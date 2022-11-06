Restaurant header imageView gallery

ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek

2,116 Reviews

$$

4437 Lyons Road

Unit E104

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Platter
Gyro Wrap
Greek Salad

Utensils

Utensil set

Utensil set

Please confirm if you wish we include disposable utensils for your order.

Appetizers

Lemon Chicken Soup
$8.00

Lemon Chicken Soup

$8.00

Our home-made avgolemono soup is cream-based and is cooked with lemon and chicken.

Tzatziki served with warm pita
$8.00

Tzatziki served with warm pita

$8.00

Greek Yogurt with Cucumber, Garlic & Aromatic Dill; Served with Warm Pita.

Hummus served with warm pita
$8.00

Hummus served with warm pita

$8.00

Ground Garbanzo Beans with Roasted Garlic & Olive Oil; Served with Warm Pita.

Zesty Creamy Feta served with warm pita
$8.00

Zesty Creamy Feta served with warm pita

$8.00

Made with roasted red peppers, Greek yogurt, hint of jalapeno

SRIRACHA Tzatziki served with warm pita
$8.00

SRIRACHA Tzatziki served with warm pita

$8.00

Greek yogurt, sriracha, shredded cucumber, garlic & aromatic dill; Served with Warm Pita.

Spread Sampler
$17.00

Spread Sampler

$17.00

an assortment of all four of our home-made spreads

Kefte (3pcs)

Kefte (3pcs)

$10.00

3 kefte (perfect mixture of beef, lamb and fresh aromatic herbs) grilled to perfection. Gluten-Free.

Kefte Saganaki (3pcs)
$14.00

Kefte Saganaki (3pcs)

$14.00

Sautéed in Fresh Tomato & Garlic, Topped with Barrel Aged Feta.

Falafel (5pcs)
$9.00

Falafel (5pcs)

$9.00

Classic Falafel Made in House, Served with Our House Made Hummus.

Roasted Beets
$9.00

Roasted Beets

$9.00

Fresh gold and red roasted beets with crumbled gorgonzola, a touch of fresh green onions and drizzled with a reduced balsamic reduction.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$12.00

Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough.

Stuffed Grape Leaves (4pcs)
$11.00

Stuffed Grape Leaves (4pcs)

$11.00

Hand Rolled with Spinach Rice, Fresh Herbs and Topped with Lemon Sauce.

Grilled Octopus
$18.00

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Our grilled octopus is tender, cooked over our charcoal grill, served with oregano, olive oil and red-wine vinegar.

Fried Calamari
$14.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Wild caught. Fried Fresh to Order, Served with a Wedge of Lemon and Marinara.

Shrimp Saganaki (5 pcs.)
$15.00

Shrimp Saganaki (5 pcs.)

$15.00

Sautéed in Fresh Tomato & Garlic, Topped with Barrel Aged Feta.

Scallop Saganaki
$18.00

Scallop Saganaki

$18.00

Sautéed in Fresh Tomato & Garlic, Topped with Barrel Aged Feta.

Green Hummus

$10.00

Seafood Cakes

$13.00Out of stock
Zucchini Croquettes
$12.00

Zucchini Croquettes

$12.00

Salads

Ethos Salad

Ethos Salad

$14.00

Served with green apples, red cabbage, radish, walnuts, house greens*, gorgonzola cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.00

Comes with Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Peppers, Barrel aged Feta, Kalamata olives, House greens and Our House-Made Greek Dressing!

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Comes with Pita Croutons, Shaved Parm Cheese, Romaine Heart & Feta-Caesar dressing!

Beets Salad

Beets Salad

$14.00

comes with fresh gold & red beets, baked walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, house greens & balsamic vinaigrette

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$26.00

Prepared with caramelized onions , sautéed mushrooms and peppers, house greens topped with gorgonzola cheese. Severed with Skirt Steak (8oz).

Platters

Served with Spinach rice and Rosemary Red Potatoes.
Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$21.00

Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.

Falafel Platter (5 pcs)
$21.00

Falafel Platter (5 pcs)

$21.00

Served with Spinach rice and Rosemary Red Potatoes.

Fried Calamari Platter
$21.00

Fried Calamari Platter

$21.00

Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.

Grape Leave Platter (4pcs)
$21.00

Grape Leave Platter (4pcs)

$21.00

Served with a side Greek salad, side of tzatziki, spinach rice and rosemary lemon Potatoes. Topped with Lemon Sauce.

Philly Steak Platter
$21.00

Philly Steak Platter

$21.00

Thinly sliced steak seared with red onions and topped with peppercorn mushroom sauce. Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of zesty creamy feta spread and a side of Greek Salad.

Spanakopita Platter
$21.00

Spanakopita Platter

$21.00

Our homemade spinach pie is made with barrel-aged feta cheese, sauteed spinach, leeks and wrapped with thin layers of crispy phyllo dough. Served with a side Greek salad, tzatziki sauce, pita bread, lemon potatoes and spinach rice.

Kefte Platter (3 pcs)
$21.00

Kefte Platter (3 pcs)

$21.00

Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.

Grilled Chicken Platter
$21.00

Grilled Chicken Platter

$21.00

Served with Spinach rice, rosemary lemon potatoes, side of tzatziki and a side Greek salad.

