Etta - Culver City
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
At etta, we aren’t reinventing the wheel, we are simply doing things better. etta is an inexpensive neighborhood restaurant that serves delicious, wood-fired food in a relaxed setting.
Location
8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Gallery
