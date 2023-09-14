Food

ENSALADA Y SOPA

ENSALADA DE CASA

$13.00

nopales, peanuts, jicama, citrus, fennel & creamy jalapeno dressing

ENSALADA DE ASADA

$14.00

gems, carne asada, radish, avocado, queso, pico de gallo & lime vinaigrette

CESAR PARA DOS

$18.00

whole leaf romaine Caesar salad for two, anchovy, parmesan, lemon & olive oil

SOPA DE FIDEO

$9.00

tomatoes, chipotle broth, chicken, toasted vermicelli, avocado & cotija

ANTOJITOS y ENTRADAS

TOTOPOS Y SALSA

$8.00

crispy nixtamal corn tortilla chips, salsa verde, salsa

GUACAMOLE CLASSICO

$4.50+

avocado, fresh lime, pico de gallo, serrano, chips or

TRES FAVORITAS

$13.00

salsa chipotle, roasted queso poblano, guacamole &

TOTOPOS CON CHILE

$13.00

baked chips, spicy salsa de Arbol, cotija, onion,

ALBONDIGA

$13.00

beef, chorizo, and rice meatballs, & salsa ranchero

CARNE AL PASTOR

$14.00

grilled achiote marinated pork tenderloin, roasted

HUEVOS DE CAJA

$13.00

pearl crisp corn tortilla, black bean, poached eggs, salsa cilantro & queso chihuahuaonion, pineapple

TAMAL DE HOY

$11.00

two seasonally inspired tamales

FUNDITO

$13.00

baked chorizo, roasted mushrooms, queso chihuahua, pico de gallo & grilled tortillas

EMPANADAS DE BIRRIA DE RES

$12.00

shredded beef birria, adobo, pickled cabbage & crema

VEGETALES CON ACEITE DE CHILE

$10.00

roasted seasonal vegetables & cascabel chile oil

ENMOLADAS CON POLLO

$13.00

folded corn tortillas, mole poblano, roasted chicken & sesame

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$12.00

chicken and queso chihuahua filled flour tortillas, crema, cotija & avocadocrema, cotija & avocadocrema, cotija & avocado

ELOTE EN VASO

$11.00

baked corn, aioli, lime, cilantro, cotija & smoked chiles

FRIJOLES PUERCOS

$9.00

braised beans, mexican lager, chorizo, bacon, queso fresco & salsa escabeche

QUESADILLAS DE ESPARAGOS

$13.00

grilled asparagus, queso, Oaxaca, caramaelized onions & salsa cilantro

CHILES TOREADOS

$12.00

blistered jalapenos, serrano, bacon and onion

OSTRAS

three petit oysters on the half shell, tequila-lime granita & fresh Serrano

TOSTADOS DE CALAMARES

$12.00

crisp calamari, chile-lime salt, green cabbage, chipotle aioli & black bean

CAMARONES A LA DIABLO

$13.00

crisp masa covered shrimp, salsa tomato, garlic & spicy arbol chiles

TACOS DE BAJA

$13.00

beer battered mahi-mahi, lime aoli, cabbage, pico de gallo

COCTEL DE CAMERON

$14.00

local shrimp, spicy tomato broth, cucumber, avocado, red onion & citrus

GARRAS DE CANGREJO

$32.00

chilled poached snow crab claws, chipotle butter & fresh lime

CHIPS

$3.00

Queso and Chips

$9.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

CEVICHE

PESCADO CLASSIC

$13.00

gulf snapper, fresh lime, serrano, tomato, red onion & cilantro

CEVICHE DE MARISCOS Y COCO

$15.00

local shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, coconut milk, lime & habanero

CEVICHE VERDE

$14.00

snapper, calamari, tomatillo, cilantro, lime & jalapeno

TOSTADOS DE CEVICHE

$14.00

pescsado classico, black beans, chili oil, micro cilantro

ENTRADAS ESPECIALES MAS GRANDES

POLLO MEXICANA

$30.00

chili, garlic, and spice marinated and chargrilled whole chicken, fresh corn tortillas, roasted new potatoes, guacamole, salsa verde, salsa arbol & salsa escabeche

CARNITAS DE DOS MANERAS

$30.00

slow cooked traditional pork carnitas, carnitas-style baby back ribs, pineapple-citrus glaze, salsa verde, arroz Mexicana, frijoles negros & grilled baby onions

