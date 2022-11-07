Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eat Urban Fresh

2053 Metropolitan Parkway SW Unit C

Atlanta, GA 30315

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Wraps

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Tomato basil wrap, spring mix, cilantro, red onions, shredded cheese, crispy onions, chipotle ranch, jerk sauce

Jerk Salmon Wrap

$14.00

Jerk Shrimp Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Garlic herb wrap, spring mix, shaved parmesan cheese, crispy onions

Salmon Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

jalapeno cilantro wrap, green leaf lettuce, red onions, crispy onions, tomatos, shredded cheese, grilled chicken, bacon, ranch

Superfood Wrap

$14.00

spinach herb, shredded kale, shredded carrots, quinoa salad, golden raisins, asian sesame dressing

VLT Wrap

$14.00

wheat wrap, spring mix, vegan cheese, vegan bacon, sun dried tomatoes, crispy onions, vegan mayo

Salads

Original EUF Kale Salad

$10.00

shredded kale, craisins, red onion, honeycrisp apples, brown sugar vinaigrette

Lemon Garlic Kale Salad

$10.00

seasoned kale, dressed kale, sun dried tomatoes, lemon slice

BYO Gourmet Salad

$11.00

Bowls

Acai Bowl

$12.00

acai packet, frozen blueberries, water, agave

Blue Magic

$10.00

vegan yogurt, blue spirulina, granola, strawberry, blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, mint, ginger, agave

Lite Bites

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Hummus

$8.00

Oats

$8.00

Specials

Hunch

Shots

Miami Shred Shot

$12.00

lemon, ginger, cucumber, celery

Express Train Shot

$7.00

apple cider vinegar, lemon, ginger, apple, celery

Ginger

$2.00

Lemon

$2.00

Celery

$2.00

Smoothies

PPP

$10.00

pineapple, passion fruit, vegan protein, coconut water, agave, coconut flakes

Squat So Low

$9.00

pineapple, strawberry, mango, pitaya, blueberries, honey, pineapple juice

Silent Night Detox

$10.00

ice, apple cider vinegar, dark cherries, spinach, frozen kale, pineapple, lemon juice, agave, apple juice, activated charcoal

New Money

$9.00

Beverages

Black Momba 16oz.

$6.00

activated charcoal lemonade

Georgia Blue

$6.00

blue spirulina, passion fruit, pineapple, lemon juice, agave

Fresh Basil Lemonade

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
2053 Metropolitan Parkway SW Unit C, Atlanta, GA 30315

