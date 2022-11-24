Main picView gallery

Tulip & Table 306 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

306 South Main Street

Eufaula, OK 74432

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Hot Ham & Swiss

$10.25

Shaved Ham, Smoked Gouda on a Croissant

Hot Turkey & Swiss

Hot Turkey & Swiss

$10.25

Shaved Smoked Turkey, Swiss Cheese on Croissant

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.25

Chicken Salad, Croissant

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Havarti Herb Butter on Sourdough

BLT

BLT

$10.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Sourdough

Cuban

Cuban

$10.25
Bluebird

Bluebird

$10.25
Rueben

Rueben

$10.25

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on Marbled Rye.

Southwest Bird

$10.25

Turkey, Chipotle Mayo

Figgy Turpiggy

Figgy Turpiggy

$10.25
Italian Bird

Italian Bird

$10.25
Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.25
Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.25
Tri Tip French Dip

Tri Tip French Dip

$10.25
Hot Turkey & Gouda

Hot Turkey & Gouda

$10.25

Turkey & Gouda on a Croissant

Bougie Boozy Grilled

$10.25
Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

$12.25
The Sweet & Spicy Bird

The Sweet & Spicy Bird

$10.25
Peachy Pig

Peachy Pig

$10.25

Peach Ham, Peach Rhubarb, Brie, Peaches on a Croissant

Black & Blue Pig

Black & Blue Pig

$10.25
Beer Grilled Cheese

Beer Grilled Cheese

$10.25
Green Bird

Green Bird

$10.25

Turkey with Spinach Artichoke Dip on Sourdough

The Elvis

The Elvis

$10.25

Peanut Butter, Banana, bacon on Wheatberry French Toast

Fig Pig

$10.25

Ham, Bacon, Fig Spread & Brie on Croissant

Hawaiian Pig

Hawaiian Pig

$10.25

Longshoreman's Daughter

$10.25

Sweet Potato, Artichokes, Roasted Red Pepper, Mozzarella, Pesto on Sourdough

Jalapeno Popper Grilled Cheese

$10.25

Cheddar, Apple & Brie Grilled Cheese

$10.25

The Beef (Pastrami)

$10.25

Red Bird

$10.25

Turkey, Cranberrty

Sweet & Spicy Pig

$10.25

Ham, Pepper Jelly

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

Garden Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Carrots, Cucumbers, Croutons

Spinach Salad

$8.25

Spinach, Seasonal Fruit

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.25

Mixed Greens, Ham, Turkey, Cheese, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg

Veggie Salad

$10.25
Caesar Salad w/Scoop of Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad w/Scoop of Chicken Salad

$10.25

Garden Salad w/scoop of Chicken Salad

$10.25
Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$10.25
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.25

Garden Salad w/scoop of Tuna Salad

$10.25

Caesar Salad w/scoop of Tuna Salad

$10.25
Fiesta Chicken Salad

Fiesta Chicken Salad

$10.25
Pear, Walnut & Gorgonzola Salad

Pear, Walnut & Gorgonzola Salad

$10.25
Green Goddess Salad

Green Goddess Salad

$10.25

Salad Sampler

$10.25
Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.25

Peach Summer Salad

$10.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.25

Tri-Tip Salad

$10.25

Tri-Tip, Cranberries, Red Onion, Gorganzola, Croutons, served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Soup

