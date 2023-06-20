Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

établi 84 T ST NW

84 T ST NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

After Dinner

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

Challah Bread Pudding

$9.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Drinks

Champagne Demi-Sec (Collet)

$7.00+

Bananarac

$15.00

Chocolate Manhattan

$15.00

Quinta da Devesa 10-year White Port

$9.00

Pacheca 10-year Tawny Port

$9.00

Churchill's Crusted Port

$12.00

Domain Marash Sweet Riesling

$9.00

Roknar Rye Whiskey

$14.00

Meletti Fernet

$14.00

Foursquare 2008 Rum

$14.00

Events & Tastings

Portugese Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner

$125.00

Porotonic

$15.00

Port Negroni

$15.00

Leek Soup

Leek Soup with Lobster

Pineberry Skeweres

Pineberry Salad

Clam Flatbread

Chanterelle Flatbread

Duck Rice

Celery Root Steaks

Whipped Labneh

Rare Vinho Verde

Arreio Vinho Branco

Forte do Cego Red

S. Sebastião Touriga Nacional

Forte de Cego Vinho Verde Rosé

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

84 T ST NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

