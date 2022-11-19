Restaurant header imageView gallery

Estrella Tacos y Mas

53 Reviews

$$

202 East Lancaster Ave

Downingtown, PA 19335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso & Chips
Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Taco
Braised Black Bean

Estrella T-Shirts

Navy Blue Keep D-Town Weird Adult

Navy Blue Keep D-Town Weird Adult

$20.00
Tie-Dye Keep D-Town Weird Adult

Tie-Dye Keep D-Town Weird Adult

$20.00
Tie-Dye Keep D-Town Weird Youth

Tie-Dye Keep D-Town Weird Youth

$20.00
Vintage Pine Keep D-Town Weird Adult

Vintage Pine Keep D-Town Weird Adult

$20.00
White Keep D-Town Weird Adult

White Keep D-Town Weird Adult

$20.00

Shareables

Brisket Fries

$14.00

Seasoned fries topped with smoked brisket and queso

Carmelized Garlic Guacamole

$11.00

Smashed avocado, red onion. cilantro, lime and jalapeno served with tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Chorizo Queso Fundido

$11.00

Crispy Chipotle Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Chipotle honey dressing. cotija cheese and lime

Crispy Diablito Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Served with chipotle honey dressing and queso fresco

Pop's Nachos

$16.00

Pefect nachos topped with char-grilled sirloin, avocado, pickled jalapenos, our signature cheese blend, queso fresco, roasted jalapeno salsa, pickled red onions, refried beans, cilantro and sour cream

Queso & Chips

$7.00+

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Mexican crema, shaved lettuce and pico de gallo (Sub Brisket $3)

Smoked Chicken Wings

$14.00

Served with queso fresco dipping sauce

Signature Tacos

Achiote Marinated Shrimp

$7.00

Chile-lime slaw, cactus remoulade and cilantro

Beer Battered Fish

$7.00

Cabbage & carrot slaw, chipotle honey dressing & chopped tomato

Blackened Spicy Shrimp

$7.00

Pico de gallo & avocado

Braised Black Bean

$6.00

Braised black beans, chile-lime slaw, avocado, Mexican crema and cilantro

Carnitas

$7.00

Smoked pork, guajillo salsa, avocado, pickled jalapenos, pickled red onions & cilantro

Fried Avocado

$7.00

Roasted poblano ranch slaw, pickled jalapenos, chopped tomatoes and cotija cheese

H-Town

$8.00

Texas style smoked brisket, refried beans, thick sliced bacon, our signature cheese blend and a fried egg

Marinated Steak Tacos

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$6.00

Tajin roasted cauliflower, chile-lime slaw, chopped tomato, avocado, cilantro and Mexican crema

Smoked Chicken Thigh

$7.00

Refried bean, roasted poblano slaw & fresh jalapeno

Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Taco

$7.00

Chile-lime slaw, pickled red onions, house-made pickle chips, diablito sauce and Mexican crema

Texas Style Brisket

$8.00

Texas style smoked brisket, fire roasted tomato salsa, fresh jalapenos & crispy fried onions

Smokehouse

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Texas toast, Texas style smoked brisket and american cheese served with seasoned fries

Pitmaster's BBQ Plate

$20.00

House-smoked meats served with BBQ baked beans, house made pickle chips, red onions and white bread

Smoked Jalapeno Sausage Wrap

$10.00

Red onion, fresh jalapenos and BBQ mop sauce

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled pork in guajillo salsa and poblano slaw on a grilled potato roll with pickled jalapenos and tortillas chips

Texas Style Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

14 hr. house-smoked brisket and BBQ mop sauce on a grilled potato roll served with pickled jalapenos and tortilla chips

Hamburguesas Y Mas

Frito Pie

$11.00

Fritos, Texas brisket chili, our signature cheese blend, fresh jalapenos, red onions and sour cream

Grown-Up Chicken Strips

$12.00

Fried chicken fingers with choice of honey-mustard or BBQ mop sauce served with seasoned fries

Spicy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted poblano ranch slaw, pickled jalapenos, our signature cheese blend on a grilled potato roll served with tortilla chips

Texas Brisket Chili

$12.00

Topped with our signature cheese blend and sour cream served with tortilla chips

The Classic

$14.00

All Estrella burgers are served between medium and medium well. 6 oz. Angus beeef steak burger, american cheese, lettuce, diced onion, mayo & house-made pickle chips on a grilled potato roll served with seasoned fries

The Waylon

$15.00

All Estrella burgers are served between medium and medium well. 6oz. Angus beef steak burger, our signature cheese blend, bacon, jalapeno ranch, crispy fried onions & house-made pickle chips on a grilled potato roll served with seasoned fries

The Willie

$17.00

All Estrella burgers are served between medium and medium well. 6 oz. Angus beef steak burger, queso, Texas style smoked brisket, BBQ mop sauce & house-made pickle chips on a grilled potato roll served with seasoned fries

