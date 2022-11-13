Eternity Brewing 4060 E Grand River
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a local craft brewery serving up a variety of beers that are crafted to satisfy anyone’s taste – even your pickiest friend. Yes, even that friend. Our creative menu changes every week and pairs really well with our brews. Join us in our Taproom for a drink, a meal, and sometimes even some live entertainment or trivia! Forget responsibilities. Call your friends (or come alone, no judgement here) and give us a try, because the end of the world can wait!
Location
4060 E Grand River, Howell, MI 48855
Gallery