Soup - Cup

$4.25

Upcharge to Bowl

$1.30

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Bread Bowl & Soup

$8.30

Drinks

Sprite

$2.59

Coke

$2.59

Coke 0

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Sweet Tea Mango

$3.09

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Mango

$0.50

Prickly Pear

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Water

Lemonade

$2.59

Coffee

$2.59

Sweet Tea Raspberry

$3.09

Peach Tea Unsweet

$3.09

Bottled Water

$1.80

La Croix

$2.59

Lemonade With Mango

$3.09

Lemonade with Raspberry

$3.09

Peachy Palmer

$2.59

Lavender Lemonade

$3.59

Rose Lemonade

$3.59

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.30

Additional Sides

Pasta Salad

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$3.25

Bean Salad

$3.25

House Salad

$3.25
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.25

Chicken Salad

$3.25
Sml Spicy Thai Noodle Salad

Sml Spicy Thai Noodle Salad

$3.25
Lg Spicy Thai Noodle Salad

Lg Spicy Thai Noodle Salad

$5.25
Tomato Cucumber Salad

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$3.25

Bacon

$2.30

Avocado

$1.30
Chipotle Potato Salad

Chipotle Potato Salad

$3.25

Grilled Chicken

$2.30

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Sausage Links

$3.25

English Muffin

$2.25

Extra Meat

$2.30

Chips

$2.30

Dessert

Lemon Berry

Lemon Berry

$6.25
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Heath Bar Pie

$6.25
Tres Leche Cake

Tres Leche Cake

$6.25
Chocolate Sheet Cake

Chocolate Sheet Cake

$6.25
Italian Cream

Italian Cream

$6.25
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.25

Bailey's Irish Cream Cheese Cake

$6.25
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$6.25
Whole Chocolate Sheet Cake

Whole Chocolate Sheet Cake

$60.00
Whole Carrot Cake

Whole Carrot Cake

$60.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$6.25

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.25

Orange Dreamsicle Cheesecake

$6.25

Limoncello Cake

$6.25

Red Velvet Cake

$6.25

Hawaiian Cheesecake

$6.25

Moscato Berry Cake

$6.25

Fudge Caramel

$6.25

Cinnamon Roll

$6.25

Apple Pie

$6.25

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.25

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine

$10.25
Spinach Mushroom

Spinach Mushroom

$10.25

Ham & Tomato

$10.25

Wraps

Garden Turkey Wrap

Garden Turkey Wrap

$10.25
Fiesta Chicken Wrap

Fiesta Chicken Wrap

$10.25
Thai Chicken Wrap w/Peanut Sauce

Thai Chicken Wrap w/Peanut Sauce

$10.25
Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.25

Ham & Apple Wrap

$10.25

Ham, Apples, Cheddar, Honey mustard, Pickled Onions & Greens in a Wheat Tortilla

Pasta

Veggie Lasagna

Veggie Lasagna

$10.25

Lasagna Bolognese

$10.25

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$10.25

Spinach & Mushroom Pasta

$10.25

Kid Food

Kid Pizza

$6.25

Appetizers

Pork Sliders

Pork Sliders

$10.25
Beer Cheese Fondue w/ Pretzel

Beer Cheese Fondue w/ Pretzel

$8.25
Artichoke Spinach Dip w/ Pita Bread

Artichoke Spinach Dip w/ Pita Bread

$8.25

Pulled Pork Nachos

$8.25

Trio Dip

$10.25

Jalapeno Popper Dip, Pico De Gallo & Mexican Street Corn Dip served with Tortilla Chips

Ham & Cheese Sliders

$10.25

Asian Meatballs

$8.25

Brat Dippers

$8.25

Philly Cheese Steak Sliders

$10.25

Asian Wanton Tacos

$8.25

Loaded Baked Potato

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.25

Brunch

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$13.34

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion on an Everything Bagel.

The Bat Bagel

$13.34

Bacon, Avocado & Tomato on an Everything Bagel. Served with a side.

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.34

Sausage Gravy over Cheddar Bay Biscuits!

Eggs Benedict

$13.34

Two Poached Eggs, with Ham on an English Muffin!

Breakfast Casserole

$13.34

Sausage, Egg, Hash browns & Gravy topped with Cheese and served with a Biscuit.

Cinnamon Roll

$8.20

Quiche

$13.34

Bacon Egg and Cheese Bagel

$13.34

Enchilada

$13.34

Pancakes

$13.34

Crepes

$13.34

Salmon Bagel

$13.34

Chili Relleno Casserole

$13.34

Oatmeal

Churro French Toast

$13.34

Dinner

Mediterranean Vegetarian Pasta

$18.95

Mediterranean Vegetarian Pasta in a light Olive Oil garlic sauce with sauteed veggies. (Red, orange & yellow Peppers, Red onion, mushrooms, olives and tomatoes.

Alfredo Linguine Pasta

$18.95

White wine alfredo Sauce over linguine, served with Chicken or Shrimp

Lemon Ricotta Linguine

$18.95

Creamy lemon ricotta sauce over linguine Pasta, served with chicken or shrimp.

