Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Southern

Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen Sandhills

402 Reviews

$$

631 Promenade Place

Columbia, SC 29229

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Wing Dinner
Smothered Pork Chop
Baked Meat Loaf

Signture Dishes

Baked Turkey Wings (Sunday Only)

Baked Turkey Wings (Sunday Only)

$16.69Out of stock

Two herb baked turkey wings in gravy, three sides, and your choice of bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.

BBQ Chicken Dinner

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$15.99

Now bigger and better than ever! Roasted BBQ Chicken dinner with your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.

Fried Whiting Dinner

Fried Whiting Dinner

$17.90

Two whiting filets, three sides, and your choice of bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.

Grilled Bayou Shrimp

Grilled Bayou Shrimp

$18.99

10 grilled shrimp topped with our cajun butter sauce, three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.

Baked Meat Loaf

Baked Meat Loaf

$14.95

Two meatloaf in gravy pieces, your choice of three sides, and your choice bread.

Fried Pork Chop Dinner

Fried Pork Chop Dinner

$16.79

Two fried center-cut pork chops, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.

Smothered Pork Chop

Smothered Pork Chop

$16.69

Two smothered fried center-cut pork chops, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.

Whole Wing Dinner

Whole Wing Dinner

$16.79

Three whole wings, your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.

Chicken Livers & Onions

Chicken Livers & Onions

$13.49

Vegetable Plate

$10.19

Smothered Livers/onions

$13.49

Chicken livers and onions smothered in brown gravy and topped with grilled onions.

Porkchop (1 Fried/1 Smothered)

$17.75
Tender Roasted Chicken

Tender Roasted Chicken

$15.99

Now bigger and better than ever! Roasted leg quarter with your choice of three sides, and bread. If bread is not selected, we reserve the right to omit a selection.

Mamas Sides

Macaroni and Cheese (sd)

$3.60

String Beans (SD)

$2.75
Candied Yams (SD)

Candied Yams (SD)

$3.60

Dressing (SD)

$3.60

Dressing/Gravy (SD)

$3.60

Cornbread

$0.89

Rice (SD)

$2.75

Rice/Gravy (SD)

$2.75

Steamed Broccoli (SD)

$2.75

Potato Salad (SD)

$3.60Out of stock
Collards (SD)

Collards (SD)

$3.60Out of stock

Cabbage (SD)

$3.60

Pasta Salad (SD)

$2.75Out of stock

Okra & Tom (SD)

$2.75

Yellow Rice (SD)

$2.75

Mashed Potatoes (SD)

$2.75

Mash/Gravy (SD)

$2.75

Lima Beans(SD)

$2.75

Yeast Roll

$0.89Out of stock

Seasoned Fries

$3.19

Fried Okra

$4.19

Corn (SD)

$2.75Out of stock

Seafood

2pc Fried Fish Combo

$12.89

3 pc Fried Fish Combo

$13.79

Fried Shrimp Combo

$14.95

Philly Grill

Philly Jawn (Wed/Thur Only)

$10.99

Available on Wednesdays and Thursdays only.

The Parkway (Monday/Tuesday only)

$10.99

Single Hot Dog (Fridays)

$1.95Out of stock

Hot Dog Basket (1) (Fridays)

$5.00Out of stock

Hot Dog Basket (2) (Fridays)

$6.95Out of stock

Bakery Sweets

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.79
Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.15Out of stock
Pound Cake

Pound Cake

$4.99
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.95Out of stock

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$4.19Out of stock

Yard Bird

5pc cut wings

5pc cut wings

$8.35

8pc cut wings

$13.29

10pc cut wings

$16.69

20 pc cut wings

$33.49Out of stock

5pc breaded cut wings

$8.35

8pc breaded cut wings

$13.29Out of stock

10pc breaded cut wings

$16.69Out of stock

20 pc breaded cut wings

$33.49Out of stock

Grab N Go

Bottled Water

$1.25

La Croix

$1.99

Cup/sauce

$0.35

Cup/Ice

$0.39

Chips

$1.79

Meat Only

(SD) Meatloaf

$5.35
(SD) Chicken Livers/SM

(SD) Chicken Livers/SM

$4.75
(SD) Chicken Livers/LG

(SD) Chicken Livers/LG

$5.95

(SD) Chicken Livers & Onions/SM

$4.75

(SD) Chicken Livers & Onions/LG

$5.95

Whole Wing (1)

$1.99

Fried Fish (1)

$4.49

Grilled Shrimp (6pc)

$9.00

Leg Quarter (1)

$4.85

Pork Chops (2pc)

$4.85Out of stock

Pork Chops Smothered (2pc)

$4.95Out of stock

Kid Meals

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.19

Beverages

Cup of Water

$0.39

La Croix

$1.99

Aquafina Bottled Water

$1.25

24oz. Beverage

$2.09

Can Soda

$1.30

Coffee & Tea

House Coffee (sm)

$2.25

House coffee (md)

$2.45

Caramel Macchiato (sm)

$4.25

Caramel Macchiato (md)

$4.95

House Latte (sm)

$3.45

House lattee (md)

$4.25

Cafe Mocha (sm)

$3.95Out of stock

Cafe Mocha (md)

$4.65

WC/Mocha (sm)

$4.45Out of stock

WC/Mocha (md)

$4.95

WC/Mocha (lg)

$5.45Out of stock

Chai Latte (sm)

$3.85Out of stock

Chai Latte (md)

$4.45

Hot Chocolate (md)

$2.65

Frozzacinno 16 oz

$5.25
Frozzacinno 24 oz

Frozzacinno 24 oz

$5.79Out of stock

Expresso Shot

$1.75
Bag Of Coffee

Bag Of Coffee

$12.00

Cappucino (Sm)

$3.80

Iced Coffee (Md)

$2.45

Smoothies & Lemonade

Greenapple Lemonade (LG)

$3.69

24oz. Iced Tea

$2.09Out of stock

24oz. Lemonade

$2.09Out of stock

24oz. Fruit Punch

$2.09Out of stock

Market Green Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.29Out of stock

Garden Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.29Out of stock

Grilled Chicken & Fruit Salad

$8.59Out of stock
Chicken Garden Salad

Chicken Garden Salad

$6.29Out of stock

Chicken salad on a bed of romaine lettuce with tomato and cucumber.

Stock Market - Ala Carte

Cup Pasta Salad

$3.60Out of stock

Cup Chicken Salad

$3.49

Penny's Bistro

Classic Club Sandwhich

$9.49Out of stock

Premium Chicken Salad Croissant

$8.99Out of stock

Triple Salad Plate

$8.29Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A taste of Grandma's cooking where every plate tells a story.

Website

Location

631 Promenade Place, Columbia, SC 29229

Directions

Gallery
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen image
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen image
Esther's Soul Food + Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Retreat: Lake Wateree Dining - Lake Wateree
orange star4.6 • 228
83 Doe Run Ln Ridgeway, SC 29130
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (22 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston