Ester's Wine Shop & Bar
No reviews yet
1314 Seventh St., Ste 5
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Popular Items
Snacks
Castelvetrano Olives
wild fennel & orange
Lavender Almonds
Curry Cashews
Corn Nuts
VIP Snacks
lavendar almonds, olives, curry cashews & corn nuts
Smokey Dates
charcuterie jam, pickled red onion
Burrata & Crostini
Milo & Olive Focaccia
served with butter & olive oil
Side of Country Toast
Salt Roasted Potatoes
Side of House-Cured Red Wine Salmon
Organic Eggs
Half Avocado
Plates
Tomato & Burrata
tutti fruitti farms heirloom tomatos shallots, chili, pistachio & mint
Shakshuka
caramelized onion, red pepper, garlic, tomato, cumin, smoked paprika, goat cheese, parsley, 63°C eggs & milo & olive toast
Soft Scramble
three organic eggs, crispy prosciutto, herb roasted potatoes, & milo + olive sourdough
Ester's Happy Lunch
chef’s choice charcuterie, cheese & a side salad
Esters Market Platter
almond hummus, pepita romesco, broccoli pesto, marinated & pickled vegetables, housemade lavash crackers & market crudité
Soups & Salads
Roasted Tomato Soup
lacinato kale, white bean, grana padano
Little Gem Salad
piquillo peppers, toasted pine nuts, boquerones & shallots
Market Salad
spring mixed lettuce, saba vinaigrette, rosemary marinated grapes, watermelon radish, pickled red onions & herb croutons
Side Soup & Salad Combo
a side of our roasted tomato & farro soup with a side salad of your choice!
Sandwiches
Garden Sandwich
marinated squash, onion, peppers, arugula, burrata, focaccia
Grilled Cheese
reading raclette, provolone, pecorino, bechamel aioli & Milo + Olive's pain de mie
Squash Tartine
weiser family farms honeynut, goat cheese, caramelized onions, pepitas, radish, herbs
Jamon Beurre
prosciutto di parma, baratte, arugula & baguette
Esters Italian
salame picante, mortadella, finnochiona salami, romesco, dijon aioli & country focaccia
Cheese & Charcuterie
Small Platter
Serves 1 person. Includes chef's selection of one cheese, one meat plus chutney, honey, cornichons, corn nuts and crostini. Arranged on a bamboo plate so all you have to do is take it out of the box and serve!
Medium Platter
Serves 3 to 4 people. Includes chef's selection of two cheeses, two meats plus chutney, honey, corn nuts, cornichons and crostini. Arranged on a bamboo plate so all you have to do is take it out of the box and serve!
Large Platter
Serves 4-6 people. Includes chef's selection of three cheeses, three meats, plus chutney, honey and crostini. Arranged on a bamboo plate so all you have to do is take it out of the box and serve!
Cheese & Charcuterie Spread
Serves 15 to 20 people. Includes both cheese & charcuterie (12 selections) plus chutney, corn nuts, cornichons, honey and crostini. Arranged on a bamboo plate so all you have to do is take it out of the box and serve!
Sweets
Beer
Schönramer Dunkel Dark Lager
Munich Dunkel Style (Dark Lager) Beer brewed by Private Landbrauerei Schönram in Germany
Hop Concept Hazy IPA
Haze Pipe is a New England IPA style beer brewed by The Hop Concept Brewing in San Marcos, CA
Topa Topa Brewing Co. 'Dos Topas' Lager
Dos Topas is a Vienna Lager style beer brewed by Topa Topa Brewing in Ventura, CA
Almanac Cherry Sournova
Cherry Sournova is a Wild Ale style beer brewed by Almanac Beer Co. in Alameda, CA.
Paulaner Munchen Hefe-Weizen
Hefe-Weissbier! A Hefeweizen style beer naturally brewed by Paulaner Brauerei in München, Germany.
Batched Cocktails
Esters Old Fashioned 8oz Bottle
Our Best-Selling Cocktail! Now in the comfort of your own home! Our Old Fashioned is brewed with rosemary, and earl-grey infused bourbon and angostura bitters. Just fill your favorite cup with ice, pour, add a citrus peel and enjoy! This bottle serves 3!
