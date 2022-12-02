Restaurant header imageView gallery

Etouffee To Geaux

review star

No reviews yet

516 S Tyler St

Covington, LA 70433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Pappy's Crawfish Etouffee
Monday ~ Red Beans & Rice

Soups

Cup of Corn & Crab Bisque

Cup of Corn & Crab Bisque

$7.50

Crabmeat & corn combined in a cream based broth

Cup of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Cup of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00

Made with a dark roux, chicken & smoked sausage, served with rice

Cup of Broccoli & Cheese Soup

Cup of Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$7.00

Fresh broccoli in a beer & cheddar broth

Bowl of Broccoli & Cheese Soup

Bowl of Broccoli & Cheese Soup

$9.00

Fresh broccoli in a beer & cheddar broth

Cup of Louisiana Seafood Gumbo

Cup of Louisiana Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Made with a dark roux, fresh Louisiana seafood, served with rice

Bowl of Louisiana Seafood Gumbo

Bowl of Louisiana Seafood Gumbo

$10.00

Made with a dark roux, fresh Louisiana seafood, served with rice

Bowl of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Bowl of Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$9.00

Made with a dark roux, chicken & smoked sausage, served with rice

Bowl Of Corn & Crab Bisque

$9.50

Salads

Choose Your Protein to Add to Any Salad Ham or Turkey +$3.00 Diced Chicken +$4.00 Shrimp +$5.00
Half Down Da Bayou Salad

Half Down Da Bayou Salad

$12.50

Shrimp & crabmeat, served over romaine, with tomatoes, topped with a creole pepper jelly dressing

Whole Down Da Bayou Salad

Whole Down Da Bayou Salad

$16.50

Shrimp & crabmeat, served over romaine, with tomatoes, topped with a creole pepper jelly dressing

Half Shrimp Remoulaude Salad

Half Shrimp Remoulaude Salad

$8.50

Shrimp coated with homemade remoulade dressing, served over romaine, topped with feta cheese & cajun spices

Whole Shrimp Remoulaude Salad

Whole Shrimp Remoulaude Salad

$12.50

Shrimp coated with homemade remoulade dressing, served over romaine, topped with feta cheese & cajun spices

Whole Cajun Cesar Salad

Whole Cajun Cesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese, & croutons

House Salad

$10.00

Half House Salad

$8.00

Half Of Cesar

$6.00

Po Boys, Sandwiches, & Wraps

All items come dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayo, & are served with your choice of homemade kettle chips, potato salad, or coleslaw Bread options: French bread, white toast, white toast, or wrap
Cochon de Lait Po Boy

Cochon de Lait Po Boy

$14.50

Slowly roasted pork in a tangy Cajun sauce, topped with coleslaw

Cajun Caesar Wrap

Cajun Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Diced chicken breast seasoned with cajun spices, chopped romaine, & Caesar dressing

Madison's Cajun Club

Madison's Cajun Club

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with cajun spices, ham, & bacon

Pop's Shrimp Remoulade Po Boy

Pop's Shrimp Remoulade Po Boy

$14.50

Shrimp coated with a homemade remoulade dressing, topped with coleslaw, & feta cheese

Smoked Sausage Po Boy

Smoked Sausage Po Boy

$13.50Out of stock

Grilled DD Smoked Sausage topped with a homemade cajun bar-b-que sauce

Hot Ham Sandwich

Hot Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked ham & American cheese

1/2 & 1/2 Combos

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Salad

$13.50

A cup of soup & 1/2 salad

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

1/2 Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$14.00

A cup of soup & 1/2 po boy

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich

1/2 Salad & 1/2 Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of 1/2 salad & 1/2 po boy

Cajun Spuds

The Ramblin Cajun

The Ramblin Cajun

$13.50Out of stock

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with shrimp & crawfish, topped with cheddar cheese

The Ray Ray

The Ray Ray

$12.50Out of stock

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with slowly roasted cochon de lait, topped with cheddar cheese

The Veggie

The Veggie

$12.50Out of stock

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with fresh broccoli & cheddar cheese

The Pappy

The Pappy

$13.50Out of stock

Jumbo baked potato stuffed with our famous Pappy's crawfish etouffee

Daily Blue Plate Specials

Monday ~ Red Beans & Rice

Monday ~ Red Beans & Rice

$12.95

It's so good you will want to eat it everyday not just on Mondays, with a side of grilled smoked sausage

Tuesday ~ Etouffée

Tuesday ~ Etouffée

$12.95Out of stock

Our father’s special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with your choice of Louisiana crawfish or shrimp, served over rice, with a side of potato salad

Wednesday ~ Liver & Onions

Wednesday ~ Liver & Onions

$12.95

Cooked in a brown grave, served over your choice of rice or mashed potatoes, with a side of corn

Thursday ~ Hamburger Steak

Thursday ~ Hamburger Steak

$12.95

Topped with grilled onions, homemade brown gravy, served over mashed potatoes, with a side of corn

Friday ~ Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Friday ~ Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

$12.95Out of stock

Chicken & andouille sausage, cooked in a creole sauce, with a side of potato salad

Home Cooked Meals

Paran's Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Paran's Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

$14.00

Chicken & andouille sausage, cooked in a creole sauce, with a side of potato salad

Pappy's Crawfish Etouffee

Pappy's Crawfish Etouffee

$15.00

Our father's special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with Louisina crawfish, served over rice, with a side of potato salad

Pappy's Shrimp Etouffee

Pappy's Shrimp Etouffee

$14.50Out of stock

Our father's special recipe from Cut Off, Louisiana. A hearty cajun stew with Louisiana shrimp, served over rice, with a side of potato salad

Bayou Lafourche Pasta

Bayou Lafourche Pasta

$14.50

Shrimp, andouille, tasso, & roasted corn in a cream based sauce

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.50

Shrimp cooked in a rich cream sauce, served over a bed of our famous corn grits

Parker's Hamburger Steak

Parker's Hamburger Steak

$14.00Out of stock

Topped with grilled onions, homemade brown gravy, served over mashed potatoes, with a side of corn

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50Out of stock
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50
Corn Grits

Corn Grits

$3.50
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$3.50
Corn

Corn

$3.50

Bottled Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Barq's Root Beer

$2.75

Dasani Water

$2.75

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pep

$2.75

Desserts

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce

Bread Pudding with Rum Sauce

$5.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Authentic Cajun Cuisine To Geaux

Location

516 S Tyler St, Covington, LA 70433

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Turgeau's
orange starNo Reviews
207 North New Hampshire Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Covington
orange star4.6 • 2,878
19130 W Front Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Covington - 812 U.S. Hwy 190
orange starNo Reviews
812 U.S. Hwy 190 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Columbia Street Tap Room & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
434 N Columbia St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Pyre BBQ - Covington - 71174 Highway 21 Suite 400
orange starNo Reviews
71174 Highway 21 Suite 400 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Rusty Pelican - Covington
orange star4.0 • 14
482 Mrytle Dr Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Covington

The Chimes - Covington
orange star4.6 • 2,878
19130 W Front Street Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Covington
orange star4.0 • 1,128
70488 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Mattina Bella
orange star4.8 • 532
421 E Gibson St Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Covington
orange star4.3 • 276
70367 Hwy 21 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Rakong Thai Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 196
104 Lake Dr Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli - Covington
orange star4.5 • 174
1248 N Collins Blvd Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Covington
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Bay Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston