Dessert & Ice Cream

Eugene and Co.

review star

No reviews yet

397 Tompkins Ave,

Brooklyn, NY 11226

Wine

Viño Verde, Portugal

$11.00+

Bright and lovely with notes of grass and citrus with a light salinity and prominent minerality.

Salina Bianco

$15.00+

100% Moscato Giallo, Straw Yellow, this wine stands out for its aromatic personality. Floral notes of magnolia along with orange blossom peaches citrus fruits and aromatic herbs. Soft and rich on the palette with a well balanced acidity. That makes for a complex yet pleasant white from mother Italy. Great with mushrooms, peas or asparagus along with the usual lighter meats and fish.

Grillo, Montoni, Sicily, IT

$12.00+

High minerality, Medium Acidity with notes of peach. Coming from an especially volcanic area of Sicily this lovey white wine will go great with any of the fish or seafood dishes and lighter meats.

Chardonnay, Chevalier, Languedoc Roussillon, FR

$12.00+

APPEARANCE: Clear pale straw color AROMA: Strong citrusy aromas on the nose, with yellow-fruit richness FLAVOR PROFILE: Bright flavors of ripe fruit; good balance and aromatic finish 6 months in stainless, no oak

Jacqure Vin De Savioe

$11.00+

This wine exudes soft and delicate, refined floral notes. It combines freshness and suppleness balanced by a pleasing acidity. Excellent with lighter foods - fish, chicken, salads, pasta – particularly good with Asian cuisines.

11 Minutes Italian Rose

$12.00+

11 minutes refers to the amount of time of skin contact. The Corvina varietal, which dominates in terms of percentage, was chosen for the floral aromas as well as the significant acidity it gives to the wine. Trebbiano brings elegance and a long finish; Syrah gives fine fruit and spice notes to the glass and finally, Carménère creates structure, ensuring stability over time. This a fresh, enveloping rosé with an intense and complex bouquet, created to accompany spring or summer evenings and more.

Gamay

$15.00+

Lavis Pinot Nero is totally varietally correct, balanced, and elegant. Cantina Lavis is a cooperative founded in 1948 in the Trentino region of northeastern Italy where cool weather yields a Pinot similar to good Bourgogne Rouge. Very Light bodied, dry. Steel fermentation and a short time in wood let all the fresh fruit shine through. Bramble berries dominate the nose and palate before a finish of silky tannins and a touch of spice. Pairs with almost anything and perfect as an aperitif.

Cabernet Savignon

$14.00+

Served Chilled. This wine undergoes fermentation in stainless steel tanks with 6 days of skin contact, followed by the maturation in traditional large oak casks.

Le Monde, Cabernet Franc, IT

Le Monde, Cabernet Franc, IT

$14.00+

!00% Cabernet Franc from Tourraine, Loire, France. 2019. Medium bodied, savory with good structure showing dark berries. Loves Duck and Venison.

Biotifulfox, Rhône Valley, FR

$14.00+

Medium Body good tannic structure. Grapes: 80% Grenache, 10% Syrah, 10% Carignan. Region: Vin de France Notes: Certified Biodynamic farming. From near Chateauneuf du Pape, Located in southern Rhone.

Garnatxa Negra, Terra Alta, SP

$40.00

Plenty of primary fruit here, such as raspberries and orange peel, but there’s some roasted herbs and currant bush that provide complexity. Medium body, juicy tannins and a succulent finish.

Nero D'Avola

$12.00+

Full boddied at 14.5%. Dark cherry red in color, very opaque. Intense and fragrant, with exquisite raspberry jam and spicy green peppercorn aromas,

Barbera D'Asti, Piedmont, IT

$50.00

Nebbiolo, Piedmont, IT

$55.00

Kila Cava

$12.00+

100% Glera, Non-Vintage, Valdobbiadene Prosecco D.O.C. Flavor Profile: Brilliant straw yellow color; perlage extremely fine and lively. Intense and fresh nose of citrus fruits and saline sensations. Fruit-forward, refreshing sip.

Grandial, Brut

$10.00+

Café de Paris is a refreshing wine with a strong personality. A delicious thirst-quenching wine made of natural delicate bubbles, and elegant colors. Crystal clear light yellow with a wide bubble stream. The nose is expressive with citrus and floral notes. Well-balanced aromatic freshness with citrus notes and fine bubbles. Serve chilled with pasta or risotto, especially with mushroom sauce.

Beer

Bell's- Two Hearted Ale

$9.00

American style IPA from the Pacific Northwest. 7% abv

Estrella Jalisco

$4.00

light crisp Mexican lager

Daisy Cutter Half Acre

$9.00

Pale ale out of Chicago. 5.2%abv

Maduro Brown Ale

$10.00Out of stock

5.5% ABV Moderate aromas of dark malts are present in the nose along with hints of roast. It feels light- to medium-bodied on the palate and has a moderate amount of carbonation.

5 Boro Pils (Draft)

$9.00

5.3% ABV Pilsner from Pennsylvania Light and crisp. whole flower german and czech hops

Bells Oberon Wheat Ale (Draft)

$10.00

5.8% ABV. Oberon is a wheat ale fermented with signature house ale yeast, mixing a spicy hop character with mildly fruity aromas. The addition of wheat malt lends a smooth mouthfeel, making it a classic summer beer. Made with only 4 ingredients, and without the use of any spices or fruit, Oberon is the color and scent of sunny afternoon.

Catskill's Devil's Path IPA (Draft)

$9.00

7.5% ABV Wonderful, fall flavored east coast strong IPA.

Founders Solid Gold

$8.00

A local gem of a brewery out of LIC, this is their summer India Pale Ale dry-hopped with Simcoe, Centennial & Mosaic

Montauk summer

$9.00

Cigar Guaybera

$9.00

Basque cider

$10.00

Bells Amber

$8.00

Night shine black lager

$10.00

Cider

Wolffer Dry Rose Cider (10oz can)

$11.00

Barrika Basque Cider (11oz bottle)

$12.00

6% ABV Made with Wild Yeast Fermentation. This unfiltered natural cider features bracing acidity and is a fantastic representative of the amazing Ciders coming out of the Spanish Basque Reagion.

Cocktails

Magdalena

$12.00

Tequila, Hibiscus syrup, lime

Rose Hips

$12.00

Spicy Tequila, Rose Hip Syrup, Lemon

Demon Slayer

$12.00

St. George, the old school slayer!! We use St. George's Botanivore gin in this drier and boozier version of a negroni. This one is with Lillet blanc and Gran Classico and Grapefruit Bitters served up.

Naked N' