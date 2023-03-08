Etouffee to Geaux - Cutoff
15741 East Main Street
Cut Off, LA 70345
Food
Appetizers
Coach Connie's Fried Bell Pepper Rings
Geaux Tarpons! Fresh bell peppers, sliced & lightly battered with cajun seasonings, served with a cajun spicy mayo sauce
Seafood Kickers
The best the Gulf has to offer! Fresh shrimp, crabmeat, & cajun seasonings, fried golden brown, served with a cajun spicy mayo dipping sauce
BBQ Shrimp
Jumbo gulf shrimp, sautéed in a rich buttery sauce, served with French bread
Nanna's Shrimp Boulettes
A Guidry Family Favorite! Fresh Gulf shrimp blended with trinity & seasoning, fried golden brown, served with a cajun spicy mayo dipping sauce
Louisiana Nachos
Louisiana cheese sauce combined with crawfish, served over a bed of fresh pork cracklings
Mini Crawfish Meat Pies
Crawfish etouffée stuffed in mini pie crust, fried golden brown, served with a cajun spicy mayo dipping sauce
Crawfish Seasoning
Soups
Cup of Truck's Corn & Crab Bisque
A soup that will cure any Bah-Bin! Crabmeat & corn combined in a cream based broth
Bowl Truck's Corn & Crab Bisque
Crabmeat & corn combined in a cream based broth
Cup of Broccoli & Cheese Soup
Fresh broccoli in a beer & cheddar broth
Bowl of Broccoli & Cheese Soup
Fresh broccoli in a beer & cheddar broth
Cup of Artichoke & Oyster Soup
A Callais family recipe! Fresh artichoke & Louisiana oysters, slow cooked in a cream broth
Bowl of Artichoke & Oyster Soup
A Callais family recipe! Fresh artichoke & Louisiana oysters, slow cooked in a cream broth
Cup of Mushroom & Brie Soup
Fresh mushroom in a creamy brie broth
Bowl of Mushroom & Brie Soup
Fresh mushroom in a creamy brie broth
Salads
Half Down Da Bayou Salad
Shrimp & crabmeat, served over romaine, topped with tomatoes & a creole pepper jelly dressing
Whole Down Da Bayou Salad
Shrimp & crabmeat, served over romaine, topped with tomatoes & a creole pepper jelly dressing
Half House Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & croutons
Whole House Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, & croutons
Half Pop's Shrimp Remoulaude Salad
Shrimp coated with homemade remoulade dressing & cajun spices, served over romaine, topped with tomatoes & feta cheese
Whole Pop's Shrimp Remoulaude Salad
Shrimp coated with homemade remoulade dressing & cajun spices, served over romaine, topped with tomatoes & feta cheese
Half Cajun Cesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese, & croutons
Whole Cajun Cesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, topped with parmesan cheese, & croutons
Handhelds
Cochon de Lait Panini
Slowly roasted & tender pork, tossed in a tangy cajun sauce, pressed to perfection
Italian Panini
Fresh tomatoes, provolone, pesto,& extra virgin olive oil, pressed to perfection
Madison's Cajun Panini
Grilled chicken seasoned with cajun spices, ham, cheese, & bacon, pressed to perfection
Sarah's Grilled Bacon & Cheese Panini
One of our favorites! Thick crispy bacon, cheddar, & provolone, pressed to perfection
Pop's Shrimp Remoulade Panini
Shrimp coated with homemade remoulade dressing & cajun spices, topped with cheddar & bacon, pressed to perfection
Muffuletta Panini
Direct from New Orleans, our Aunt Marlene's special recipe! Ham, salami, & Italian cheeses, topped with an olive salad, pressed to perfection
Swamp Burger
Juicy ½ lb Angus patty, seasoned with cajun spices, topped with bacon, onion crisps, & our homemade crawfish queso
Big Daddy's Bacon Cheeseburger
Two ½ lb juicy Angus patties, seasoned with cajun spices, topped with bacon, mustard, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, & your choice of cheese
Da Mais Weh Burger
Juicy 1/2 lb Angus patty seasoned with homemade barbeque sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese & jalapeno crisps
Pastas
Bayou Lafourche Pasta
A cream based sauce combined with andouille sausage, tasso, roasted corn, & grilled chicken, served over penne pasta, topped with parmesan cheese
Little Anthony's Pasta
Homemade alfredo sauce combined with grilled chicken, served over penne pasta, topped with parmesan cheese
Crawfish & Tasso Pasta
A creole cream sauce combined with Louisiana crawfish & tasso, served over penne pasta, topped with parmesan cheese
