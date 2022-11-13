Eternity Brewing 4060 E Grand River

Restaurant info

We are a local craft brewery serving up a variety of beers that are crafted to satisfy anyone’s taste – even your pickiest friend. Yes, even that friend. Our creative menu changes every week and pairs really well with our brews. Join us in our Taproom for a drink, a meal, and sometimes even some live entertainment or trivia! Forget responsibilities. Call your friends (or come alone, no judgement here) and give us a try, because the end of the world can wait!