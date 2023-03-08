Main picView gallery

Etouffee to Geaux - Cutoff

15741 East Main Street

Cut Off, LA 70345

Popular Items

1LB Boiled Shrimp
10LB Crawfish Special
3LB Crawfish Special

Food

Appetizers

Coach Connie's Fried Bell Pepper Rings

Coach Connie's Fried Bell Pepper Rings

$8.00

Geaux Tarpons! Fresh bell peppers, sliced & lightly battered with cajun seasonings, served with a cajun spicy mayo sauce

Seafood Kickers

Seafood Kickers

$9.75

The best the Gulf has to offer! Fresh shrimp, crabmeat, & cajun seasonings, fried golden brown, served with a cajun spicy mayo dipping sauce

BBQ Shrimp

$13.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp, sautéed in a rich buttery sauce, served with French bread

Nanna's Shrimp Boulettes

$11.00

A Guidry Family Favorite! Fresh Gulf shrimp blended with trinity & seasoning, fried golden brown, served with a cajun spicy mayo dipping sauce

Louisiana Nachos

Louisiana Nachos

$12.50

Louisiana cheese sauce combined with crawfish, served over a bed of fresh pork cracklings

Mini Crawfish Meat Pies

$10.00

Crawfish etouffée stuffed in mini pie crust, fried golden brown, served with a cajun spicy mayo dipping sauce

Crawfish Seasoning

$2.50

Soups

Cup of Truck's Corn & Crab Bisque

Cup of Truck's Corn & Crab Bisque

$6.00

A soup that will cure any Bah-Bin! Crabmeat & corn combined in a cream based broth

Bowl Truck's Corn & Crab Bisque

Bowl Truck's Corn & Crab Bisque

$11.00

Crabmeat & corn combined in a cream based broth

Cup of Broccoli & Cheese Soup

Cup of Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$6.00

Fresh broccoli in a beer & cheddar broth

Bowl of Broccoli & Cheese Soup

Bowl of Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$11.00

Fresh broccoli in a beer & cheddar broth

Cup of Artichoke & Oyster Soup

$6.00

A Callais family recipe! Fresh artichoke & Louisiana oysters, slow cooked in a cream broth

Bowl of Artichoke & Oyster Soup

$11.00

A Callais family recipe! Fresh artichoke & Louisiana oysters, slow cooked in a cream broth

Cup of Mushroom & Brie Soup

Cup of Mushroom & Brie Soup

$6.00

Fresh mushroom in a creamy brie broth

Bowl of Mushroom & Brie Soup

Bowl of Mushroom & Brie Soup

$11.00

Fresh mushroom in a creamy brie broth

Salads

Half Down Da Bayou Salad

Half Down Da Bayou Salad

$12.50

Shrimp & crabmeat, served over romaine, topped with tomatoes & a creole pepper jelly dressing

Whole Down Da Bayou Salad

Whole Down Da Bayou Salad

$16.50

Shrimp & crabmeat, served over romaine, topped with tomatoes & a creole pepper jelly dressing

Half House Salad

Half House Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & croutons

Whole House Salad

Whole House Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & croutons

Half Pop's Shrimp Remoulaude Salad

Half Pop's Shrimp Remoulaude Salad

$9.00

Shrimp coated with homemade remoulade dressing & cajun spices, served over romaine, topped with tomatoes & feta cheese

Whole Pop's Shrimp Remoulaude Salad

Whole Pop's Shrimp Remoulaude Salad

$13.50

Shrimp coated with homemade remoulade dressing & cajun spices, served over romaine, topped with tomatoes & feta cheese

Half Cajun Cesar Salad

Half Cajun Cesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese, & croutons

Whole Cajun Cesar Salad

Whole Cajun Cesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese, & croutons

Handhelds

Cochon de Lait Panini

Cochon de Lait Panini

$13.50

Slowly roasted & tender pork, tossed in a tangy cajun sauce, pressed to perfection

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$12.50

Fresh tomatoes, provolone, pesto,& extra virgin olive oil, pressed to perfection

Madison's Cajun Panini

Madison's Cajun Panini

$13.50

Grilled chicken seasoned with cajun spices, ham, cheese, & bacon, pressed to perfection

Sarah's Grilled Bacon & Cheese Panini

Sarah's Grilled Bacon & Cheese Panini

$11.00

One of our favorites! Thick crispy bacon, cheddar, & provolone, pressed to perfection

