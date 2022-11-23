Restaurant header imageView gallery

Esters At Oneida Park (Park Hill)

review star

No reviews yet

2201 ONEIDA STREET

DENVER, CO 80207

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

THE MIKEY
BUFFALO WINGS {GF}
FLUFFHEAD [V]

Appetizers

DIMARTINO'S FAMILY MEATBALLS

DIMARTINO'S FAMILY MEATBALLS

$13.00

Beef, Pork & Veal Meatballs, Meatball Sauce, Freshly Grated Parmesan, Toasted Parmesan Herb Bread

BUFFALO WINGS {GF}

BUFFALO WINGS {GF}

$13.00

Oven-fired Wings, Carrots & Celery, Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

SESAME WINGS {GF}

SESAME WINGS {GF}

$13.50

Oven-Fired Wings In Sesame Sauce w. Hot Chinese Mustard, Sesame Seeds, Green Onions

PRETZEL BITES

PRETZEL BITES

$11.00

Buttery Bite-Size Cheddar Pretzels, Nitro Stout Beer Cheese, Green Onions

FAT TIRE NACHOS

FAT TIRE NACHOS

$13.50

Fat Tire Braised Pork Shoulder, Queso Blanco, BBQ Sauce, Tomatoes, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Green Onions *FAT TIRE PORK CONTAINS GLUTEN*

PUMPKIN CURRY

PUMPKIN CURRY

$18.00

Your Choice of Chicken or Tofu w. Peanut Coconut Curry, Roasted Butternut Squash, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Broccoli, Onions, Bamboo Shoots, Cashews, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Cilantro, Steamed Jasmine Rice

HUMMUS & PITA [V]

HUMMUS & PITA [V]

$12.00

House Hummus, Garlic Pita, Feta, Greek Vegetables, Yogurt Vinaigrette, Paprika, Parsley *HUMMUS CONTAINS HONEY BUT IS OTHERWISE VEGAN*

Salads

CAESAR

CAESAR

$11.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons

HARVEST SALAD

HARVEST SALAD

$15.00

Arugula, Kale, Quinoa, Butternut Squash, Apples, Red Onion, White Cheddar, Crouton Crumbles, Spiced Pepitas, Mustard Maple Vin

BRUSSEL SALAD

BRUSSEL SALAD

$15.00

Shaved Roasted Brussels, Cranberries, Apples, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Citrus Vin

HALF CAESAR

HALF CAESAR

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar*, Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons

HALF HARVEST

HALF HARVEST

$8.00

Arugula, Kale, Quinoa, Butternut Squash, Apples, Red Onion, White Cheddar, Crouton Crumbles, Spiced Pepitas, Mustard Maple Vin

HALF BRUSSEL

HALF BRUSSEL

$8.00

Shaved Roasted Brussels, Cranberries, Apples, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Citrus Vin

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$4.50

Romaine, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumber, Choice of Dressing

Sandwich

All sandos come with side salad
MEATBALL SANDWICH

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$16.00

Beef, Pork & Veal Meatballs, House Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Parsley, Toasted French Roll *MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN & DAIRY*

HOT ITALIAN

HOT ITALIAN

$16.00

Salami, Tender Belly Ham, Pepperoni, Shredded Lettuce, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Italian Vin, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Toasted Herb French Roll

TOFU BAHN MI [VG]

TOFU BAHN MI [VG]

$16.00

Soy Garlic Tofu, Cabbage Carrot Cilantro Slaw, Cucumbers, Jalapenos, Radish, Pickeld Red Onions, Vegan Sriracha Mayo, Peanuts, Toasted French Roll *TOFU MARINATED IN SOY, THEREFORE NOT GLUTEN-FREE*

12" Pizzas

AVERIES CHEESE [V]

AVERIES CHEESE [V]

$12.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella

THE MIKEY

THE MIKEY

$14.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan, Oregano

FLUFFHEAD [V]

FLUFFHEAD [V]

$14.00

San Marzano Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Fresh Basil

CATAPULT

CATAPULT

$17.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Shredded & Fresh Mozzarella, House Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Peppadews, Oregano

LAWN BOY

LAWN BOY

$18.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Shaved Roasted Brussels, Tenderbelly Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Goat Cheese

BLISS [V]

BLISS [V]

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Mozzarella, Aged Gouda, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Arugula Pesto, White Truffle Oil, Chili Flakes, Green Onion

YA MAR

YA MAR

$18.00

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Shredded & Fresh Mozzarella, Salami, Ham, House Sausage, Oregano

OF THE EARTH [V]

OF THE EARTH [V]

$16.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Roasted Oyster Mushrooms, Shiitakes, Button Mushrooms, Portobellos, Criminis, Fontina, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Walnuts, Parsley *MUSHROOM MIX COOKED IN BUTTER. IF YOU ORDER THIS DAIRY FREE, WE WILL SUB FOR REGULAR ROASTED MUSHROOMS*

PRINCE CASPIAN

PRINCE CASPIAN

$17.00

Garlic Olive Oil, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs, Caramelized Onions, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmesan

FEE

FEE

$18.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Fat Tire Braised Pork, Caramelized Onions, Jalapenos, Tenderbelly Bacon, Cilantro

RIFT [V]

RIFT [V]

$17.00

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Beyond Meat Hot Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Peppers, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Fresh Parmesan, Oregano