MEZCLA DE MARISCOS

$35.00

local shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi

VERDURAS DE TEMPORADA

$25.00

sweet potato, squash, poblano relleno, mushrooms

CARNE MIXTA

$32.00

grilled carne asada, cochinita pibil, chorizo, birria de res

POSTRES

HELADO DE MANGO

$9.00

mango whip & chocolate dipped frozen mango

BIZCOCHOS BORRACHOS CON TRES LECHES

$9.00

vanilla cake trifle with lemon pineapple, tequila-lemon syrup, vanilla whip cream & cinnamon whip

EMPANADAS DE PLATANOS

$9.00

caramalized bananas & Mexican hot chocolate

SOPAPILLA

$9.00

cinnamon-sugar coated crisps, pastry cream, & dulce de leche

EXTRAS

Rice

$4.50+

Sour Cream

$1.50

Tortillas

$3.00

Beans

$4.50+

Quesadilla

Chicarrones

$8.00

Side of Carne Asada

$8.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

SPECIALS

Free Chips & Trio

Beef Brisket & Corn Taco

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

Draft Beer

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Karate in the garage hazy

$7.00

Orange Blossom Pilsner

$8.00

Dogfish Head Seaquench Sour

$7.00

Liquor

Carve

$8.00

Chopin Potato vodka

$10.00

Chopin Rye Vodka

$12.00

Chopin Wheat Vodka

$12.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Headwind

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00Out of stock

Manifest

$9.00

Manifest Citrus

$9.00

Stoli Rasbery

$8.00

Tito

$9.00

Venture

$7.00

Venture Blueberry

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Carve

$16.00

DBL Chopin Potato vodka

$20.00

DBL Chopin Rye Vodka

$24.00

DBL Chopin Wheat Vodka

$24.00

DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$14.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Headwind

$16.00

DBL Kettle One

$18.00

DBL Manifest

$18.00

DBL Manifest Citrus

$18.00

DBL Stoli Rasbery

$16.00

DBL Tito

$18.00

DBL Venture

$14.00

DBL Venture Blueberry

$20.00

Aviation Gin

$11.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Boodles

$8.00

Botanist

$11.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Aviation Gin

$22.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.00

DBL Boodles

$16.00

DBL Botanist

$22.00

DBL Gordons

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Avua Cachaca Prata

$9.00

DIplomatico

$11.00

Flor De Cana

$8.00

Kraken Spiced Rum

$8.00

Leblon Cachaca

$8.00

M&B Amber Rum

$8.00

M&B Light Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mount Gay Rum

$10.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$10.00

Plantation Light Rum

$8.00

Plantation Overproof

$9.00

Rhum Clement Coconut

$8.00

Ron Zucapa 23

$10.00

Ron Zucapa Negra 86

$20.00

Ron Zucapa XO

$32.00

Sailor Jerry

$7.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$12.00

Trader vic spiced rum

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Avua Cachaca Prata

$18.00

DBL DIplomatico

$22.00

DBL Flor De Cana

$16.00

DBL Leblon Cachaca

$16.00

DBL M&B Amber Rum

$16.00

DBL M&B Light Rum

$14.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Mount Gay Rum

$20.00

DBL Plantation Dark Rum

$20.00

DBL Plantation Light Rum

$16.00

DBL Plantation Overproof

$18.00

DBL Rhum Clement Coconut

$16.00

DBL Ron Zucapa 23

$20.00

DBL Ron Zucapa Negra 86

$40.00

DBL Ron Zucapa XO

$64.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$14.00

DBL Santa Teresa 1796

$24.00

DBL Trader Vic Spiced Rum

$16.00

1800 Anejo

$15.00

1800 Milenio

$38.00

21 seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$9.00

7 Leguas Anejo

$10.00

7 Leguas Silver

$8.00

Arette Blanco

$10.00

Astral Blanco

$10.00

Azunia Black

$19.00

Azunia Silver

$9.00

Casa Noble

$11.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul

$38.00

Corralejo Anejo

$11.00

Corralejo Repo

$9.00

Deleon Blanco

$8.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$12.00

Don Fulano Repo

$18.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Primavera 80

$27.00

Don Julio Rosado

$28.00

Don Ramon

$6.00

EL Jimador Silver

$7.00

El Mayor

$9.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$13.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$10.00

Fortaleza Silver

$9.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$14.00

Hussong

$10.00

Jose Cuervo La Familia

$30.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Cristalino

$11.00

La Gritona Reposado

$20.00

Mezcal Union

$8.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Extra Anejo

$42.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Humito

$12.00

Milagro Barrel Select Repo

$14.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Select Anejo

$10.00

Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado

$14.00

Milagro Select Reposado

$18.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Ocho Anejo

$12.00

Ocho Plata

$9.00

Partida

$9.00

Patron

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

San Matias Gran Reserva

$10.00

San Matias Rey Sol

$30.00

San Matias Tahona Blanco

$10.00

Siete Leguas 7 Anejo

$13.00

Siete Leguas 7 Repo

$11.00

Sotol La Higuera Wheerler

$11.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$17.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$14.00