Pop's Shrimp Remoulade Panini

$14.50

Shrimp coated with homemade remoulade dressing & cajun spices, topped with cheddar & bacon, pressed to perfection

Muffuletta Panini

Muffuletta Panini

$14.00

Direct from New Orleans, our Aunt Marlene's special recipe! Ham, salami, & Italian cheeses, topped with an olive salad, pressed to perfection

Swamp Burger

Swamp Burger

$14.00

Juicy ½ lb Angus patty, seasoned with cajun spices, topped with bacon, onion crisps, & our homemade crawfish queso

Big Daddy's Bacon Cheeseburger

Big Daddy's Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Two ½ lb juicy Angus patties, seasoned with cajun spices, topped with bacon, mustard, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, & your choice of cheese

Da Mais Weh Burger

$13.50

Juicy 1/2 lb Angus patty seasoned with homemade barbeque sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese & jalapeno crisps

Pastas

Bayou Lafourche Pasta

Bayou Lafourche Pasta

$16.00

A cream based sauce combined with andouille sausage, tasso, roasted corn, & grilled chicken, served over penne pasta, topped with parmesan cheese

Little Anthony's Pasta

Little Anthony's Pasta

$16.00

Homemade alfredo sauce combined with grilled chicken, served over penne pasta, topped with parmesan cheese

Crawfish & Tasso Pasta

Crawfish & Tasso Pasta

$18.00

A creole cream sauce combined with Louisiana crawfish & tasso, served over penne pasta, topped with parmesan cheese

Spuds

The Fonchock

$15.50

A dish that will make you "show off"! A jumbo baked potato topped with our Bayou Lafourche sauce, including andouille sausage, tasso, roasted corn, & grilled shrimp

The Rappelet

The Rappelet

$14.50

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with slowly roasted cochon de lait, topped with cheddar cheese

The Happy Pappy

The Happy Pappy

$15.50

It sure made our Pappy Happy! Jumbo baked potato stuffed with our famous Pappy's crawfish etouffée

The Ramblin Cajun

The Ramblin Cajun

$15.50

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with Louisiana crawfish & shrimp queso, topped with cheddar cheese

The Cheramie

$14.00

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & topped with our homemade ranch dressing

The Classic Spud

$8.50

For our classic lovers! Jumbo baked potato stuffed with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, & sour cream

Blue Plate Specials

Monday Blue Plate Special - Red Beans & Rice w/ Smoked Sausage

Monday Blue Plate Special - Red Beans & Rice w/ Smoked Sausage

$11.95

It's so good you will want to eat it every day, not just on Monday's. Served with grilled smoked sausage

Tuesday Blue Plate Special - Meatloaf w/ Green Beans

Tuesday Blue Plate Special - Meatloaf w/ Green Beans

$11.95Out of stock

Our signature homemade meatloaf, served over mashed potatoes, with a side of green beans

Wednesday Blue Plate Special - Liver & Onions w/ Corn

Wednesday Blue Plate Special - Liver & Onions w/ Corn

$11.95Out of stock

Liver & onions in a brown gravy, served over your choice of rice or mashed potatoes, with a side of smothered corn

Thursday Blue Plate Special - Ragu De Patat w/ Corn

Thursday Blue Plate Special - Ragu De Patat w/ Corn

$11.95Out of stock

A Bayou staple! A homemade potato stew, slowly smothered with onions & fresh green onion sausage, served over rice with a side of corn

Friday Blue Plate Special - Etouffee w/ Potato Salad

Friday Blue Plate Special - Etouffee w/ Potato Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Our father’s special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with your choice of Louisiana crawfish or shrimp, served over rice, with a side of potato salad

White Beans W Fish

$16.50Out of stock

Home Cooked Meals

Pappy's Crawfish Etouffee

Pappy's Crawfish Etouffee

$17.00

Our father's special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with Louisina crawfish, served over rice, with a side of potato salad

Pappy's Shrimp Etouffee

Pappy's Shrimp Etouffee

$16.50

Our father's special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with Louisiana shrimp, served over rice, with a side of potato salad

Dave & Juan's Famous Weenie Spaghetti

$15.50

Homemade tomato sauce, smoked sausage, & hot dogs, served over penne pasta, with potato salad

