Esther's Eatery

Dram Lavender & Lemon Balm Sparkling Water

$2.75

A mood mellowing sparkling water with floral notes of Colorado grown lavender flowers paired with the uplifting citrusy aroma of lemon balm. This ready-to-drink beverage is crafted using our 100% organic and natural herbal bitters. NO calories, NO sugar, preservatives, artificial color or so called “natural flavorings.” Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or used as a mixer for cocktails/mocktails. May also be employed to settle an upset stomach or enjoyed after a meal to stimulate digestion.