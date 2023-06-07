Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ethel's Delicatessen

1000 Clegg Court

Petaluma, CA 94954

Food

Bagels

Bagel(s)

Half Dozen

$17.00

6 bagels

Bakers Dozen

$33.00

13 bagels

Bread

Organic SF Deli Rye Loaf

$13.00

Organic SF Deli Rye Round

$7.00

Organic Braided Challah

$13.00

Organic Braided Challah Roll

$3.00

Sweets

Organic Rugelach (piece)

Whole Organic Babka

$24.00

Slice of Organic Babka

$7.00

Grab & Go

Grab & Go Deli

Wild Smoked Lox (oz)

$3.25

Sriracha

$10.00

Local Smoked Trout Salad

$15.00

Grab & Go Schmear

Plain Schmear

$6.00

Chive Schmear

$7.00

Pickled Shallot & Herb Schmear

$9.00

Black Garlic & Sherry Schmear

$9.00

Wild Smoked Lox Schmear

$10.00

Misha's Vegan Lox Schmear

$10.00

Grab & Go Drinks

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Marin Kombucha

$4.50

Coca Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Aranciata

$2.50

Limonata

$2.50

Still Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Bottled Water

$2.00

Minor Figures Oat Milk Latte

$3.99

Martinelli’s

$3.00

Cream Soda

$2.00

Spindrift

$1.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:15 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:15 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:15 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:15 pm
Ethel's is a family-owned Jewish delicatessen serving organic bagels, breads, schmears, sandwiches, salads, soups, drinks, and more. Our family is passionate about offering high-quality, locally-sourced ingredients, and the freshest Northern California produce.