BUILD YOU OWN PIZZA

BUILD YOU OWN PIZZA

$10.00

$10 Base Price Includes Your Choice of Sauce. Then, Build Your Own Pizza by Adding Additional Toppings *Does not come with cheese, please add it if you want it*

Kids - Online

PIPPA'S CHEESE [V]

PIPPA'S CHEESE [V]

$6.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella

PIPPA'S PRONI

PIPPA'S PRONI

$8.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

PIPPA'S VEGGIE [V]

PIPPA'S VEGGIE [V]

$7.00

House-made Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Your Choice of 2 Veggies

KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]

KID'S HUMMUS & VEGGIES [V]

$6.00

House-made Hummus, Pita Bread, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Carrots

Desserts

CARROT CAKE {GF} [V]

CARROT CAKE {GF} [V]

$12.00

Spiced Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Frosting, Toasted Walnuts

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Blackened Tofu

$3.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Vin

$0.50

Carrots & Celery

$2.00

Citrus Vin

$0.50

Extra Pita - 2pcs

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Garlic Bread -1 pc

$1.00

Greek Vin

$0.50

Italian Vin

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Marinara - Cup

$2.50

Mustard Maple Vin

$0.50

Queso - Cup

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Salmon

$5.00

Sesame Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

N/A BEVS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

KOMBUCHA

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

Cocktails

ESTERS MULE

ESTERS MULE

$10.00

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ginger Beer

POTENZA PARK

POTENZA PARK

$11.00

Tanteo jalapeño tequila, fresh lime, cucumber, agave

MERIDIAN 2.0

MERIDIAN 2.0

$10.00

44 North Huckleberry Vodka, Lee Bros Creme de Violette, Lemonade

WILSON

WILSON

$11.00

Bulliet Rye | Grapefruit | Lemon | Honey Syrup | Peychaud's Bitters | Q Sparkling Grapefruit

PAPER PLANE

PAPER PLANE

$11.00

Old Forester 100 proof | Amaro Montenegro | Select Apertivo | Lemon

GIN BASIL SMASH

GIN BASIL SMASH

$10.00

New Amsterdam Gin | Lemon | Simple Syrup | Fresh Basil

COIN MARGARITA

COIN MARGARITA

$10.00

Milagro Silver | Cointreau | Lime | Agave

ESTERS OLD FASHIONED

ESTERS OLD FASHIONED

$11.00

Old Forester 100 bourbon, simple syrup, angostura bitters

AXILLA

AXILLA

$10.00

Tanteo Blanco, Tanteo Chipotle, Apple Cider, Cinnamon Simple Syrup, Apple Cider Shrub, Smoked Cinnamon Bitters

Wine Bottles

BTL SPARKLING ROSÉ

$28.00

Villa Sandi | Treviso, Italy

BTL PROSECCO

$35.00

La Marca | Treviso, Italy

BTL NICOLAS FEUILLATTE

$65.00

Nicolas Feuillatte | Chouilly, France

BTL DIABLO ROSÉ

$28.00

14 HANDS | WASHINGTON STATE

BTL PALM ROSÉ

$44.00

FLEUR DE MER | PROVENCE, FRANCE

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

TENUTA SANT'ANNA | VENETO

BTL SAUVIGNON BLANC

$32.00

BONTERRA | MENDOCINO VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL CHARDONNAY

$28.00

HESS | NAPA VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL PINOT NOIR

$38.00

COPPOLA DIAMOND COLLECTION | WILLIAMETTE, OREGON

BTL BABY BARBERA

$35.00

CARTINE SANT AGATA | BARBERA D'ASTI, ITALY

BTL RESERVA MALBEC

$35.00

TERRAZAS DE LOS ANDES | MENDOZA, ARGENTINA

BTL H3 RED BLEND

$30.00

COLOMBIA CREST | PATERSON, WASHINGTON

BTL CABERNET

$38.00

BERINGER | KNIGHTS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA

BTL MACHETE

$75.00

Orin Swift | Saint Helena, California

BTL PALERMO

$75.00

Orin Swift | Saint Helena, California

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

1. Esters are formed in beer by the "esterification" of ethanol which is the primary alcohol in beer. 2. Esters is our way of using craft beer, great food, and atmosphere to build community. STARTED BY LONG-STANDING VIRGINIA VILLAGE RESIDENTS AND CRAFT BEER INDUSTRY EMPLOYEES Esters OG (Virginia Village) opened in June 2015 and Esters OP (Oneida Park) opened in December 2018. Our focus is to serve the families, Phish friends, sports fans, professionals, and entrepreneurs of the community. We offer seasonal menus, artisanal pizza, elevated pub fare, and 20+ rotating craft beer taps, most of which are from Colorado. Our multi-room restaurants offer the choice to catch up over drinks & a pie, cheer on your teams, hang with the whole family, brunch so hard or enjoy the Colorado sunshine on the (heated, year-round) patios. Come by to catch the vibe and you'll understand why Esters is your new local!

Website

Location

2201 ONEIDA STREET, DENVER, CO 80207

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Esters image
Esters image

Similar restaurants in your area

Famous Philly CheeseSteak - Oneida
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Oneida St. Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Park Hill
orange starNo Reviews
2230 Oneida St. Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Oblio's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
6115 E 22nd Ave Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.4 • 828
2216 Kearney Street Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Lucina Eatery & Bar - 2245 Kearney St #101
orange starNo Reviews
2245 Kearney St #101 Denver, CO 80207
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Map
More near DENVER
Five Points
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
City Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Northeast
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Southeast
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Southwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Washington Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston