Estragon Tapas Bar

1,666 Reviews

$$

700 Harrison Ave

Unit D

Boston, MA 02118

Order Again

Pintxos

Tapas on Toast

Pintxos-4

$18.00

Choose four of your favorite Spanish toasts!

Pintxos-2

$9.00

Choose two of your favorite Spanish toasts!

Pintxo-1

$4.50

Verduras

Alcachofas

$13.00

Crispy Artichoke Hearts, Alioli -vegetarian -contains gluten

Datiles

$11.00

(5) Blue Cheese Stuffed Dates -vegetarian -contains dairy

Empanadillas de Verduras

$10.00

(2) Artichoke, Spinach & Cheese Turnovers -vegetarian - contains dairy - contains gluten

Espinacas Andaluzas

$12.00

Sautéed Spinach, Butternut Squash, Hazelnuts, Raisins -vegan -contains nuts

Garbanzos Fritos

$8.00

Crispy Paprika Chickpeas -vegan

Pa Amb Tomaquet

$10.00

Traditional Tomato, Garlic & Olive Oil Bread. Add Jamon Serrano for $2 extra -vegan -contains gluten

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

"Feisty" Fried Potatoes, Salsa Brava -vegan

Patatas Fritas

$9.00

French Fries, Alioli, Salsa Brava -vegan

Queso a la Plancha

$15.00

Arugula Salad, Seared Goat Cheese, Walnuts, Pomegranate, Balsamic Reduction -vegetarian -contains nuts -contains dairy

Shishitos

$11.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers -vegan

Tortilla Española

$8.00

Traditional Spanish Omelet, Alioli -vegetarian

Esparragos Verdes

$14.00

Grilled Green Asparagus, Romesco (Romesco contains gluten & nuts) (vegan)

Ensaladilla (Copy)

$10.00

Pescados

Calamares Fritos

$16.50

Crispy Fried Calamari, Alioli, Salsa Brava -contains gluten

Gambas al Ajillo

$16.00

Sautéed Garlic Shrimp

Pulpo A La Parrilla

$20.00

Grilled Octopus, Potato, Paprika

Filete de Bacalao

$18.00

Seared Cod Fillet, Saffron-Albariño Cream (contains dairy)

Salpicon de Mariscos

$19.00

Carnes

Albondigas de Buey

$15.00

Beef Meatballs, Brandy Cream -contains dairy -contains gluten

Bistec de Buey

$17.00

12oz Grilled Strip Steak, Chimichurri

Carrillada

$18.00

Braised Pork Cheeks, Rioja Jus

Chorizo a la Sidra

$10.00

Chuletillas de Cordero

$18.00

(2) Grilled Baby Lamb Chops, Rosemary-Cauliflower Mash -contains dairy -cooked to order

Croqueta de Jamon-1

$3.00

(1) Serrano Ham Croquette -contains dairy -contains gluten

Croquetas de Jamon

$12.00

(4) Serrano Ham Croquettes -contains dairy -contains gluten

Empanadillas de Pollo

$10.00

(2) Chicken & Sofrito Turnovers -contains gluten

Hamburguesa de la Casa

$17.00

8oz Australian Wagyu Burger, Manchego Cheese, Crispy Onion, French Fries -contains dairy -contains gluten

Huevos Rotos

$13.00

French Fries, Two Fried Eggs, Chorizo -chorizo may contain trace amounts of gluten

Lamburguesitas

$15.00

(2) 3oz Lamb Sliders, Tomato Chutney, Pickled Onion, Sesame-Miso Sauce -contains gluten

Pincho de Pollo

$15.00

(3) Moorish-Spiced Chicken Skewers

Quesos/Embutidos

Jamon Serrano

$12.00

Imported Serrano Ham

Paella

Arroz Negro

$35.00

Squid Ink Rice with Squid & Alioli

Paella Mixta

$39.00

Traditional Spanish Rice with Shrimp, Squid, Chorizo & Chicken

Media Paella Mixta

$20.00

Media Arroz Negro

$18.00

Dessert

Churros

$9.00

Traditional Fried Dough, Mexican Chocolate Sauce -contains dairy -contains gluten

Flan

$8.00

Baked Spanish Custard -contains dairy

Xocolata

$8.00

Olive Oil Chocolate Mousse, Maldon Salt

Tarta de Queso

$9.00

Pera Al Vino

$8.00

Crema Catalana

$8.00

House Cocktails

Dada Spritz

$13.00

Cava, Aperol, Strawberry, with an anti-establishment kick. Most spritzes are ballet; our is burlesque!

Delta Dawn

$13.00

If you’re new to the darker powers, this is the gateway drink for you. Bourbon, Ginger, Peach & Lemon studded with Almond & Bitters. Suits a Lady Gaga or a Miles Davis.

Diablo

$13.00

Fig Old Fashioned

$13.00

A definitive case of fig knows best: Fig-Infused Bourbon, Orange & Bitters.

Frida Kahlo

$13.00

Like its iconic namesake, this smoky Mezcal elixir, laced with Ancho Chile & Grapefruit, is a little sweet, a little sassy & muy delicioso.

Glass Hibiscus Margarita

$12.00

Can’t decide if your next adventure should be Phuket or Playa del Carmen? Have the best of both worlds with our East-Asian meets Mexican Margarita. Sweet & sour just got upgraded to first class (and Jimmy Buffet is flying stand-by).

Grapefruit Gimlet

$13.00

gim·let \ˈgim-lət\ adj. Having a penetrating quality: gimlet eyes. noun 1. A light, refreshing blend of Gin, Grapefruit, Thyme & Lime.

Mai Tai In Madrid

$13.00

Spanish flair gives this classic its hips. Crank up the tropical, and boom: everybody’s dancing. Rum, Sherry & Apricot!

Moor's Last Sigh

$13.00

Choice of Gin or Vodka, Cardamom, Clove, Ginger, Cucumber, Mint, Lime, & possibly your own caravan. Get your gypsy on!

Urban Myth Mojito

$13.00

This classic mojito goes rogue with the addition of pineapple!

Why Is It So Hard To Kill You

$13.00

(after Barrett Warner) Lost your duende? Feeling bitter-sweet? Pineapple & Punt e Mes team up with Mezcal in this seriously delicious ode to entropy.

Sangria

SANGRIA GLASS

$11.00

Spanish Red Wine, Brandy, Orange, Clove & Cardamom.

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy authentic Spanish tapas prepared by Madrid-native Chef Julio. Our extensive wine and beer list, along with our creative cocktails and signature sangria means there's something for every taste. Sidle up to our art-deco inspired bar, relax on vintage love seats in the lounge, or linger over tapas in our boho-chic dining room, and be transported to Spain.

700 Harrison Ave, Unit D, Boston, MA 02118

