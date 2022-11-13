Ester's Wine Shop & Bar

Chardonnay & Friends

$49.50

Medium to full bodied whites with notes of apple. From sleek, high acid Chablis to rich domestic Rousanne and everything in between. --- Let the Esters team select a bottle for you from our curated list of thoughtfully produced wines. Include a message letting us know what you usually like to drink, what you're eating and let us pick your perfect bottle! Please note that while we do our best to offer a wide selection, we may not be able to accommodate requests for specific wines or types of wine due to availability or choice of price range in purchasing. If you would like to purchase a specific wine, please contact us at 310-899-6900 and we’d be happy to assist!