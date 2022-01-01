A map showing the location of EstoriaView gallery

Estoria

review star

No reviews yet

727 Wylie street se

Atlanta, GA 30316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPS & SHARE PLATES

CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

ESTORIA FRIES

$10.00

PORK GREEN CHILI

$10.00

PRETZEL

$7.00

VEGAN CHILI

$8.00

VEGAN WINGS

$14.00

ESTORIA SALAD

$9.00

COBB SALAD

$12.00

PIMENTO CHEESE PLATE

$8.00

NACHOS

$10.00

FALL SALAD

$9.00

BOILED PEANUTS

$3.00

SANDWICHES

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.00

FRIED CHX SANDWICH

$12.00

CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$12.00

BURRITO

$13.00

FRIED CATFISH SANDWICH

$12.00

PULLED BEEF SANDWICH

$14.00

LAMB BURGER

$14.00

TURKEY SANDWICH

$14.00

SIDES

FRIES

$4.00

TOTS

$4.00

SIDE PORK GREEN CHILI

$4.00

SIDE VEGGIE CHILI

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

RICE & BEANS

$4.00

COLLARDS

$4.00

SPECIALS & MISC

SMOKES

$10.00

Sauce

$0.50

$10 Taco Special

$10.00

WING SPECIAL

$13.00

TSHIRT

$25.00

BBQ PLATE

$15.00

SMOKED WINGS

$12.00

CARNITAS BURRITO

$13.00

SPICY POPCORN

$2.00

TURKEY SANDWICH

$15.00

KEYCHAIN

$5.00

STICKERS

$2.00

CATFISH STEW

$8.00

CHOMP

6 WINGS

$12.00

6 VEGAN WINGS

$12.00

ESTORIA SALAD

$8.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

ESTORIA FRIES

$10.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.00

BACON BISCUIT

$7.00

FRIES

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

COOKIES

$5.00

CANDIED NUTS

$5.00

BOILED PEANUTS

$5.00

TOTS

$5.00

HOT DAMN DOG

$5.00

SOY BISCUIT

$9.00

PRETZEEL

$7.00

VEGAN CHILI

$6.00

BEEF CHILI

$6.00

COOKIES

$5.00

BRISKET SANDO

$12.00Out of stock

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$8.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ginger Beer Mixer

$4.00

Red Bull Mixer

$4.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Old Fourth

$10.00

Truly Vodka

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Roku

$8.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Engine

$9.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Ron Colon

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Gosling's

$8.00

Bacardi 8yr

$9.00

Flor de Cana 7yr

$9.00

Independent Dist.

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Altos

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Espolon Anejo

$9.00

El Buho Mezcal

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Cazadores

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Busker Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Fidlar

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

4 Roses

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Bookers

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Ginger Beer Mixer

$4.00

O4W Bourbon

$16.00

Dewars

$9.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Lismore

$9.00

Singleton 12

$10.00

Laphroaig 10

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Jaegermeister

$9.00

Fernet

$8.00

Averna

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Strega

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Chartreuse, Green

$13.00

Bechrovka

$8.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Baileys

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Fernet Mente

$7.00

Chinola Passionfruit

$6.00

Beer

PBR

$3.00

High Life

$3.00

Tecate

$4.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Bud Lt

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.00

CC Tropicalia

$7.00

HAZY LITTLE THING

$6.00

3 Taverns Night on Ponce

$7.00

Classic City Lager

$6.00

Bibo

$6.00

Alagash White

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Atlanta Cider

$7.00

Atlanta Tiki

$9.00

Rapturous

$7.00

Long Drink

$10.00

Lord Grey

$7.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Guinness

$9.00

PBR Coffee

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$8.00

TRULEY

$8.00

High Noon

$8.00

Atalanta

$7.00

Modelo

$5.00

Gate City Porter

$9.00

JAMIE GING CAN

$14.00

LOS BRAVOS

$7.00

Bells 2 Hearted

$6.00

Cocktails

Ranch Water

$11.00

Dead By Sunset

$14.00

Paloma

$11.00

Mule

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Apple Cider

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Lem Pep Wet

$14.00

GARBAGE CAN

$15.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$7.00

El Diablo

$12.00

Busker Buzzsaw

$12.00

Deddy Earnhardt

$16.00

Vodka Red Bull

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Yuzu GNT

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

$10 Cocktail

$10.00

$11 Cocktail

$11.00

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

RedBull Engine

$11.00

SPECIALS

HIGH LIFE + CAZA

$8.00

PBR + BUSKER

$10.00

GREEN TEA SHOT

$10.00

Baby shots

$4.00

Fancy Shot

$10.00

NA Beverages

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Fruit Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

LAGUNITAS IPNA

$6.00

Yuzu Tonic

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Brewdog

$5.00

Wine

Red

$9.00

White

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Rose

$9.00

Champagne

$9.00

BTL Red

$30.00

BTL White

$30.00

BTL Champagne

$30.00

BTL Rose

$30.00

KARAOKE

Dead By Sunset

$10.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Mezcal Marg

$10.00

El Diablo

$12.00

Como La Flor

$10.00

High Life + Caza

$8.00

Tecate + Buho

$10.00

House Marg

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

727 Wylie street se, Atlanta, GA 30316

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
orange starNo Reviews
777 Memorial Drive SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Muchacho - Reynoldstown
orange star4.5 • 563
904 Memorial Drive Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
ChicknCone
orange starNo Reviews
780 Memorial Drive Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Staplehouse Market - 541 Edgewood Avenue Southeast
orange starNo Reviews
541 Edgewood Avenue Southeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Petit Chou
orange star4.7 • 729
662 Memorial Dr Se Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Cafe Circa
orange starNo Reviews
464 Edgewood Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston