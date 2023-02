Club Area Rental (per hour) after 9pm on Weekends

$750.00

Select desired number of hours to rent out the club area of the venue after 9pm on weekends. Rental fee includes service staff. Club area is a private is 3000 Square Feet with a 200 Person Capacity. The Lounge will still be open to the public with this option. A private bartender and DJ are available as add-ons for an additional fee.