53 Stone Street

New York, NY 10004

RED WINE

Albatreti "Brunello di Montalcino"

$16.00+

Albatreti "Rosso di Montalcino"

Cipriano Barsanti "Macea"

Concori "Melograno"

Concori "Vigna Piezza"

$1.00

Fabbrica di San Martino

Maestà della Formica "Gamo"

Maestá della Formica

Monte Bernardi "Retromarcia"

Montesecondo Chianti

Montesecondo Tïn

San Polino "Brunello di Montalcino"

Tenuta di Valgiano

Tenuta Di Valgiano "Palistorti"

Verha - NEED DETAILS

SPARKLING

Costadilà

Salumi & Formaggi

Salumi

$32.00+

Selection of assorted meats

Formaggi

$32.00+

Selection of cheeses with honey and herbs

Tagliere Misto

$45.00+

Mix of meats and cheeses, giardiniera, honey, herbs

Pickles & Olive Oil Cures

Giardiniera

Roasted Red Peppers artichokes

Artichokes

Fennel

Sorrento Lemons

Pearl Onions

Assorted Olives

Funghi

Aperitivi & Antipasti

Cantabrian Cured Anchovies

Cantabrian Cured Anchovies in Salsa Verde almonds, calabrian chiles

Boquerones (White Alici)

Boquerones (White Alici), Sorrento lemons, shaved onions

Baccalà Mantecato (whipped cod)

Baccalà Mantecato (whipped cod), green peppercorns, crème fraîche

Steak Tartare

Steak Tartare, colatura, maple, grated cured egg yolk

Roasted Marrow Bones

Roasted Marrow Bones, funghi, croutons

Whole prawns w/sorrento lemons

Whole prawns, sorrento lemons, calabrian chile, thyme

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts, molasses, pecans, ricotta salata

Potato Anna

Potato Anna Garlic Confit

Tossed Pea Leaves

Tossed pea leaves, cured fennel, vinegars

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad with dressing of whipped yolk and colatura, mints, breadcrumbs

Gem Salad

Gem Salad, grapefruit, poppyseeds, mixed herbs

Crostini

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

Spaghetti Pomodoro, roasted garlic, light chili, basils, breadcrumbs, parm

Linguine

Linguine, preserved lemon, orange peel, anchovy, sage, mint, calabrian chili

Maccheroni

Maccheroni, (large hand cut fine sheets), mixed meat rag Or Sugo di funghi

Casarecce

Casarecce n creamy gorgonzola

Linguine in Stereo

Linguine in Stereo

Preserved lemon, orange spice, sage, mint, anchovy, chili

Secondi

Whole Trout Al Cartoccio

Whole trout Al cartoccio Whole brook trout baked in paper pouch Rose vinegar, nigella & mustard seeds Lacto radishes, pickled vegetables

Lamb Stuffed Onions

Lamb Stuffed Onions, ghee & tomato sauce

Desserts

Ricotta Cheesecake

Ricotta Cheesecake, vanilla bean, nutmeg

Crostata di frutta

Crostata di frutta changing fruit tart

Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

Macedonia ubriaca

Macedonia ubriaca fruit salad macerated in orange wine rose petals, fresh herbs

Selection of cookies

Selection of cookies, amaretto, cantucci,

Coffee & Tea

Whipped Cream Macchiato

Whipped Cream Macchiato Espresso, fresh made mounted cream, chocolate shavings

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Salumeria • Ristorante • Bar

Location

53 Stone Street, New York, NY 10004

Directions

