grande (serves 12-15)

Le Grande (serves 12-15)

$195.00

assorted sandwiches, choice of THREE side dishes, and assorted cookies

À LA CARTE

Quiche - Ham, Whole

$39.00

(sliced into 8) ham, onion, ricotta

Quiche - Vegetable, Whole

$39.00

(sliced into 8) asparagus, spinach, zucchini, and ricotta

Farmstand Salad Bowl

$42.00+

mixed greens, beets, goat cheese, pecans, balsamic vinegar

Green Salad Bowl (serves 6-8

$32.00

mixed greens, red onion, tomato, vinaigrette

Fruit Salad Bowl

$35.00+

seasonal fruit

Bowtie Pasta Salad Bowl

$52.00+

salami, mozzarella, roasted peppers, greens, balsamic vinaigrette

Mini Toast

$4.50

(minimum order: 5) small seasonal fruit cups

Party Size Pasries (min 20)

$2.95

Mini Blueberry Scone(min 20)

$2.75

Green Salad10-12

$56.00

Potato Salad 8-10

Nicoise 6-8

$72.00

Party Sized Cookies(min 20)

$2.95

Party Size Cookie

$2.95

DELIVERY & FEES

Flat Delivery Fee, any order WITHIN 5 miles

$25.00

Price Per Mile, any order outside of 5 miles

$5.00

Add-ons

$6.00

Packaging Fee Flat Rate

$1,043.68

Bag/Box Fee

Single Tart Box

$0.95

Double Tart Box

$1.50

8x8 Box

$2.00

Large Pastry Box (10x14)

$2.50

6 Macaron Box

$1.75

12 Macaron Box

$2.50

24 Macaron Box

$5.00

Tall Cup Water

$0.50

Brown Paper Bag

$0.10

Small Estelle Handle Bag

$0.75

Large Estelle Handle Bag

$1.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Estelle is a charming, warmly lit French bakery & pâtisserie that is dedicated to quality, located in Sacramento. All of our baked goods are made fresh daily on site and use the finest and freshest local ingredients available. Owner Esther Son's passion for pastries started at an early age. She recalls stopping by the bakery on her way to school and savoring madeleines instead of her lunch. Although not a professionally trained chef she is the creative force behind Estelle, serving up decadent macarons, artisan breads and French style pastries.

Website

Location

2530 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825

Directions

Search similar restaurants

