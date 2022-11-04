Restaurant header imageView gallery

Catering by ethos Coconut Creek

review star

No reviews yet

4437 Lyons Road E104

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Combo Catering
Pita Bread Tray Catering
Greek Salad Catering

Catering Menu

Disposable Plates & Utensils

Please specify if you require and how many plate-utensil-napkin sets for your guests. Utensil set Includes fork, knife, spoon and napkin.

Greek Salad Catering

Greek Salad Catering

$49.00

Vine ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, peppers, barrel aged feta, kalamata olives, house greens red wine vinegar, and olive oil. Vegetarian & Vegan optional

Ethos Salad Catering

Ethos Salad Catering

$49.00

Sliced green apples, red cabbage, radish, walnuts, house greens gorgonzola cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian

Caesar Salad Catering

Caesar Salad Catering

$49.00

Cracked olives, pita croutons, shaved kasseri cheese, romaine hearts and homemade feta/caesar dressing. Vegetarian

Gyro Meat Catering

Gyro Meat Catering

$99.00

Select beef and lamb mix, seasoned with zesty spices, slow-cooked on our vertical rotisserie fire grill until the meat is seared to sizzling perfection and sliced thinly in juicy layers. Our half tray includes 3lbs of Gyro.

Grilled Chicken Catering

Grilled Chicken Catering

$99.00

Marinated and grilled to perfection. Each half tray includes 30 pieces total (15 whole chicken breasts cut in half/usually served 3 pieces per person.) Gluten Free

Kefte Catering

Kefte Catering

$99.00

Mini beef and lamb patties blended with fresh aromatic herbs. 30 pieces in tray, usually served 3 pieces per person. Gluten-Free

Meat Combo Catering

Meat Combo Catering

$99.00

Ten pieces of grilled chicken breast, ten kefte patties and 1 pound of gyro.

Spanakopita (Spinach pies)

Spanakopita (Spinach pies)

$59.00

Fresh baby spinach mixed with creamy barrel-aged feta cheese, baked inside flaky phyllo dough. Includes 30 vegetarian bites.

Falafel Catering

Falafel Catering

$49.00

Ground chickpeas blended with parsley and cumin, crispy and savory. Includes 30 vegan pieces.

Rice Catering

Rice Catering

$18.00

Fresh baby spinach, leek and sauteed onions. Served in 1/3 size tray.

Lemon Potatoes Catering

Lemon Potatoes Catering

$18.00

Red potatoes marinated in lemon, rosemary & oregano. Served in 1/3 size tray.

Tzatziki Catering

Tzatziki Catering

$32.00

Greek yogurt, cucumber with garlic, and aromatic dill. 3 lbs in tray. Vegetarian

Pita Bread Tray Catering

Pita Bread Tray Catering

$17.00

Warm pita bread cut in quarters; 12 whole pita bread included.

Hummus Catering

Hummus Catering

$25.00

Ground garbanzo beans, roasted garlic and olive oil. Tray includes 3 lbs of hummus. Vegan

Spread Combo

Spread Combo

$60.00

Three pounds tzatziki spread, three pounds hummus, and twelve warm pita cut in quarters.

Baklava Bites Catering

Baklava Bites Catering

$52.00

Homemade and traditional dessert made with walnuts & honey, wrapped in flaky layers of phyllo dough. (30 bite size)

Natural Mineral Water

Natural Mineral Water

$6.00

Imported from Greece. Natural Mineral Water. 750ml

Sparkling Mineral Water

Sparkling Mineral Water

$6.00

Product Of Greece. Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. 750ml

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

From the most elegant affair to your daily office luncheon...get excited about catering!

Website

Location

4437 Lyons Road E104, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Directions

Gallery
Catering by ethos image
Catering by ethos image
Catering by ethos image

Similar restaurants in your area

Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
orange star4.0 • 715
4443 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (Coconut Creek)
orange starNo Reviews
4443 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Ciao Cucina & Bar
orange star4.6 • 1,029
4443 Lyons Rd coconut creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
The Fish Joint
orange starNo Reviews
4570 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Firegrills - 4400 W Sample Rd # 146
orange starNo Reviews
4400 W Sample Rd # 146 Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coconut Creek

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coconut Creek
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston