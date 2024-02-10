- Home
Estes Park Distillery 124 West Elkhorn Avenue
124 West Elkhorn Avenue
Estes Park, CO 80517
Food Menu
Pizza
- Cheese
Delicious Distillery dough, bright tomato sauce whole milk mozzarella
- Pepperoni
Thick pepperoni Cups, Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella
- Peppers & Sausage
Roasted peppers in Colorodo Honey Distillery, Honey Shine, Italian Sausage, sauce and Mozzarella
- Meat Carvery
A generous helping of beef, Slice Italian Saausage, Bacon, Ham, Pepperoni and Crumbled Sausage with White Cheddar and Mozzarella
- Vegetable Gardens
Fresh Tomato Sauce, Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes and Mozzarella
- Build Your Own
All Build Your own, Include The First Two Topping Of Your Choice On Us!!
- BBQ Chicken
Sliced Chicken Breast, Tennessee Whiskey BBQ, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, White Cheddar , Diced Tomato
- White Pizza
Creamy Garlic Sauce, Fontina, Provolone, White Cheddar, And Mozzarella, Red pepper Flakes & Thyme
- Estes Supreme
Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions,Ham, Pepperoni, Sausage and Tomato Sauce
- Hawiian Pizza
Juicy Pineapple and Sliced Ham
- Margherita
Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, and Sweet Basil
- Whiskey & Beef
Salads
- Yeti Chopped Salads$16.00
Romaine & Spinach tossed with sun-dried cranberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, chicken breast, havarti cheese cherry tomatoes & avocado with a Lemon Basil Vinaigretter
- EPD Summer Chicken Salad$16.00
Estes park salad mix with grilled chicken breast, roasted corn, toasted almonds ,dried blueberries, cherry tomatoes with Berry Moonshine Vinaigrette
- Clean House Salad$13.00
Romaine and Spring mix with cucumber, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes and black olives Balsamic Vinagrette
- Spinach Salad$14.00
Fresh baby spinach, tossed with Whiskey spiced pecans, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, topped with thin granny smith apples. with Wild Basil italian
- Ceaser Salad$14.00
Crisp Romaine hearts with crouton dust, grated parmesan cheese, butter croutons. with Ceaser Dressing
Subs
Ice Cream
Beverages
Retail
Merchandise
- EPD COASTR OPNR$16.00
- EPD FLASK$29.99
- EPD KEY CHAIN$10.99
- EPD SLATECOASTR$14.99
- EPD BTL OPENER$16.00
- EPD Leather Coaster Set$29.99
- EPD Aqua Water Bottle - 34oz$22.00
- EPD Surge Water Bottle Graphite - 28oz$28.00
- Apple Candle$15.00
- ApplePie Candle$15.00
- Blackber Candle$15.00
- Blueber Candle$15.00
- Butters Candle$15.00
- Cherries Candle$15.00
- Cherry Candle$15.00
- Coffee Candle$15.00
- Margarit Candle$15.00
- Peach Candle$15.00
- Peaches Candle$15.00
- Strawbrs Candle$15.00
- Strwberry Candl$15.00
- Waterme Candle$15.00
- Wh Light Candle$15.00
- EPD Pint Glass$10.00
- EPD Rocks Glass$11.00
- EPD MATTE BLACK Shot Glass$7.00
- EPD CampfireMug White$15.00
- EPD Campfire Mug Yellow$15.00
- EDP CampfireMugBLACK$15.00
- EPD Shot Glass$6.00
- EPD Campfire Mug Green$15.00
- EPD Campfire Mug Blue$15.00
- EPD Campfire Mug Teal$15.00
- EPD All Sticker$5.00
- Patches Reg$5.00
- EPD All Magnet$6.00
Apparel
- XS EPD Circle Logo HeatherSLate Uni Vneck$27.00
- S EPD CircleLogo HeatherSlate Uni Vneck$27.00