Esters Barrel Aged Negroni 8oz Bottle
A staff favorite! Esters Barrel Aged Negroni is made with the finest gin, quinquina, gran classico and bitter aperitivo. Just fill your favorite glass with ice, pour, add citrus peel and enjoy!
Featured Wine
Sparkling: Corollary Cuvee One 2018
Producer: Corollary Wine: 2017 Cuvee One Style: Sparkling Region: Willamette Valley Farming: Practicing Organic Keywords: Methode champenoise, elegant, racy, special occasion Tell me more: Dan Diephouse and Jeanne Feldkamp turned their love for champagne into a mission to make the best possible traditional method sparkling wine possible on the West Coast, using state of the art winemaking and perfectly suited cool climate terroir. This is an early release for them, and so far, so amazing- a brut blend of traditional champagne grapes (pinot noir, chardonnay, pinot meunier, and pinot blanc), from neighboring organic and regenerative vineyards that combines bready rich elegance, a fantastic bubble, ripe red and green fruit and wonderful racy acidity.
Light & Bright White: Favaro Erbaluce 2019
Producer: Benito Favaro Wine: Erbaluce di Caluso 'Le Chiusure' 2020 DOCG Style: Light and Bright Region: Piemonte, Italy Farming: Practicing Organic Keywords: Traditional, Obscure varietal, DOCG Tell me more: Benito Favaro and his son Camillo are standard bearers for the rare indigenous varietal erbaluce, making a wine that combines wonderful ripe melon fruit with serious texture and pronounced minerality and a touch of almond bitterness on the finish. Fantastic year in and year out.
If you Like Chardonnay: Ghostwriter Chardonnay 2019
Producer: Ghostwriter Wine: Chardonnay 'Santa Cruz Mtns' 2019 Style: If you like chardonnay Region: Santa Cruz Mtns, California Farming: Practicing Organic Keywords: California Chardonnay, Cool weather chardonnay Tell me more: Ghostwriter is one of a few labels under the Hobo Wines umbrella- this one dedicated to celebrating the elegant, cool climate Santa Cruz and Santa Cruz Mountains AVAs. Although unfined and unfiltered, this is an elegant and classic take on natural wine, showcasing the zest and minerality that Santa Cruz is capable of, but with a bit more typically "Californian" weight and roundness due to a warmer vintage.
Chillable Red: Nieport Dao 'Drink Me' Nat Cool Tinto 1L.
Producer: Niepoort Wine: 'Drink Me Nat Cool Tinto' (1 liter) Style: Chillable red Region: Dao, Portugal Farming: Practicing Organic Keywords: Natural wine, Chillable, fruity Tell me more: As the fifth generation head of the famed and traditional port house of Niepoort, Dirk Neipoort has expanded his horizons with this line of dry, natural and affordable table wines. This blend of native varietals (baga, jaen, tinta pinheira, alfrocheiro and touriga nacional) is floral, herbaceous, fruity and absolutely crushable.
Lovely Light Red: Nicolas Jay 2018 Pinot Noir
Producer: Nicolas Jay Wine: Pinot Noir 'Willamette Valley' 2018 Style: Lovely Light Red Region: Willamette Valley, Oregon Farming: Practicing Organic Keywords: Oregon Pinot, Classic, Special Occasion Tell me more: A collaboration between longtime friends Jean-Nicolas Meo and Jay Boberg, a Burgundian winemaker and a music entrepeneur, respectively, Nicolas Jay makes long lived, polished pinots from northern Willamette Valley, like this one, with crushed raspberry, spice, and fine, smooth tannins on the finish. Buy one for now and one for your cellar!
Earthy Red: Ayunta 'Navigbile' 2017
Producer: Ayunta Wine: Etna Rosso 'Navigabile' Style: Earthy Red Region: Mount Etna, Sicily, Italy Farming: Practicing Organic Keywords: Volcanic soil, natural wine, nerello mascalese Tell me more: Blend of mostly nerello mascalese with a little nerello cappucio from the North Slope of Sicily's ancient active volcano, Mount Etna. Winemaker Filippo Mangione uses traditional and low intervention methods to craft an earthy, savory, medium bodied delicate beauty. Rustic flavors married to a smooth and elegant finish.
