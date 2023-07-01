Main picView gallery

Estrella

review star

No reviews yet

3635 University Ave

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DINNER

SIDES

SIDE SALSA

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

SIDE AVCADO

$5.00

SIDE GUAC

$8.00

SIDE BEANS

$6.00

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

SIDE TORTILLAS

$3.00

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.00

SIDE NOPALES

$4.00

SIDE TOSTADAS

$3.00

SIDE BERRIES

$5.00

SIDE FRIES

$6.00

SIDE RICE

$5.00

HARD SELTZER

DRAFT SELTZER

DRAFT TRULY WILD BERRY

$8.00

DRAFT TWISTED TEA

$8.00

CANNED SELTZER

Whiteclaw Mango

$8.00

Whiteclaw Lime

$8.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$8.00

Topo Chico Exotic Pineapple

$8.00

Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime

$8.00

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A taqueria with a nightlife twist. Come enjoy our signature tacos or micheladas. Brought to you by the same company that started Proabition in Riverside. The McGuire Group.

Location

3635 University Ave, Riverside, CA 92501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Downtown Experiment
orange starNo Reviews
3601 University Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
3720 Mission Inn Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Palenque Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3737 Main Street Unit 100 & 101 Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Arcade Coffee Roasters - Downtown - Arcade Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
3870 Main Street Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Fire Up Grill
orange star4.1 • 210
3750 University Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston