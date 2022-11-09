Restaurant header imageView gallery
Estuary

No reviews yet

159 Bridge Park drive

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Kids Cheese Burger
Shoestring Fries

Dinner

spaetzle, broccoli rabe, apple cherry compote

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$25.00

house-made sausage & broccoli rabe, served over penne

Pan Roasted ABF Chicken

$30.00

fingerling potato, seasonal vegetable, chicken jus

Pork Milanese

$30.00

spaetzle, broccoli rabe, apple cherry compote

Pan Roasted Salmon

$33.00

soba noodles, bok choy, orange coriander drizzle

Black Angus NY Strip Steak

$38.00

truffled shrimp mash, asparagus, corn

Tuna

$34.00

Rigatoni Vodka

$19.00

Shareables & Small Bites

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

five cheeses, golden buttery crumble

Meatballs

$13.00

pecorino romano, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic bread

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

house-made chips

Estuary Nachos

$15.00

house-made chips, Monterey jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, pickled jalapeño

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

anchovies, garlic herb croutons, grana padano

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$15.00

creamed spinach, chipotle aioli

Lobster Fritters

$15.00Out of stock

house-made tartar sauce

Estuary Wings

Estuary Wings

$17.00

free range chicken wings, with ranch, celery, & carrot. Tossed in buffalo, bbq sauce, or calabrian chili sauce

Fried Calamari & Banana Peppers

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, calabrian chili sauce

Calabrian Shrimp

$18.00

garlic & calabrian chili peppers, garlic bread

Elote

$8.00

Maryland Crab Cakes

$18.00

Big Bites

marinated grilled hanger steak, arugula, house-made steak sauce, garlic bread
Pier 5 Hot Dog

Pier 5 Hot Dog

$10.00

Schaller & Weber hot dog, potato bun, shoestring fries

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.00

avocado, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, shoestring fries

House-Made Veggie Burger

House-Made Veggie Burger

$16.00

vegan cucumber aioli, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

New York styled pulled pork, house-made cole slaw, shoestring fries, brioche bun

Estuary Burger

Estuary Burger

$19.00

caramelized vidalia onion, gouda, b&b pickles, special sauce, brioche bun, shoestring fries

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$21.00

beer battered Norwegian cod, shoestring fries, remoulade

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

marinated grilled hanger steak, arugula, house-made steak sauce, garlic bread

Lobster Roll

$35.00

Sides

Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$8.00

Garden Salad

$8.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00
Broccoli Rabe

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Truffled Shrimp Mash

$13.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

American-Cheese Burger & Fries

Kids Pasta

$10.00

with tomato sauce or butter

Mini Cheese Ravioli

$10.00

with tomato sauce

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00Out of stock

with honey mustard

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.75
Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$4.50
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.75+
Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Beer

Must be 21+ to order Must order with food
Coors Light Bottle

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00

Must be 21+ to order. Golden, CO, 4.2% ABV

Brooklyn Lager Bottle

Brooklyn Lager Bottle

$7.00

Must be 21+ to order. Brooklyn, NY, 5.0% ABV.

Corona Bottle

Corona Bottle

$7.00

Must be 21+ to order. Pale Lager, Mexico, 4.6% ABV

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

$8.00

Must be 21+ to order. Petaluma, CA, 6.2% ABV

Angry Orchard Cider Bottle

Angry Orchard Cider Bottle

$7.00

Must be 21+ to order. Crisp Apple, NY 5.0% ABV

Bronx Summer Pale Ale on Tap

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order. Lager, Rhode Island, 3.8% ABV

Stella Artois on Tap

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order. Lager, Belgium, 5.0% ABV

Goose Island IPA Draft

$9.00

Must be 21+ to order. Chicago, IL, 4.0% ABV

Green Point Cidery

$14.00

Must be 21+ to order. Kansas City, MO, 4.2% ABV

Two Robbers Seltzer - Cucumber Watermelon

$7.00

Two Robbers Seltzer - Mango Punch

$7.00

Cocktails

Must be 21+ Must be ordered with food

Frosé

$10.00

rosé, tequila, triple sec

2'nd Spring

2'nd Spring

$16.00

vodka, passion fruit, lime, mint

Frostbite Sailor

Frostbite Sailor

$16.00

gin, amaro, lillet blanc, fresh lemon, rosemary

Stormy Sails

$16.00

spiced rum, fever-tree ginger beer, fresh lime

Spicy Paloma-rita

$16.00

tequila, orange liqueur, jalapeño, fresh grapefruit

Old Smokey

Old Smokey

$17.00

rye, goslings, mezcal, vermouth, cassis, benedictine

The Hamilton

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye, Amaro, Vermouth, Angostura bitters, brandied cherry

Trade Wind Tepache

$16.00

Hurricane

$16.00

Straw-Dilly

$17.00

Drunken Sailor

$17.00

The High Seas

$17.00

Wine By The Glass

Must be 21+ to order Must order with food

Prosecco, Ruggeri, Italy

$15.00

Prosecco Rosé, Ruggeri, Italy

$15.00

Wine Style Cider, Cliffton Dry, Brooklyn, USA

$10.00

Pinot Grigio, TheBeachhouse, Negrar, Italy

$14.00

Riesling, August Kesseler, Rheingau, Germany

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Mohua, Marlborough, New Zealand

$15.00

Chardonnay, Sea Sun, California, USA

$16.00

Malbec, Tinto Negro, Mendoza, Argentina

$14.00

Pinot Noir, Haut-Blanville, Blanville, France

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, M.A.N. Costal Region,South Africa

$16.00

Rosé, Romance, Provence, France

$16.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Estuary at ONE°15 Brooklyn Marina. Experience the Brooklyn Bridge Park waterfront and panoramic views of Manhattan while you dine. Chef serves globally inspired dishes with a marina flair, featuring fresh seafood, meat and vegetables with a focus on simplicity, accessibility and quality. The menu highlights various seafood items, sandwiches and burgers, and seasonal salads.

Website

Location

159 Bridge Park drive, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Map
