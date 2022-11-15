Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ethyl & Tank

707 Reviews

$

19 E 13th Ave

Columbus, OH 43201

Order Again

Cocktails

Beermosa

$7.00

Blue Mfer

$5.00+

Cold Brew Lemonade

$4.00

Dirty Shirley

$5.00

Ethyl Island Reorder

$5.00

Ethyl Island Tea

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

John Dailey

$6.00+

Margarita

$3.00

Margarita Flight

$10.00

Mojito

$8.00

Mule

$5.50+

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$8.00

Peach on the Beach

$5.00

Penicillin

$8.00

Pink Lady

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00+

Tahitian Coffee Cocktail

$8.00

Tequila Oasis

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50+

White Russian

$6.00

Bottomless Refill

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Wishing Well

$5.00+

Lilly's Lavish Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

1 oz. Pink Whitney 1/2 oz. Lavender Liquor Top w/ Lemonade

Sweet Juicy Lipps

$8.00

1oz Captain Morgan, 1oz Creme de Banana, .5oz black rasp liqueur, 2oz pineapple, .5oz grenadine

Sweater Weather

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

7-up

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Tea

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$3.00

Yellow Red Bull

$3.00

White Red Bull

$3.00

Orange Red Bull

$3.00

Blue Red Bull

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.00

Signature Cocktails

This One Tastes Like Apples

$10.00

1oz Captain Morgan Apple, 1/2oz Goldschlagger, Ginger Ale, and Soda Water

Vice On 13th

$10.00

1.5 oz Tanqueray Sevilla, .25 oz grenadine, Watermelon Redbull, top with Tonic Water

Why Is The Rum Always Gone

$10.00

1.5 oz Captain Morgan, 0.25 oz Butterscotch Schnapps, top with Ginger Beer

Mambo #5

$10.00

1.5 oz Jose Cuervo Reposado, 0.5 oz Triple Sec, 0.25 oz rasp puree, 0.75 oz lime juice, cranberry

Christian Girl Autumn

$10.00

1 oz Bulliet Bourbon, 0.5oz Pumpkin Pie syrup, top with Downeast

Mimosa flight

$12.00Out of stock

NA mimosa flight

$11.00

Prickly Tongue Margarita

$8.00

1.5 oz. Cucumber/Jalepeno Tequila .5 oz. Prickly Pear .5 oz. Lime Juice Top with Sour

Don't Touch My Berries

$8.00

1.5 oz. Tropical Bacardi 2 Lime Blox - No Additional Ice Needed 1/2 oz. Blueberry Puree 2 oz. Sour Top with Soda Water

Lilly's Lavish Lavender Lemonade

$8.00

Garden Mule

$8.00

Spritz In My Mouth

$8.00

1 oz. Ketel One Peach Blossom 1/2 oz. Aperol 1/2 oz, Passion Fruit Puree Top with Champagne Garnish: Orange

Very Manly Strawberry Shandy

$10.00

Spooky Tank

$10.00

Frozen

Frose

$8.00

Blue Razz

$5.00

Outside Drinks

Budlight btl

$4.00

Budlight Seltzer 12oz

$2.00

Budweiser btl

$4.00

Long Drink

$5.00

Mule

$5.50+

Well Gin

$4.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Spiked Cider

$5.00

To-go tank

$10.00

Thu To-go tank refill

$5.00

March Sadness

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Rbv Special

$9.00

BL Seltzer Tallboy

$6.00

Sesh Can

$2.00

Coffee

Coffee

$1.00+

Latte

$1.75+

Cappuccino

$2.50+

Tea

Cold brew

$1.75+

Iced coffee

$1.50+

Mocha

$2.75+

Cans/bottles

Budlight Block

$5.00

Budlight Seltzer Block

$6.00

Budweiser Block

$5.00

Corona Block

$6.00

Michelob Block

$5.00

Mom Water Block

$6.00

Monoco Block

$7.00

Nutrl Block

$6.00

Twisted Tea Block

$6.00

2 for $10 Block

$10.00

Midway Milk Block

$9.00

Mamitas Block

$6.00

High Noon Block

$7.00

$2 Block Bomb Special

$2.00

10 For $10 Mims

$10.00

Drinks

DBL Vodka Redbull Block

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka Block

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila Block

$9.00

DBL Well Rum Block

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey Block

$9.00

DBL Well Gin Block

$9.00

Cherry Bomb Block

$4.00

Green Tea Block

$6.00

Lemon Drop Block

$6.00

Titos Block

$7.00

Fireball Block

$5.00

Jack Block

$7.00

Jameson Block

$7.00

Pink whitney Block

$7.00

Espolon Block

$7.00

White Tea Block

$6.00

Washington Apple Block

$6.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Well Block

$5.00

Single Rbv Block

$8.00

Add Red Bull

$3.00

Long Island Block

$7.00

Captain Morgan Block

$7.00

MERCH

Hoodie

$40.00

Shirt

$20.00

Tank

$20.00

Speed Screen (Copy) (Copy)

Well Vodka

$4.00+

Well Gin

$4.00+

Well Rum

$4.00+

Well Tequila

$4.00+

Well Whiskey

$4.00+

Lily's Lavender Lemonade Bottle

$49.00

Prickly Pear Margarita Bottle

$49.00

Garden Mule Bottle

$49.00

Espolon Bottle

$150.00

Tito's Bottle

$150.00

Jameson Bottle

$150.00

Crown Royal Bottle

$150.00

Champagne Bottle

$150.00

Budlight btl

$4.00

Budweiser btl

$4.00

Mich Ultra btl

$4.00

Corona Can

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Crown

$6.00

Fireball

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Pink Whitney

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

.5 oz Jameson .5oz Peach Schnapps Sour Sprite

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Bomb

$3.00+

Mule

$5.50+

Espolon

$3.00

High Noon

$6.00

Truly

$5.00

Redbull vodka

$6.50+

Paramount 151

$6.00

Mamitas

$3.00

NUTRL

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Ohio State's campus, Ethyl & Tank is a purveyor of fine American food and drink. It is our commitment here at Ethyl & Tank to provide a quality, innovative hub for the student, professional, and local community on campus and the surrounding area. We offer a meeting place with a nationally renowned selection of craft beers as well as a diverse south-western styled menu. We aim to deliver a casual yet upscale environment with tremendous customer service.

19 E 13th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