- M EPD CircleLogo HeatherSlate Uni Vneck$27.00
- L EPD CircleLogo Heather Slate Uni Vneck$27.00
- XL EPD Circle Logo HeatherSlate Uni Vneck$28.00
- XXL EPD Circle LogoHeatherSlate Uni Vneck$29.00
- XS EPD CircleLogo HeatherStone JerseyT$27.00
- M EPD Circle Logo HeatherStone JerseyT$27.00
- L EPD Circle Logo Heather Stone JerseyT$27.00
- XL EPD Circle Logo Heather Stone JerseyT$27.00
- XXL EPD Circle Logo Heather Stone JerseyT$28.00
- XXXL EPD Circle Logo Heather Stone JerseyT$30.00
- XS EPD Circle Logo Red Next Level T-Shirt$27.00
- S EDP Circle Logo Red Next Level T-Shirt$27.00
- M EPD Circle Logo Red Next Level T-Shirt$27.00
- L EPD Circle Logo Red Level T-shirt$27.00
- XL EPD Circle Logo Red Next Level T-Shirt$28.00
- XXL EPD Circle Logo Red Next Level T-shirt$29.00
- XXXL EPD Circle Logo Red Next Level T-Shirt$30.00
- XXXXL EPD Circle Logo Red Next Level T-Shirt$31.00
- S EPD Circle Logo Mauve T-Shirt$25.00
- M EPD Circle Logo Mauve T-shirt$28.00
- L EPD Circle Logo Mauve T-shirt$25.00
- XL EPD Circle Logo Mauve T-Shirt$27.00
- S EPD Circle Logo LS Hthr Charcoal$27.00
- M EPD Circle Logo LS Hthr. Charcoal$27.00
- L EPD Circle Logo LS Hthr. Charcoal$27.00
- XL EPD Circle Logo LS Hthr. Charcoal$28.00
- XXL EPD Circle Logo LS Hthr. Charcoal$29.00
- XXXL EPD Circle Logo LS Hthr. Charcoal$30.00
- S EPD Classic Arch LS Blue Spruce T-Shirt$28.00
- M EPD Classic Arch LS Blue Spruce T-Shirt$28.00
- L EPD Classic Arch LS Blue Spruce T-Shirt$28.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch LS Blue Spruce T-Shirt$29.00
- XXL EPD Classic Arch LS Spruce T-Shirt$30.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Women’s T-Shirt Plum T-Shirt$25.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Women’s T-Shirt Plum T-Shirt$25.00
- L EPD Classic Arch Women’s T-Shirt Plum T-Shirt$25.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Women’s T-Shirt Plum T-Shirt$26.00
- XXL EPD Classic Arch Women’s T-Shirt Plum T-Shirt$27.00
- L EPD Classic Arch Warm Grey T-Shirt$28.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Warm Grey T-shirt$26.00
- XXL EPD Classic Arch Warm Grey T-Shirt$27.00
- S EDP Classic Arch Black T- Shirt$28.00
- S EPD Classic Arch LS Berry T-Shirt$28.00
- M EPD Classic Arch LS Berry T-Shirt$28.00
- L EPD Classic Arch LS Berry T-Shirt$28.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch LS Berry T-Shirt$29.00
- XXL EPD Classic Arch LS Berry T-Shirt$30.00
- XS Classic Arch Black T-Shirt$25.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Black T-shirt$25.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Black T-shirt$25.00
- L EPD Classic Arch Black T-shirt$25.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Black T-shirt$26.00
- XXL EPD Classic Arch Black T-shirt$27.00
- XXXL EPD Classic Arch Black T-shirt$28.00
- XXXXL EPD Classic Arch Black T-shirt$29.00
- S Classic Arch Orchid T-shirt$25.00
- M Classic Arch Orchid T-shirt$25.00
- L Classic Arch Orchid T-shirt$25.00
- XL Classic Arch Orchid T-shirt$26.00
- XXL Classic Arch Orchid T-shirt$27.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Seafoam T-Shirt$25.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Seafoam T-Shirt$25.00
- L EPD Classic Arch Seafoam T-Shirt$25.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Seafoam T-Shirt$26.00
