Estelle's 400 Colorado

Cocktails & Liquor

Cocktails

Pastel

$16.00

Ketel One Vodka 45-50ml Lemon Juice 15 ml Hibiscus tea 30 ml Dragonfruit Juice 25ml Sugar 10ml orange bitters 2 dashes saline solution 2 dashes egg white

Rhubarb & Soda

$16.00

Granny Smith Gimlet

$16.00

Breton Water

$16.00

Baysipper

$16.00

Matcha Martini

$16.00

Apple Jack Milk Punch

$16.00

Peach Collins

$16.00

Vodka

Well Vodka (Reyka)

$10.00

Titos

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$11.00

Haku

$11.00

High Desert

$17.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Grey Goose La Poire

$12.00

Stoli Elit

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka (Reyka)

$13.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Belvedere

$16.00

DBL Chopin

$14.00

DBL Haku

$14.00

DBL High Desert

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$16.00

DBL Grey Goose La Poire

$15.00

DBL Stoli Elite

$17.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

Gin

Beefeater Dry

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

Botanist

$14.00

Citadelle French

$10.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Fords

$12.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Monkey 47

$25.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Tanqueray No. TEN

$12.00

Bombay Dry

$13.00

DBL Beefeater Dry

$14.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

DBL Botanist

$17.00

DBL Citadelle French

$13.00

DBL Empress 1908

$15.00

DBL Fords

$15.00

DBL Hayman's Old Tom

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$16.00

DBL Monkey 47

$28.00

DBL Plymouth

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray No. TEN

$15.00

Rum

Appleton Estate 12yr

$12.00

Bacardi Spiced

$10.00

Bacardi White

$10.00

Clement Canne Bleu Rhum

$11.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Wray & Nephew Overpoof

$12.00

DBL Appleton Estate 12yr

$15.00

DBL Bacardi Spiced

$13.00

DBL Bacardi White

$13.00

DBL Clement Canne Bleu Rhum

$14.00

DBL Goslings Black Seal

$13.00

DBL Wray & Nephew Overpoof

$15.00

Tequila

Aguasol Blanco

$10.00

Aguasol Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Cazadores Blanco (premium well - proposed)

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Clasé Azul Anejo

$145.00

Clasé Azul Plata

$37.00

Clasé Azul Reposado

$40.00

Clasé Azul Ultra Anejo

$500.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio 70 Cristalino

$21.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Silver

$11.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$17.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Anejo

$57.00

Lalo Blanco

$13.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino

$40.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$14.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Pueblo Viejo Blanco (well)

$10.00

400 Conejos

$17.00

Patron El Cielo

$31.00

Volcan X.A

$46.00

DBL Aguasol Blanco

$13.00

DBL Aguasol Reposado

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

DBL Cazadores Blanco (premium well - proposed)

$13.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$21.00

DBL Clasé Azul Anejo

$148.00

DBL Clasé Azul Plata

$40.00

DBL Clasé Azul Reposado

$43.00

DBL Clasé Azul Ultra Anejo

$503.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$53.00

DBL Don Julio 70 Cristalino

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

DBL Espolon Silver

$14.00

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00

DBL Fortaleza Reposado

$20.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Reserva Extra Anejo

$60.00

DBL Lalo Blanco

$16.00

DBL Maestro Dobel 50 Cristalino

$43.00

DBL Maestro Dobel Diamante

$17.00

DBL Siete Leguas Reposado

$18.00

DBL Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

DBL Pueblo Viejo Blanco (well)

$13.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy Bourbon

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$20.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

Old Grand-Dad Bourbon

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Tx Straight Bourbon

$13.00

Angels Envy Rye

$29.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

Sazerac 6yr

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Redbreast 12

$21.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Angels Envy Bourbon

$17.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$18.00

DBL Garrison Brothers Small Batch

$23.00

DBL High West Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Old Grand-Dad Bourbon

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$15.00

DBL Tx Straight Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Angels Envy Rye

