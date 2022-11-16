Restaurant header imageView gallery

etta Bucktown

review star

No reviews yet

1840 W North Ave

Chicago, IL 60622

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

At etta, we aren’t reinventing the wheel, we are simply doing things better. etta is an inexpensive neighborhood restaurant that serves delicious, wood-fired food in a relaxed setting.

Website

Location

1840 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622

Directions

Gallery
etta image
etta image
etta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nori Sushi - Wicker Park
orange starNo Reviews
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Cracked: The Egg Came First - Cracked on Milwaukee
orange star5.0 • 7
1359 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Cumin - Wicker Park
orange starNo Reviews
1414 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
BIG & little's - Wicker Park
orange star4.7 • 1,542
1310 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Taquizo
orange star4.5 • 160
1835 W North Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
En Hakkore 2.0
orange starNo Reviews
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1 Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Violet Hour
orange star4.2 • 3,331
1520 N. Damen Ave. Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Mott St
orange star4.5 • 2,626
1401 N Ashland Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Fry the Coop - Chicago Ave
orange star4.7 • 2,538
1529 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Tempesta Market - Grand Ave
orange star4.8 • 2,491
1372 W. Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave
orange star4.7 • 1,836
1700 W Grand Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
orange star4.3 • 1,673
2013 West Division Street Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Logan Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Pilsen
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
DePaul
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston