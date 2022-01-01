Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Etherium Coffee & Kitchen 8465 Factory Shops Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

8465 Factory Shops Boulevard

Jeffersonville, OH 43128

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Macchiato
PB Chia Power Bars
Latte

Salads

Green Goddess Salad

$11.00

Napa cabbage and kale mix , cucumber, feta cheese, pickled red onion, goddess dressing

Thai Chopped Salad

$11.00

Napa cabbage, red cabbage, kale, cucumber, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, carrots, sesame seeds, thai peanut dressing

Quinoa Bowls

Roasted Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables, quinoa (vegetable broth, water, quinoa), hummus (garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, water), hot honey dressing

Power House Salad Bowl

$11.00Out of stock

A bed of spring mix topped with a quinoa salad , quinoa , dried cherries and feta cheese mixed and served with house made honey mustard vinaigrette

Quick Bites

Hummus Plate

$8.50

Classic hummus with fresh veggies

Carrot , Celery And Ranch Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Parfait

$4.75

Apple Sauce Pouch

$2.00

Bagel

$5.00

Toasted Dave's Killer Bagel with your choice of cream cheese

Oatmeal Bowl

Cultivated Blueberry & Vermont Maple

$4.00

Sun-Ripen Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla

$4.00

Roasted Almond & Himalayan Pink Salt

$4.00

Secret Menu

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.10+

Lumberjack Latte

$5.60+

Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla make for a balanced trio

Sapsucker Latte

$5.10+

Caramel, maple, sea salt latte ~ tastes like a werther's candy is melting in your mouth

Dragon Berry Macchiato

$5.50+

Marble Mocchiato

$5.50+

White Raz Macchiato

$5.50+

Matcha Sunrise

$4.50+

Turmeric shaken with orange juice, topped with matcha green tea over ice

Moon Milk

$5.00+

A dreamy blue latte accompanied by maple and cinnamon

Traditional Menu

Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of Griffin Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

Filtered water topped with a double shot of espresso

Cappuccino

$3.75+

A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam

Latte

$4.25+

A double shot of espresso with silky-steamed milk and light foam

Iced Macchiato

$5.00+

Built as upside-down latte over ice. Layered with your sauces and syrups of choice, milk, double shot of espresso, and topped with sauce

Hot Macchiato

$4.50+

A Double shot of espresso topped with foam, marked with a drizzle of sauce

Frappe

$5.25+

Fresh Brew

$2.25+

Cold pressed coffee Concentrate packed with a punch of caffeine, yet achieves a smooth, rich flavor.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.00

Not Coffee

Chai Latte

$4.50+

An energizing and rich blend of warm spices, slow brewed with a full-bodied organic wild-grown black tea

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Stone ground Japanese-Style green tea sweetened with organic maple and milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Dark Chocolate Sauce steamed with milk

Steamer

$3.50+

Steamed milk with your flavor of choice

London Fog

$4.00+

Loose leaf Earl Grey Moonlight tea steamed with milk, light foam, and vanilla

Loose Leaf Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50+

Iced Water

Milk Shake-Up

$3.00

Milk shaken with your flavor of choice

Italian Soda

$4.00+

Flavor of choice with sparkling water

Energy Spritzers

Build Your Own

$4.75+

Find the most satisfying energy spritzer you can dream up! Choose a base, up to 4 flavors, and a topper!

Blue Hawaiian

$4.75+

Blue plant-based energy, blue raspberry, and coconut topped with sparkling water

Code Red

$4.75+

Similar to a red bull, this is red plant-based energy base with pure cane sugar

Orange Dream

$4.75+

Red plant-based energy with orange flavor - topped with sparkling water and super cream

Sour Mother Pucker

$5.00+

Blue plant-based energy base, blue raspberry, pineapple, green apple, kiwi, topped with sparkling water and lemonade

Tiger's Blood

$4.75+

Strawberry, kiwi, and watermelon with red plant-based energy

Watermelon Squeeze

$4.75+

Pink plant-based energy and watermelon - topped with sparkling water and lemonade

Pink Paradise Spritzer

$5.25+

Pink plant-based energy with strawberry syrup - topped with coconut milk & strawberries

Specialty Drinks

Marble Macchiato

$6.00+

Caramel drizzle, vanilla syrup, and milk - topped with dark chocolate and espresso

The Himalayan

$5.50+

Himalayan sea salt, hazelnut syrup, and milk - topped with espresso caramel drizzle

Cosmic Matcha

$5.50+

Strawberry puree shaken with butterfly pea flower tea and milk - topped with matcha green tea

Etherium Originals

Cheese Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Flakey puff pastry filled with a delicate cream cheese and vanilla filling

Morning Glory Muffin

$3.75

A whole wheat flour muffin full of seeds , apples , carrots , orange zest and spices

Sea Salt Chocolate Cookie

$3.50

A perfectly trip around the edge and soft in the middle chocolate chip cookie topped with Maldon flake sea salt

Meyer Lemon & Cream Cheese Scone

$4.00

Zesty Meyer Lemon and cream cheese balance this sweet scone

Orange Honey Pistachio Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Salty pistachios and sweet honey in our delicious scone

Blonde Chocolate Blueberry Cookie

$3.50

Purely Sweet Bakery (GF)

PB Chia Power Bars

$4.25

Honey Run Farms

8 Oz Lavender Infused Honey

$10.00

8 Oz Vanilla Infused Honey

$10.00

8 Oz Summer Honey

$8.00

3 Oz Vanilla Infused Honey

$5.00

Roosevelt Coffee Roasters

Griffin Espresso

$16.00

Bag

$15.00

Union Cantinil

$18.00

Gogogu Bekaka Ethiopia

$23.00

Pearl Mountain Estate

$15.00

Batak Tribes Triple Pick

$16.00

Centrocafe ft/o

$15.00

Gogoku bekaka

$23.00

Mbeya

$15.00

Fala's Blend

$17.00

Etherium

T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy specialty coffee and non-coffee drinks, fresh eats, and good vibes.

8465 Factory Shops Boulevard, Jeffersonville, OH 43128