- XXL EPD Classic Arch Seafoam T-Shirt$27.00
- S EPD Sasquatch Yellow T-Shirt$27.00
- M EPD Sasquatch Yellow T-Shirt$27.00
- L EPD Sasquatch Yellow T-Shirt$27.00
- XL EPD Sasquatch Yellow T-Shirt$28.00
- XXL EPD Sasquatch Yellow T-Shirt$29.00
- XXXL EPD Sasquatch Yellow T-Shirt$30.00
- M EPD Sasquatch Grey T-Shirt$27.00
- L EPD Sasquatch Grey T-Shirt$27.00
- XL EPD Sasquatch Grey T-Shirt$28.00
- XXL EPD Sasquatch Grey T-Shirt$30.00
- S EPD Sasquatch White LS T-Shirt$28.00
- M EPD Sasquatch White LS T-Shirt$28.00
- XL EPD Sasquatch White T-Shirt$29.00
- XXL EPD Sasquatch White T-Shirt$29.00
- XXXL EPD Sasquatch White T-shirt$31.00
- XL EPD Lethal Lily$38.98
- L EPD Lethal Lily$38.98
- M EPD Lethal Lily$38.98
- S EPD Lethal Lily$38.98
- XXL EPD Devilish Cuts$56.95
- XL EPD Devilish Cuts$54.95
- L EPD Devilish Cuts$54.95
- M EPD Devilish Cuts$54.95
- S EPD Devilish Cuts$54.95
- S EPD Dark Angel LS$55.95
- M EPD Dark Angel LS$55.95
- XL EPD Dark Angel LS$55.95
- XXL EPD Dark Angel LS$56.95
- XXXL EPD Dark Angel LS$57.95
- S EPD ShineSquatch Womens Slimfit Blk$28.00
- M EPD ShineSquatch Womens Slimfit Blk$28.00
- L EPD ShineSquatch Womens Slimfit Blk$28.00
- XL EPD ShineSquatch Womens Slimfit Blk$28.00
- XXL EPD ShineSquatch Womens Slimfit Blk$29.00
- M EPD Circle Logo HeatherSlate UniVNeck$27.00
- XL EPD Pink Rose&Heart T-Shirt$54.95
- S EPD Rocky Mnt Shine LS T-Shirt$28.00
- M EPD Rocky Mnt Shine LS T-Shirt$28.00
- L EPD Rocky Mnt Shine LS T-Shirt$28.00
- XL EPD Rocky Mnt Shine LS T-Shirt$29.00
- S EPD Rocky Mnt Shine Navy T-shirt$25.00
- M EPD Rocky Mnt Shine Navy T-shirt$25.00
- L EPD Rocky Mnt Shine Navy T-shirt$25.00
- XL EPD Rocky Mnt Shine Navy T-shirt$26.00
- EPD Embroidered Hat$28.00
- EPD Trucker Hat$28.00
- EPD Legacy Hat$32.99
- S EPD Circle Logo Atth.Hthr Hoodie$45.00
- M EPD Circle Logo Ath. Hthr Hoodie$45.00
- L EPD Circle Logo Ath. Hthr Hoodie$45.00
- XL EPD Circle Logo Ath. Hthr Hoodie$46.00
- XXL EPD Circle Logo Ath. Hthr Hoodie$47.00
- XXXl EPD Circle Logo Ath. Hthr Hoodie$48.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Hooded Scuba Blue$38.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Hooded Scuba Blue$38.00
- L EPD Clasic Arch Hooded Scuba Blue$38.00
- XL Classic Arch Hooded Scuba Blue$39.00
- XXL Classic Arch Hooded Scuba Blue$40.00
- XXXL Classic Arch Hooded Scuba Blue$41.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Crew Heather Red Hoodie$34.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Crew Heather Red Hoodie$34.00
- L EPD Classic Arch Crew Heather Red Hoodie$34.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Crew Heather Red Hoodie$35.00
- XXL Classic Arch Crew Heather Red Hoodie$36.00
- XXXL EPD Classic Arch Crew Heather Red$37.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Hoodie Black Heather$38.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Hoodie Black Heather$38.00
- L EPD Classic Arch Hoodie Black Heather$38.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Hoodie Black Heather$39.00
- 2XL EPD Classic Arch Hooded Black Heather$40.00
- XXXL EPD Classic Arch Hoodie Black Heather$41.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Crewneck$34.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Crewneck$34.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Crewneck Alpine Green$34.00