Tres Agaves Blanco

$8.00

Vinateros Bacanora Blanco

$15.00

Vinateros Bacanora Reserva

$18.00

Don julio reposado

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Lunazul

$14.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Haydens bourbon

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit 95 Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Burlock and Barrell

$7.00

Citrus Distillers

$7.00

Clyde May's Straight bourbon

$10.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare 10YR

$12.00

Elijah Craig BBN Small Batch 94

$10.00

Elijah Craig Straight Rye 94

$9.50

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel 94

$14.00

Fireball Whiskey

$8.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Henry Mckenna Single barrel bottle 100 proof

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Larceny Barrel Proof 124.4

$21.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Manifest Rye

$10.00

Michter's Barrel Strength Rye Limited Release

$25.00

Michters SM batch bourbon

$11.00

Mitcher's Single Barrel straight Rye

$9.00

Old Forester 80

$10.00

Proper Twelve Irish Whisky

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$7.00

Sexton Irish whiskey

$9.00

Shoreline Bourbon

$7.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Tin Cup Whiskey

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Whistlepig Rye Piggyback

$9.00

Willet Small Batch Rye

$16.50

Willett Pot Still

$13.00

Woodford

$11.00

Woodford Rsv Douoble Oak

$16.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

Alberfeldy 12yr 80

$10.75

Ardbeg 10yr

$20.00

Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask

$19.00

Bruichladdich Laddie

$14.00

Cutty Sark Scotch

$8.00

Dalmore 12 year

$18.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Green Spot

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$14.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

DBL Well Scotch

$14.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$8.00

Angostura Amaro

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Baileys Smore

$8.00

Borgetti

$8.00

Bostons Amaretto

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Capel Pisco

$8.00

Carpano Antica

$8.00

Carpano Bianco

$8.00

Chartreuse Green

$11.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$11.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Combier

$6.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Fleur Charmante

$8.00

Grand Barlot

$10.00

Grande Absenthe

$9.00

J F Haden Mango

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$7.00

M&B Grapefruit Chello

Manifest Coffee

$8.00

Montenegro Amaro

$8.00

Paul Masons Apple

$9.00

Paul Masson Brandy

$9.00

Select Aperitivo

$9.00

St. Germain

$8.50

Triple Sec

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Jägermeister

$6.00

Grand marnier

$9.00

Cocktails

Abuelo

$15.00

Because Bananas

$12.00

Casa Estrella Margarita

$9.00

Duval Mule

$12.00

Express Your Way

$14.00

Flor de Cielo

$13.00

Ginger & Juice

$12.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Lost Screwdriver

$11.00

Margarita De Pepino

$11.00

Oaxaca Weekend

$14.00

Piloncillo Caipirinha

$12.00

Playa Roja

$13.00Out of stock

Red Sangria

$8.00

Rosita

$13.00

Silent Disco

$14.00

Vampire Weekend "Blood Orange"

$12.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Dont call it a classic

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$14.00

Wine

13 Terrazas Malbec

$8.00

J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir

$8.00

Juggernaut Hillside Carbernet

$10.00

Ron Rubin Pinot Noir

$11.00

Talbot Pinot Noir

$10.00

Chloe pinot Noir

$10.00

14 Hands red

$8.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$30.00

9 Cline Chardonnay

$9.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Clhoe Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

Raimat Albarino

$7.00

White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

benvolio pinot grigio

$10.50Out of stock

Noble Vines Chardonnay

$9.00

Toi Toi

$9.00

BTL 9 Cline Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL fluer de mure rose

$40.00

BTL Clhoe Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Raimat Albarino

$26.00

BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL benvolio pinot grigio

$33.00

Benvolio Prosecco

$8.00

House Champagne

$7.00

BTL House Champagne

$33.00

NA Bev

Pepsi

$2.75

Pepsi Zero

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Starry

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mocktails

$7.00

Jarroto's

$2.75

Shirly Temple

$3.00

juice

$2.50

Canned Beer

High Noon Tequila

$7.00

I-10 IPA

$6.00

Dos X

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Lagunitas IPNA

$6.00

High Noon Vodka

$6.00

Carona

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Estrella Galicia

$6.00

HH Menu

HH Canned Beer

Tecate

$4.00

miller light

$4.00

I-10 IPA

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

HH Liquors

Jack Daniels HH

$6.00

Lunazul HH

$6.00

5$ Margarita!

$5.00

brunch mimosa

$5.00