Sparkling Wine & Somm's Choice
Champagne
Enjoy a bottle of grower-producer champagne from our expertly curated list. Rosé available as well!
Somm's Choice
Leave the decision making up to us! A member of our sommelier team will pick something special to pair perfectly with your meal!
White Wine
A Little Funky
White wines that have their own thing going on, including skin contact or orange wines.
Chardonnay & Friends
Medium to full bodied whites with notes of apple. From sleek, high acid Chablis to rich domestic Rousanne and everything in between.
Light & Bright
These whites are high in acid and light in body, like dry Rieslings and slightly effervescent Vinho Verdes.
Minerals & Texture
White wines bursting with complexity and minerality! Think Grüner Veltliner or Fiano
Red Wine
Chillable
These funky, light-bodied reds are perfect with a slight chill on them
Fruit Comes First
From gamay to pinot noir, these wines can vary from fun and fruity to very serious.
On the Earthy Side
Medium bodied reds with an earthy or dusty feel.
Robust
Reds that are balanced but full bodied. Think cabernet sauvignon and tempranillo
Gift Boxes
Small Gift Box
Our small gift boxes are a perfect, affordable option for any occasion. It features a bottle of wine selected by our expert team and an artisanal chocolate bar, all presented in a wood box with stuffing and ribbon.
Medium Gift Box - Sweet
Who doesn’t love wine and sweets? Our sweet medium gift box features a bottle of wine selected by our sommelier team and some artisanal sweet treats. Goodies include caramel corn, artisanal chocolate bar, and Esters lavender almonds, all presented in a wood box with stuffing and ribbon.
Medium Gift Box - Savory
Who doesn’t love wine and snacks? Our savory medium gift box features a bottle of wine selected by our sommelier team and some artisanal savory snacks. Treats include organic crackers, José Gourmet smoked trout, and whole grain mustard, all presented in a wood box with stuffing and ribbon.
Medium Gift Box - No Food
Just the wine and accessories. This gift box features a bottle of wine selected by our sommelier team along with Graf Lantz Wine-Os, wine opener, Amass hand sanitizer, and Lait candle, all presented in a wood box with stuffing and ribbon.
Large Gift Box
Our large gift box is sure to impress! It features a bottle of wine selected by our sommelier team, along with some of our favorite treats from local artisans, all presented in a rustic, wood box with stuffing and ribbon. Goodies include Caffe Luxxe coffee, caramel corn, locally sourced nuts, wildflower honey, artisanal chocolates and Esters’ lavender almonds.
Large Gift Box - No Wine
Our large gift box without wine is sure to impress! It features a bunch of of our favorite treats from local artisans, all presented in a rustic, wood box with stuffing and ribbon. Goodies include Caffe Luxxe coffee, Jacobsen Co. candies, caramel popcorn, locally sourced nuts, sweet preserves, Esters’ corn nuts, and artisanal chocolate.
Simple Wine Box
Just the wine! This box features a sommelier selected red and white wine, all presented in a wood box with stuffing and ribbon.
Classic Wine Box
Just the wine! This box features a classic red and white wine selected by our sommelier team, all presented in a wood box with stuffing and ribbon.
Cellar Wine Box
Just the wine! This box features a high-end, cellar red and white wine selected by our sommelier team, all presented in a wood box with stuffing and ribbon.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
We’re all about curation and fun, without any pretension. Our wine shop & bar is the kind of destination where you can spend an evening leisurely exploring new vintages from our 250+ wine list, enjoy a glass or two of wine and some snacks with a friend, or stock up for a dinner party at home. Our chic and welcoming atmosphere encourages socializing with friends and fellow wine lovers, and our knowledgeable team allows for a sense of discovery. Think of us as your neighborhood clubhouse…for wine!
1314 Seventh St., Ste 5, Sa