$32.00

DBL High West Double Rye

$16.00

DBL Sazerac 6yr

$15.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Redbreast 12

$24.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10

$18.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$28.00

Glenfiddich 12

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Macallan 12

$24.00

DBL Ardbeg 10

$21.00

DBL Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$31.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12

$20.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$19.00

DBL Macallan 12

$27.00

Liqueurs

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$8.00

Mr.Black Coffee

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$17.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet - Branca Menta

$10.00

Ancho Reyes Original

$9.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$9.00

Giffard Rhubarb

$8.00

Giffard Apricot

$9.00

GIffard Banana

$9.00

Giffard Creme de Violette

$8.00

Giffard Strawberry

$8.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Italicus

$10.00

DBL Lazzaroni Amaretto

$11.00

DBL Mr.Black Coffee

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$13.00

DBL Green Chartreuse

$20.00

DBL St. Germain

$13.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$13.00

DBL Fernet - Branca Menta

$13.00

DBL Ancho Reyes Original

$12.00

DBL Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$12.00

DBL Giffard Rhubarb

$11.00

DBL Giffard Apricot

$12.00

DBL GIffard Banana

$12.00

DBL Giffard Creme de Violette

$11.00

DBL Giffard Strawberry

$11.00

DBL Benedictine

$13.00

DBL Italicus

$13.00

Liquor Bottles

Aguasol Blanco BTL

$350.00

Aguasol Reposado BTL

$400.00

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$400.00

Casamigos Reposado BTL

$400.00

Lalo Blanco BTL

$400.00

Maestro Dobel BTL

$400.00

Don Julio Blanco/Repo BTL

$400.00

High desert BTL

$450.00

Tito's BTL

$350.00

Belvedere BTL

$350.00

Grey Goose BTL

$400.00

Ketel One BTL

$350.00

Don Julio 1942 BTL

$1,000.00

Clasé Azul Repo BTL

$1,000.00

Stolichnaya Elit BTL

$600.00

Beer & Wine

Beer

Mic Ultra

$7.00

McConauhaze IPA

$7.00

Lonestar

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Dos XX

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$10.00

Wine Glasses

Mionetto Prosecco

$14.00

Moet & Chandon

$21.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$25.00

Chateau Whispering Angel

$14.00

The Beach Whispering Angel

$13.00

Villa Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$20.00

Rodney Strong

$14.00

Etude Pinot Noir

$17.00

Paul Chev Brut

$12.00

Wine Bottles

Moët & Chandon BTL

$200.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut BTL

$250.00

Veuve Clicquot Rosé BTL

$275.00

Perrier Jouet 'Belle Epoque' Brut BTL

$350.00

Perrier Jouet 'Belle Epoque' Rosé BTL

$450.00

Chateau D'Eslans 'Whispering Angel' BTL

$65.00

Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc, NZ BTL

$65.00

Cakebread Napa Valley Chardoney BTL

$95.00

Rodney Strong Chalk Hill BTL

$65.00

Silver Oak Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$250.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$500.00

Paul Chev Brut BTL

$60.00

Domaine Rouviere

$50.00

Whispering Angel The Beach

$60.00

N/A Bevs

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Spirit Free Mocktail

$12.00

Rixhards Soda Water

$3.00

Flowers

Flower Arrangements

50

$65.00

Caviar

Ostera

1 oz Golden Holland Ostera

$150.00

2 oz Golden Holland Ostera

$300.00

3 oz Golden Holland Ostera

$450.00

4 oz Golden Holland Ostera

$600.00

Kaluga

1 oz Golden Kaluga

$100.00

2 oz Golden Kaluga

$200.00

3 oz Golden Kaluga

$300.00

4 oz Golden Kaluga

$400.00

Hackleback

1 oz Hackleback

$85.00

2 oz Hackleback

$170.00

3 oz Hackleback

$255.00

4 oz Hackleback

$340.00

Investors

David Kanne

Mezcal Soda (Milk Wash)

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

400 Colorado, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