Salads

Charred Steak Salad

$16.00

Romaine, arugula, pico de gallo, fresh jalapeno, queso fresco, crispy tortillas and chile-lime vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine, fried chicken, crumbled bacon, avocado, chopped tomato, hard-boiled egg, queso fresco and jalapeno ranch

Fried Avocado Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula, charred corn, pico de gallo, our signature cheese blend, crispsy fried onions and jalapeno ranch

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Bean, Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Chorizo, Egg & Cheese

$4.00

H-Town

$8.00

Refried bean, Texas style smoked brisket, thick sliced bacon, our signature cheese blend and a fried egg

Migas

$4.00

Crumbled corn tortillas, guajillo salsa, scrambled egg, tomato, onion & our signature cheese blend wrapped in a flour tortilla

Potato, Egg & Cheese

$3.50

Refried Black Bean & Cheese

$3.00

Smoked Maple Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Texas Brisket & Fried Egg

$6.00

Happy Endings

Texas Sheet Cake

$10.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate fudge icing and pecans

Churros y Chocolate

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

White sponge cake with sweet cream, cinnamon & fresh berries

Flan

$7.00

Creamy custard with caramel sauce

Bambinos

[K] Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink

[K] Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink

[K] Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink

[K] Single Taco

$7.00

Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink

[K] Texas Dog

$7.00

Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink

[K] Texas Toast Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Includes tortilla chips, applesauce & drink

Side

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side BBQ Baked Beans

$4.00

Side Black Beans

$2.50

Side Chile Lime Slaw

$2.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Guacamole 2oz

$3.00

Side Guacamole 5oz

$9.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Poblano Slaw

$2.00

Side Queso 2oz

$1.50

Side Queso 5oz

$4.50

Side Refried Black Beans

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Side Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Toast

$1.50

Tortillas- 3

$1.50

Side Pico 5 Oz

$5.00

Side Meats

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Brisket

$5.00

Side Carnitas

$3.00

Side Chorizo

$3.00

Side Jalapeno Sausage

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Smoked Chicken Thigh

$3.00

Side Steak

$7.00

Bebidas

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Coke, Diet Coke and Lemon-Lime

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Margarita Kits

RBF Margarita Kits

$20.00Out of stock

Events

50/50 Arm's Length

$10.00

50/50 Single Ticket

$2.00

Arm's Length Raffle

$20.00

Medium Donation Item

$20.00

Raffle Baskets

$5.00

Room Fee

$200.00

Room Fee Extra

$100.00

Save Connor Shirt

$25.00

Single Raffle

$5.00

Small Donation Item

$10.00

East March Trivia

$15.00

East March Trivia Student/ Faculty

$12.00

East March Trivia Day of

$20.00

East March Trivia Minor

$10.00

Retail

Whippet Card

$20.00

Wreath Class

$70.00

Keep Dtown Shirt

$20.00

Keep Dtown Shirt Staff

$15.00

FAMILY MEALS

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$45.00

12 Smoked Chicken Wings Choice of Sauce, Choice of 2 Quesadillas (Cheese, Chicken & Cheese, Carnitas & Cheese or Brisket & Cheese) Choice of Crispy Chipotle Brussels Sprouts or Crispy Diablito Cauliflower Bites, Queso, Salsa & Chips

Brisket Family Meal

Brisket Family Meal

$69.00

Serves 4-6 people. Texas Style Smoked Brisket, Choice of 2 Sides and Choice of tortillas or bread

Pulled Pork Family Meal

Pulled Pork Family Meal

$49.00

Serves 4-6 people. BBQ Smoked Pulled Pork, choice of 2 sides and choice or tortillas or bread

Smoked Chicken Wings Family Meal

Smoked Chicken Wings Family Meal

$39.00

Serves 4-6 people. Includes 30 wings, Queso, Salsa, Chips, Choice of Wing Sauce,Queso Fresco Dipping Sauce and Celery

FAMILY MEALS FIXINS'

Mac & Cheese (9in Round)

$22.00

BBQ Baked Beans (9in Round)

$20.00

Poblano Slaw (PINT)

$9.00

Pickled Red Onions (PINT)

$5.00

Pickled Jalapenos (PINT)

$5.00

Refried Beans (PINT)

$10.00

Black Beans (PINT)

$10.00

Queso (PINT)

$15.00

Salsa Roja (PINT)

$10.00

Garlic Guacamole (PINT)

$22.00

Brioche Buns (8)

$10.00

Home-made Flour Tortillas (20)

$10.00

Tortilla Chips (1lb)

$5.00

Happy Endings (Desserts)

Texas Sheet Cake (Serves 2-3)

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

202 East Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335

Directions

Gallery
Estrella Tacos y Mas image
Estrella Tacos y Mas image
Estrella Tacos y Mas image

Search popular restaurants
Map