Kefte Saganaki Platter (3 pcs)
$26.00

Kefte Saganaki Platter (3 pcs)

$26.00

Served with Spinach Rice and Rosemary Lemon Potatoes.

Shrimp Platter (5 pcs)
$24.00

Shrimp Platter (5 pcs)

$24.00

Served with a Side Greek Salad, Spinach rice and Rosemary Lemon Potatoes.

Shrimp Saganaki Platter (5 pcs)
$26.00

Shrimp Saganaki Platter (5 pcs)

$26.00

Served with a Side Greek Salad, Spinach rice and Rosemary Lemon Potatoes.

Grilled Octopus Platter
$26.00

Grilled Octopus Platter

$26.00

Tender, grilled sashimi-grade octopus served with spinach rice, rosemary red potatoes, fresh warm pita & Tzatziki with a small greek salad!

Bronzini Platter
$26.00

Bronzini Platter

$26.00

Mediterranean grilled bronzini, imported fresh from Greece, served with a side of Greek salad, our signature spinach rice and rosemary lemon potatoes, grilled pita bread and home-made tzatziki sauce!

Specialties

Grilled Salmon
$28.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

A "Boutique" Style Salmon, Grilled and finished with a Lemon Caper Sauce, served with our Signature Spinach-Rice and Green Beans.

Shrimp Castella
$24.00

Shrimp Castella

$24.00

Sautéed with Our Spinach Rice, Onions, Scallions, Mushrooms in Tomato and Garlic. Topped with Barrel Aged Feta.

Bronzini

Bronzini

$29.00

Mediterranean Sea Bass imported from the Greek islands. Served with spinach rice and green beans.

Grilled Chicken Artichoke
$20.00

Grilled Chicken Artichoke

$20.00

Char-grilled Chicken Breast, Topped with a Home-made Artichoke Sauce and Served with Spinach-Rice and Green Beans..

Lamb Chops (3pcs)
$27.00

Lamb Chops (3pcs)

$27.00

Grilled Lamb Chops from New Zealand, Served with Rosemary Red Potatoes and Green Beans.

Lamb Chops (4pcs)
$34.00

Lamb Chops (4pcs)

$34.00

Grilled Lamb Chops from New Zealand, Served with Rosemary Red Potatoes and Green Beans.

Surf N' Turf

Surf N' Turf

$33.00

Two Succulent lamb chops paired with shrimp (4 pieces) saganaki.

Meat Platter for 2
$52.00

Meat Platter for 2

$52.00

A Carnivores Dream! 2pc of Grilled Chicken, Kefte, Gyro and 2 Lamb Chops! Served with Spinach Rice and Rosemary Red Potatoes.

Orzo Paella

Orzo Paella

$27.00

orzo pasta with shrimp, calamari, scallops, mussels in a zesty tomato sauce.

Ribeye Steak 12 oz
$35.00

Ribeye Steak 12 oz

$35.00

Grilled to perfection, served with Lemon Potatoes and Green Beans.

Pepper Skirt Steak 12oz
$29.00

Pepper Skirt Steak 12oz

$29.00

Grilled to perfection, finished with peppercorn mushroom sauce, served with Lemon Potatoes and Green Beans.

Pork Belly Castella

Pork Belly Castella

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Homemade Baklava
$8.00

Homemade Baklava

$8.00

Shredded Phyllo, Walnuts & Honey Wrapped in Flaky Layers of Phyllo Dough.

Flourless Chocolate Cake
$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

A decadent, flour-less, gluten-free cake made with imported Belgium chocolate, infused with mixed berries.

Triple Layer Cheesecake
$10.00

Triple Layer Cheesecake

$10.00

layers of cheese cake, walnuts, & shredded phyllo topped with Belgian chocolate ganache. Topped with homemade whipped cream

Side Dishes

Xtra Pita

Xtra Pita

$1.00
Xtra Tzatziki
$3.00

Xtra Tzatziki

$3.00
Rosemary Red Potatoes
$4.00

Rosemary Red Potatoes

$4.00
Spinach Rice
$4.00

Spinach Rice

$4.00
Seasoned Fries
$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00
Xtra Hummus

Xtra Hummus

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Taste of Ethos

Silver Package x2
$56.00

Silver Package x2

$56.00
Silver Package x3
$84.00

Silver Package x3

$84.00
Silver Package x4
$112.00

Silver Package x4

$112.00
Gold Package x2
$66.00

Gold Package x2

$66.00
Gold Package x3
$99.00

Gold Package x3

$99.00
Gold Package x4

Gold Package x4

$132.00

Pita Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$13.00

Served with Onion, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce.

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$13.00

Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Hummus.

Kefte Wrap

Kefte Wrap

$13.00

Served with Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Tzatziki Sauce.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap
$13.00

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$13.00

Served with mushrooms, sauteed onions, provolone cheese and zesty creamy feta spread.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Influenced by one of the healthiest cuisines known, the goal of ethos is to showcase our unique take on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine through an exciting array of modernized dishes for today’s palette. @ethosgreekbistro

Website

Location

4437 Lyons Road, Unit E104, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Directions