Mrs. Sue's Liver & Onions

Mrs. Sue's Liver & Onions

$15.50

Cooked in a brown gravy, served our your choice of rice or mashed potatoes, with a side of corn

Paran's Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Paran's Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

$15.50

Chicken & andouille sausage, cooked in a creole sauce, with a side of potato salad

Nonk Joe's Shrimp & Grits

$16.50Out of stock

Fresh Louisiana shrimp, grilled to perfection, tossed in a cream sauce, served over corn grits

Parker's Seafood Lasagna

$21.50

Our one-of-a-kind Seafood Lasagna! Features a filling mix of fresh mozzarella, shrimp, & crabmeat, perfectly layered in a homemade cream sauce

Windy Hills Ranch Pork Ribeye

$19.00

The most tender cut of pork you will find! Seasoned with cajun spices, grilled, served over chicken & sausage jambalaya, with a side of corn grits

A Taste of the Bayou

$16.50

Can't decide? A serving of Pappy's etouffée, Granny's red beans, and Paran's jambalaya

Port Fourchon Blackened Chicken Breast

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions, served with a side of smothered green beans

Granny's Red Beans & Rice

Granny's Red Beans & Rice

$15.50

It's so good you will want to eat it every day, not just on Mondays! Served over rice, with grilled smoked sausage & a side of potato salad

Uncle D's White Beans

Uncle D's White Beans

$15.50

Slow cooked with chunks of tasso & smoked sausage, served over rice, with grilled smoked sausage & a side of potato salad

White Beans & Catfish Lent Special

$16.50

Boiled Seafood

3LB Crawfish Special

3LB Crawfish Special

$20.50

3lbs of crawfish served with 1 piece of sausage, 2 potatoes, & 1 bayou dipping sauce

5LB Crawfish Special

$34.00

5lbs of crawfish served with one piece of corn, one piece of sausage, three potatoes, & our bayou dipping sauce

10LB Crawfish Special

$68.50

10lbs of crawfish served with three pieces of corn, three pieces of sausage, six potatoes, & our bayou dipping sauce

1LB Boiled Shrimp

$11.00

Fresh 16/20 gulf shrimp

Snow Crabs

$39.99Out of stock

2 clusters

Dungeness Crabs

$23.99Out of stock

Price per cluster

Corn (1)

$1.00

Potatoes (3)

$1.50

Sausage (1)

$2.00

Small Dip (2oz)

$1.00

Large Dip (16oz)

$4.50

Live Crawfish Sack (per pound)

$3.75Out of stock

Sides

Side - Corn Grits

Side - Corn Grits

$3.50Out of stock
Side - Potato Salad

Side - Potato Salad

$3.50
Side - Red Beans

Side - Red Beans

$3.50
Side -White Beans

Side -White Beans

$3.50
Side - Jambalaya

Side - Jambalaya

$3.50
Side - Corn

Side - Corn

$3.50

Side - Green Beans

$3.50

Desserts

Cassie's Fried Bread Pudding

Cassie's Fried Bread Pudding

$6.00

Homemade bread pudding, sliced into strips, fried golden brown, & covered with a homemade rum sauce

Nikita's Sunday on The Bayou

$6.00

Chocolate chip brownie, covered with a scoop of vanilla ice cream & chopped peanuts, topped with chocolate & caramel drizzle

Kids Menu

Norah's Mac-n-Cheese

$5.00

Cooper's Mini Corn Dogs

$5.00

Emery's Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Size - Little Anthony's Pasta Alfredo

$5.00

Le Bouchon - Barq's Root beer topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream

$5.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$2.75

Dasani Water

$2.75Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Oyster Shells

Ornaments

Mardi Gras Stripes

$15.00

Mardi Gras Masks & Feathers

$15.00

Mardi Gras Diamonds

$15.00

Valentines Red Rimmed Hearts

$15.00

Valentines Pink Rimmed Hearts

$15.00

LSU Eye of the Tiger

$15.00

Gold Fleur De Lis

$15.00

Gold Pattern

$15.00

Blue Anchor

$15.00

Frames

5X7 Glass Frame - Mardi Gras

$40.00

5X7 Wall Hanging - 3 Mardi Gras Shells

$25.00

10X13 Open Frame - Mardi Gras

$50.00

Crosses

Gold Rimmed Cross

$30.00

LSU Cross

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

15741 East Main Street, Cut Off, LA 70345

Directions

Main pic