Spuds
The Fonchock
A dish that will make you "show off"! A jumbo baked potato topped with our Bayou Lafourche sauce, including andouille sausage, tasso, roasted corn, & grilled shrimp
The Rappelet
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with slowly roasted cochon de lait, topped with cheddar cheese
The Happy Pappy
It sure made our Pappy Happy! Jumbo baked potato stuffed with our famous Pappy's crawfish etouffée
The Ramblin Cajun
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with Louisiana crawfish & shrimp queso, topped with cheddar cheese
The Cheramie
Jumbo baked potato stuffed with our homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, & topped with our homemade ranch dressing
The Classic Spud
For our classic lovers! Jumbo baked potato stuffed with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, & sour cream
Blue Plate Specials
Monday Blue Plate Special - Red Beans & Rice w/ Smoked Sausage
It's so good you will want to eat it every day, not just on Monday's. Served with grilled smoked sausage
Tuesday Blue Plate Special - Meatloaf w/ Green Beans
Our signature homemade meatloaf, served over mashed potatoes, with a side of green beans
Wednesday Blue Plate Special - Liver & Onions w/ Corn
Liver & onions in a brown gravy, served over your choice of rice or mashed potatoes, with a side of smothered corn
Thursday Blue Plate Special - Ragu De Patat w/ Corn
A Bayou staple! A homemade potato stew, slowly smothered with onions & fresh green onion sausage, served over rice with a side of corn
Friday Blue Plate Special - Etouffee w/ Potato Salad
Our father’s special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with your choice of Louisiana crawfish or shrimp, served over rice, with a side of potato salad
White Beans W Fish
Home Cooked Meals
Pappy's Crawfish Etouffee
Our father's special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with Louisina crawfish, served over rice, with a side of potato salad
Pappy's Shrimp Etouffee
Our father's special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with Louisiana shrimp, served over rice, with a side of potato salad
Dave & Juan's Famous Weenie Spaghetti
Homemade tomato sauce, smoked sausage, & hot dogs, served over penne pasta, with potato salad
Mrs. Sue's Liver & Onions
Cooked in a brown gravy, served our your choice of rice or mashed potatoes, with a side of corn
Paran's Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
Chicken & andouille sausage, cooked in a creole sauce, with a side of potato salad
Nonk Joe's Shrimp & Grits
Fresh Louisiana shrimp, grilled to perfection, tossed in a cream sauce, served over corn grits
Parker's Seafood Lasagna
Our one-of-a-kind Seafood Lasagna! Features a filling mix of fresh mozzarella, shrimp, & crabmeat, perfectly layered in a homemade cream sauce
Windy Hills Ranch Pork Ribeye
The most tender cut of pork you will find! Seasoned with cajun spices, grilled, served over chicken & sausage jambalaya, with a side of corn grits
A Taste of the Bayou
Can't decide? A serving of Pappy's etouffée, Granny's red beans, and Paran's jambalaya
Port Fourchon Blackened Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast, topped with sautéed onions, served with a side of smothered green beans
Granny's Red Beans & Rice
It's so good you will want to eat it every day, not just on Mondays! Served over rice, with grilled smoked sausage & a side of potato salad
Uncle D's White Beans
Slow cooked with chunks of tasso & smoked sausage, served over rice, with grilled smoked sausage & a side of potato salad
White Beans & Catfish Lent Special
Boiled Seafood
3LB Crawfish Special
3lbs of crawfish served with 1 piece of sausage, 2 potatoes, & 1 bayou dipping sauce
5LB Crawfish Special
5lbs of crawfish served with one piece of corn, one piece of sausage, three potatoes, & our bayou dipping sauce
10LB Crawfish Special
10lbs of crawfish served with three pieces of corn, three pieces of sausage, six potatoes, & our bayou dipping sauce
1LB Boiled Shrimp
Fresh 16/20 gulf shrimp
Snow Crabs
2 clusters
Dungeness Crabs
Price per cluster
Corn (1)
Potatoes (3)
Sausage (1)
Small Dip (2oz)
Large Dip (16oz)
Live Crawfish Sack (per pound)
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
15741 East Main Street, Cut Off, LA 70345