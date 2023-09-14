- Home
Estrella Cocina
100 W. Bay Street Ste 701
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Food
ENSALADA Y SOPA
ENSALADA DE CASA
nopales, peanuts, jicama, citrus, fennel & creamy jalapeno dressing
ENSALADA DE ASADA
gems, carne asada, radish, avocado, queso, pico de gallo & lime vinaigrette
CESAR PARA DOS
whole leaf romaine Caesar salad for two, anchovy, parmesan, lemon & olive oil
SOPA DE FIDEO
tomatoes, chipotle broth, chicken, toasted vermicelli, avocado & cotija
ANTOJITOS y ENTRADAS
TOTOPOS Y SALSA
crispy nixtamal corn tortilla chips, salsa verde, salsa
GUACAMOLE CLASSICO
avocado, fresh lime, pico de gallo, serrano, chips or
TRES FAVORITAS
salsa chipotle, roasted queso poblano, guacamole &
TOTOPOS CON CHILE
baked chips, spicy salsa de Arbol, cotija, onion,
ALBONDIGA
beef, chorizo, and rice meatballs, & salsa ranchero
CARNE AL PASTOR
grilled achiote marinated pork tenderloin, roasted
HUEVOS DE CAJA
pearl crisp corn tortilla, black bean, poached eggs, salsa cilantro & queso chihuahuaonion, pineapple
TAMAL DE HOY
two seasonally inspired tamales
FUNDITO
baked chorizo, roasted mushrooms, queso chihuahua, pico de gallo & grilled tortillas
EMPANADAS DE BIRRIA DE RES
shredded beef birria, adobo, pickled cabbage & crema
VEGETALES CON ACEITE DE CHILE
roasted seasonal vegetables & cascabel chile oil
ENMOLADAS CON POLLO
folded corn tortillas, mole poblano, roasted chicken & sesame
FLAUTAS DE POLLO
chicken and queso chihuahua filled flour tortillas, crema, cotija & avocadocrema, cotija & avocadocrema, cotija & avocado
ELOTE EN VASO
baked corn, aioli, lime, cilantro, cotija & smoked chiles
FRIJOLES PUERCOS
braised beans, mexican lager, chorizo, bacon, queso fresco & salsa escabeche
QUESADILLAS DE ESPARAGOS
grilled asparagus, queso, Oaxaca, caramaelized onions & salsa cilantro
CHILES TOREADOS
blistered jalapenos, serrano, bacon and onion
OSTRAS
three petit oysters on the half shell, tequila-lime granita & fresh Serrano
TOSTADOS DE CALAMARES
crisp calamari, chile-lime salt, green cabbage, chipotle aioli & black bean
CAMARONES A LA DIABLO
crisp masa covered shrimp, salsa tomato, garlic & spicy arbol chiles
TACOS DE BAJA
beer battered mahi-mahi, lime aoli, cabbage, pico de gallo
COCTEL DE CAMERON
local shrimp, spicy tomato broth, cucumber, avocado, red onion & citrus
GARRAS DE CANGREJO
chilled poached snow crab claws, chipotle butter & fresh lime
CHIPS
Queso and Chips
Chicken Quesadilla
CEVICHE
PESCADO CLASSIC
gulf snapper, fresh lime, serrano, tomato, red onion & cilantro
CEVICHE DE MARISCOS Y COCO
local shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi, coconut milk, lime & habanero
CEVICHE VERDE
snapper, calamari, tomatillo, cilantro, lime & jalapeno
TOSTADOS DE CEVICHE
pescsado classico, black beans, chili oil, micro cilantro
ENTRADAS ESPECIALES MAS GRANDES
POLLO MEXICANA
chili, garlic, and spice marinated and chargrilled whole chicken, fresh corn tortillas, roasted new potatoes, guacamole, salsa verde, salsa arbol & salsa escabeche
CARNITAS DE DOS MANERAS
slow cooked traditional pork carnitas, carnitas-style baby back ribs, pineapple-citrus glaze, salsa verde, arroz Mexicana, frijoles negros & grilled baby onions
MEZCLA DE MARISCOS
local shrimp, scallops, mahi-mahi
VERDURAS DE TEMPORADA
sweet potato, squash, poblano relleno, mushrooms
CARNE MIXTA
grilled carne asada, cochinita pibil, chorizo, birria de res
POSTRES
HELADO DE MANGO
mango whip & chocolate dipped frozen mango
BIZCOCHOS BORRACHOS CON TRES LECHES
vanilla cake trifle with lemon pineapple, tequila-lemon syrup, vanilla whip cream & cinnamon whip
EMPANADAS DE PLATANOS
caramalized bananas & Mexican hot chocolate
SOPAPILLA
cinnamon-sugar coated crisps, pastry cream, & dulce de leche
EXTRAS
Drinks
Draft Beer
Liquor
Carve
Chopin Potato vodka
Chopin Rye Vodka
Chopin Wheat Vodka
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Grey Goose
Headwind
Kettle One
Manifest
Manifest Citrus
Stoli Rasbery
Tito
Venture
Venture Blueberry
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Carve
DBL Chopin Potato vodka
DBL Chopin Rye Vodka
DBL Chopin Wheat Vodka
DBL Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Headwind
DBL Kettle One
DBL Manifest
DBL Manifest Citrus
DBL Stoli Rasbery
DBL Tito
DBL Venture
DBL Venture Blueberry
Aviation Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Boodles
Botanist
Gordons
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Aviation Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Boodles
DBL Botanist
DBL Gordons
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Avua Cachaca Prata
DIplomatico
Flor De Cana
Kraken Spiced Rum
Leblon Cachaca