Orange Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$18.95

4 oz Chicken Breast with Orange Bourbon Glaze, served with Baked Potato and Veggies

Prime Rib

$38.95

Prime Rib served with Choice of Baked Potato or Garlic Rosemary Mashed Potatoes, Veggies & Au Jus

Pork Chop

$35.95

1 inch Bone in Pork Chop, served with choice of Baked Potato or Garl.ic Mashed Potatoes and Veggies

Harissa Chicken

$30.95

Spicy South American spin on Chicken. Served with Baked Potato or Garlic Rosemary mashed Potatoes and Veggies

Mexican

Chipotle Pork Enchilada's

$10.25

Chili Relleno Casserold

$10.25

Street Tacos

$10.25

Comfort Food

Beef Bourguignon

$10.25

Beef Bourguignon- Beef Stew braised in wine with mushrooms, Carrots, Onion and Garlic, served over mashed potatoes.

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.25

Combos

Soup & Salad

$10.25

Crepes

Crepe Ham & Gouda

$10.25

Ham & Gouda Crepe with Hollandaise drizzle

Crepe Mushroom, Spinach & Swiss Cheese drizzled with Hollandaise Sauce

$10.25

Flowers & Gifts

Delivery Charge In Town

Delivery Charge In Town

$5.00

Shirts

$25.00

Shirt Employees

$15.00
Stuffed Animal

Stuffed Animal

Helium

Bee Container

Balloon

Fingerless Gloves

$25.00

Soap Basket Med

$35.00

Soap Basket Small

$30.00

Lip Balm

$3.00

Soap Small

$1.50

Soap with Tray

$10.00

Bath Bomb

$7.00

Mango Butter Lotion

$15.00

Ornament

Merry Christmas Garland

$20.00

Santa Picture

$15.00

Tea Towel

$18.00

Gem Xmas Tree

$15.00

Elf Shoe

$20.00

Gnome

$15.00

Wine

Babe Rose

$5.30

Rose

Mimosa

$5.30

Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.30

Barefoot Merlot

$4.30

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$4.30

Barefoot Chardonnay

$4.30

Barefoot Moscato

$4.30

Mondavi Moscato

$4.30

Beer

Budweiser

$3.80

Bud Light

$3.80

Modelo

$5.30

Kona Big Wave

$4.30

Corona Premier

$4.30

Elysian Space Dust

$5.30

Michelob Ultra

$3.80

Liquor

Canteen Watermelon Vodka

$5.30

Tequila

Vodka

Rum

Gin

Whiskey

Fireball

$3.30

Margarita

Bloody Mary

Mojito

Scotch

Gin Martini

Irish Coffee

$6.30

Coffee Martini

$12.30

Mint Julep

$10.30

Vodka Martini

Wine by The Bottle

19 Crimes Cali Red

$30.30

19 Crimes Martha Chardonnay

$30.30

19 Crimes The Punishment Pinot Noir

$30.30

Bonterra Cabernet

$28.30

Coppola Sofia Rose

$30.30

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$30.30

Kendall Jackson Pinot Gris

$30.30

Vino White Moscato

$20.30

Robert Mondavi Private Select Pinot Noir

$26.30

Robert Mondavi Private Select Charndonnay

$26.30

Josh Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$30.30

Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio

$25.30

Robert Mondavi Private Select Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.30

Frei Bros Chardonnay RSV

$35.30

La Marca Prosecco

$38.30

Kim Crawford Prosecco Extra Dry

$30.30
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Floral, Gifts, Cafe & Cocktails-We take pride in what we do, whether that is making a beautiful arrangement of fresh flowers, or serving delicious lunches in our Cafe

Location

306 South Main Street, Eufaula, OK 74432

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Too-sha - 108 Selman Rd
orange starNo Reviews
108 Selman Rd Eufaula, OK 74432
View restaurantnext
Modo Mio Italian Restaurant - 1746 East Carl Albert Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
1746 East Carl Albert Parkway Mcalester, OK 74501
View restaurantnext
Napoli's Italian Restaurant - 1002 e 10th st
orange starNo Reviews
1002 e 10th st okmulgee, OK 74447
View restaurantnext
Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462
orange star4.6 • 607
17155 OK-9 Eufaula, OK 74432
View restaurantnext
Mama Tig's Wood Fired Pizza - Eufaula
orange starNo Reviews
123 Selmon Rd Eufaula, OK 74432
View restaurantnext
Mama Tig's Wood Fired Pizza - Carlton Landing
orange starNo Reviews
31 Water Street Carlton Landing, OK 74432
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Eufaula

Dobbers Roadhouse - 17155 OK-9, Eufaula OK 74462
orange star4.6 • 607
17155 OK-9 Eufaula, OK 74432
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eufaula
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston