Eternity Brewing 4060 E Grand River

4060 E Grand River

Howell, MI 48855

Beer

Growler Empty

$6.00

BEER IT FORWARD

$5.00

90's KID

$4.00+

Castle Of Aarrgh

$3.00+

Chet Haze

$3.50+

Chonky Butterfly

$3.00+

Ex's & Oats

$3.00+

Kiwiana

$3.00+

Michigan Hopped V43

$3.00+Out of stock

No Roast, Just Ghost

$3.00+

Station 20

$4.00+

Stone Kolch 3:16

$3.00+

Strange

$5.00+

Torn In Two

$3.00+

W.A.C

$3.00+Out of stock

West Coast Chillin

$4.50+

Chet Colada

$6.25+

Wine

Luna Rossa

$8.50+Out of stock

11% ABV A BIG, BOLD AND BOUNTIFUL BLEND WITH NOTES OF RICH BLACK FRUITS AND SPICY OAK WITH LOTS OF TANNIN & STRUCTURE

Dry Red

$8.50+

12% ABV BIG JAM BERRY FRUIT FLAVOR WITH AN ARTFUL PRESENCE OF RAISINS AND TANIN.

Red Demi Sec

$8.50+

11.5% ABV AN ELEGENT, FRUITY SEMI-DRY RED THAT IS SMOOTH WITH MINIMAL TANNIS. THE BLEND INCLUDES CHAMBOURCIN AND MARECHAL FOCH GRAPES.

Catawba

$9.00+Out of stock

DOLCI MOMENTI MASCATO

$9.00+

11% ABV DELIGHTFULLY SWEET LUCIOUS AND FRUITY

WHITE DEMI-SEC

$8.50+

HONEY AND WHITE

$8.50+

11% ABV PREVIALING HONEY, PEACH, & CINNAMON. COMPLIMENTING APPLE & APRICOT PRESENCE

NIAGARA

$8.50+

10% ABV SOFT, SWEET, & SENSATIONAL NIAGARA GRAPES

SPARKLING PEACH

$9.00+

11% ABV COMPARE THIS BEST SELLING WINE TO BITING INTO A JUICY RED HAVEN PEACH JUST PICKED OFF THE TREE WITH A LITTLE BUBBLY

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.50+

Sparkling Peach

$9.00+

Catawba

$9.00+Out of stock

Flight

Bottle Sales

$29.00

Hard Cider

SCARY SPICE

$7.50+

N/A Beverages

Town Club Soda

$3.00

Nitro Brew

$4.50

Tea

$3.50

Soda Water

$4.00

SHAREABLES

ANGUS SLIDERS (3)

$13.00

BBQ PORK SLIDERS (3)

$12.00

BEER CHIPS & CHEESE

$6.00

BOWL OF FISH

$4.00

ETERNITY WINGS

$15.00

MEDITERRANEAN BOARD

$25.00

PRETZEL STICKS (4)

$12.00

Served with beer cheese and spicy mustard.

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$10.00

SMALL BOARD

$25.00

SMOKEHOUSE NACHOS - PORK

$17.00

Tortilla chips topped with house made beer cheese, pico de gallo, fresh avacado, scallions, and drizzled with sweet & tangy Carolina BBQ sauce with our slow cooked pork

SPIN DIP

$10.00

Creamy spinach & artichoke dip topped with a baked parmesan crust, served with tortilla chips

STEAK BITES/PITA

$18.00

SOUP/SALAD

ROTATING SOUP (BOWL)

$6.00

CHILI

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00Out of stock

CHOPPED ITALIAN

$12.00Out of stock

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00Out of stock

MICHIGAN SALAD

$12.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

LOADED PIG

$16.00

BBQ pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with melted mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers, finished with crispy bacon, our beer cheese, drizzle of Carolina BBQ sauce. Served with kettle chips & pickle spear

THE GARDENER

$16.00

Mozzarella cheese topped with caramelized onions roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted red peppers, mild peppers rings, basil pesto, sliced avocado, and spring mix on sprouted grain bread. Served with kettle chips & pickle spear

THE EURO

$13.00

TORN BRAT

$13.00

BACON GRILLED CHEESE/SOUP

$16.00

FLATBREADS

FETA CHEESE BREAD

$10.00

Flatbread covered with feta & mozzarella, drizzled with a house made garlic butter, oregano, served with a side of pizza sauce

MARGHERITA

$13.00

PICKLE PIZZA

$13.00

SMOKEHOUSE - PORK FLATBREAD

$15.00

SWEET AND SPICY PEPPERONI

$13.00

THE CARNIVORE

$15.00

CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00

BUILD YOUR OWN

$13.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS MINI PIZZA & BITES

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS SLIDER & BITES

$7.00

DESSERTS

CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKE

$7.00

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$7.00

PECAN PIE

$7.00

REESE PIE

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Bowl

$2.00

Root Beer Float

$2.00

Sweetest Day

2 FOR $40

$40.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We are a local craft brewery serving up a variety of beers that are crafted to satisfy anyone’s taste – even your pickiest friend. Yes, even that friend. Our creative menu changes every week and pairs really well with our brews. Join us in our Taproom for a drink, a meal, and sometimes even some live entertainment or trivia! Forget responsibilities. Call your friends (or come alone, no judgement here) and give us a try, because the end of the world can wait!

4060 E Grand River, Howell, MI 48855

Directions