M&B Amber Rum
M&B Light Rum
Malibu
Mount Gay Rum
Plantation Dark Rum
Plantation Light Rum
Plantation Overproof
Rhum Clement Coconut
Ron Zucapa 23
Ron Zucapa Negra 86
Ron Zucapa XO
Sailor Jerry
Santa Teresa 1796
Trader vic spiced rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Avua Cachaca Prata
DBL DIplomatico
DBL Flor De Cana
DBL Leblon Cachaca
DBL M&B Amber Rum
DBL M&B Light Rum
DBL Malibu
DBL Mount Gay Rum
DBL Plantation Dark Rum
DBL Plantation Light Rum
DBL Plantation Overproof
DBL Rhum Clement Coconut
DBL Ron Zucapa 23
DBL Ron Zucapa Negra 86
DBL Ron Zucapa XO
DBL Sailor Jerry
DBL Santa Teresa 1796
DBL Trader Vic Spiced Rum
1800 Anejo
1800 Milenio
21 seeds Cucumber Jalapeno
7 Leguas Anejo
7 Leguas Silver
Arette Blanco
Astral Blanco
Azunia Black
Azunia Silver
Casa Noble
Casamigos
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Repo
Deleon Blanco
Don Fulano Blanco
Don Fulano Repo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Primavera 80
Don Julio Rosado
Don Ramon
EL Jimador Silver
El Mayor
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Fortaleza Silver
Gran Centenario Anejo
Hussong
Jose Cuervo La Familia
Jose Cuervo Traditional Cristalino
La Gritona Reposado
Mezcal Union
Lunazul
Maestro Dobel 50 Extra Anejo
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Maestro Dobel Humito
Milagro Barrel Select Repo
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Select Anejo
Milagro Select Barrel Reserve Reposado
Milagro Select Reposado
Milagro Silver
Ocho Anejo
Ocho Plata
Partida
Patron
Patron Reposado
San Matias Gran Reserva
San Matias Rey Sol
San Matias Tahona Blanco
Siete Leguas 7 Anejo
Siete Leguas 7 Repo
Sotol La Higuera Wheerler
Tequila Ocho Anejo
Tequila Ocho Blanco
Tequila Ocho Repo
Tres Agaves Blanco
Vinateros Bacanora Blanco
Vinateros Bacanora Reserva
Don julio reposado
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Lunazul
Angels Envy Bourbon
Basil Haydens bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit 95 Rye
Bulleit Bourbon
Burlock and Barrell
Citrus Distillers
Clyde May's Straight bourbon
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare 10YR
Elijah Craig BBN Small Batch 94
Elijah Craig Straight Rye 94
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel 94
Fireball Whiskey
Four Roses
Henry Mckenna Single barrel bottle 100 proof
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Larceny Barrel Proof 124.4
Makers Mark
Manifest Rye
Michter's Barrel Strength Rye Limited Release
Michters SM batch bourbon
Mitcher's Single Barrel straight Rye
Old Forester 80
Proper Twelve Irish Whisky
Rittenhouse Rye
Sexton Irish whiskey
Shoreline Bourbon
Skrewball
Tin Cup Whiskey
Tullamore Dew
Whistlepig Rye Piggyback
Willet Small Batch Rye
Willett Pot Still
Woodford
Woodford Rsv Douoble Oak
DBL Well Whiskey
Alberfeldy 12yr 80
Ardbeg 10yr
Balvenie 14 Year Caribbean Cask
Bruichladdich Laddie
Cutty Sark Scotch
Dalmore 12 year
Dewars White Label
Green Spot
Johnny Walker Black Label
Macallan 12
Monkey Shoulder
DBL Well Scotch
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaro Nonino
Angostura Amaro
Aperol
Bailey's Irish Cream
Baileys Smore
Borgetti
Bostons Amaretto
Campari
Capel Pisco
Carpano Antica
Carpano Bianco
Chartreuse Green
Chartreuse Yellow
Cointreau
Combier
Fernet Branca
Fleur Charmante
Grand Barlot
Grande Absenthe
J F Haden Mango
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Luxardo Maraschino
M&B Grapefruit Chello
Manifest Coffee
Montenegro Amaro
Paul Masons Apple
Paul Masson Brandy
Select Aperitivo
St. Germain
Triple Sec
Rumplemintz
Jägermeister
Grand marnier
Cocktails
Abuelo
Because Bananas
Casa Estrella Margarita
Duval Mule
Express Your Way
Flor de Cielo
Ginger & Juice
Hibiscus Margarita
Lost Screwdriver
Margarita De Pepino
Oaxaca Weekend
Piloncillo Caipirinha
Playa Roja
Red Sangria
Rosita
Silent Disco
Vampire Weekend "Blood Orange"
White Sangria
Dont call it a classic
Long Island Tea
Wine
13 Terrazas Malbec
J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon
J Lohr Pinot Noir
Juggernaut Hillside Carbernet
Ron Rubin Pinot Noir
Talbot Pinot Noir
Chloe pinot Noir
14 Hands red
BTL Pinot Noir
9 Cline Chardonnay
Chardonnay
Clhoe Sauvignon Blanc
Raimat Albarino
White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
benvolio pinot grigio
Noble Vines Chardonnay
Toi Toi
BTL 9 Cline Chardonnay
BTL fluer de mure rose
BTL Clhoe Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Raimat Albarino
BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc
BTL benvolio pinot grigio
Benvolio Prosecco
House Champagne
BTL House Champagne
NA Bev
Canned Beer
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Coastal Inspired Mexican Cuisine
100 W. Bay Street Ste 701, Jacksonville, FL 32202