- L EPD Classic Arch Crewneck Alpine Green$34.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Crew Alpine Green Hoodie$35.00
- XXL EPD Classic Arch Crew Alpine Green Hoodie$36.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Crew Yellow Hoodie$34.00
- M EPD Classic Arch Crew Yellow Hoodie$34.00
- L EPD Classic Arch Crew Yellow Hoodie$34.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Crew Yellow Hoodie$35.00
- EPD Classic Arch Crew Yellow Hoodie$36.00
- XXL EPD Classic Arch Crew Navy Hoddie$36.00
- XL EPD Classic Arch Crew Navy Hoodie$34.00
- S EPD Classic Arch Crew Navy Hoodie$34.00
- S EPD Sasquatch Grey CrewNeck Hoodie$34.00
- M EPD Sasquatch Grey CrewNeck Hoodie$34.00
- L EPD Sasquatch Grey CrewNeck Hoodie$34.00
- XL EPD Sasquatch Grey CrewNeck Hoodie$35.00
- XXL EPD Sasquatch Grey CrewNeck$36.00
- XXXL EPD Sasquatch Grey CrewNeck Hoodie$37.00
- M EPD ShineSquatch LWZip Hoody Black$48.00
- sqatch scuba$38.80
Retail Liquor
- Banana Pudding$33.95
- Butter Pecan$33.95
- Cookies & Cream$33.95
- Orange Creamscl$33.95
- Whiskey & Cream$33.95
- Apple Moonshine$28.95
- Apple Pie Moons$28.95
- Blackberry Moon$28.95
- Butters Moons$28.95
- Espresso Moons$28.95
- Peach Moonshine$28.95
- Peppermint Moon$28.95
- Straw Marg Moon$28.95
- Strawberry Moon$28.95
- Sweet Tea Moons$28.95
- Vanilla Moonshi$28.95
- Watermelon Moon$28.95
- Lime Margarita shine$28.95
- Peach Margarita shine$28.95
- Wh Light Moons$34.95
- Wh Light Moons$34.95
- Ballrd Fam Vodk$27.95
- Yeti Vodka$27.95
- Rocky Mountain Whiskey$34.95
- Apple Whiskey$32.95
- Cinnamon Whiskey$32.95
- Honey Whiskey$32.95
- Peanut Butter Whiskey$32.95
- Michael Ballards Whiskey$59.95
- Apple Pie M Sam
- Apple Whisk Sam
- Bal Frm Vod Sam
- Blckb Moon Sam
- Butts Moon Sam
- Cinnaf Whi Sam
- Espres Moon Sam
- Honey Whi Sam
- Marg Moon Sam
- Peach Marg Sam
- Peach Moons Sam
- Pnt But Whi Sam
- Pepmi Moons Sam
- Reg Whiskey Sam
- Straw Marg Sam
- Straw Moons Sam
- SwTea Moons Sam
- Vanil Moons Sam
- Wtrm Moons Sam
- Wh Light Moon S
- Yeti Vodka Sam
- ButterP Sample
- BananaP Sample
- Cookies Sample
- WhiskeyCRSample
Perishables
- BoozyNutzEspres$16.00
- BoozyNutzWHSKY$16.00
- BoozyNutsCinna$16.00
- BoozyNutHoney$16.00
- Zesty Bloody Mary Mix$15.99
- Apple Cider$9.99
- Peach Cider$9.99
- Cherry Cider$9.99
- Southern ChowChow$12.99
- EPD Country Mix 48oz$14.99
- Blk Bean Salsa$9.00
- Peach Salsa$9.00
- Strawberry Preserve$11.00
- Diablo BBQ$10.99
- Sweet Brianna BBQ$10.99
- Mustard Horseradish$10.99
- Sweet N Spicy BBQ$10.99
- Peach Preserves$11.00
- Corn Pepr Salsa$9.00
- Traffic Jam$10.00
- Jalapeño Ketchup$11.50
- Bacon Ketchup$11.50
- Mild Wing Sauce$10.00
- Secret Sauce$10.00
- Cherry Butter$10.00
- Peach Butter$10.00
- Bourbon BBQ SAUCE$10.00
- Apple Sauce$11.99
- Black Bean & Corn Salsa$12.49
- Pineapple Salsa$12.49
- Triple Berry Medley Jam$9.00
- Lemon Pepper$7.00
- Holy Smoke Mama$9.00
- Dark Horse Cajun$7.00
- Mesa Verde Taco$7.00
- Johnny Spicy Pork$7.00
- Trailridge Pork$7.00
- Medium Roast Bean$14.99
- Dark Roast Coff Bean$14.99
- Dark Roast Ground$14.99
- Light Roast Cof$14.99
- K-Cups$14.99
Bar Menu
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Distillery and Pizza Joint selling award winning 'Shine, Whiskey and Colorado's best Pizzas and Salads since 1957
124 West Elkhorn Avenue, Estes Park, CO 80517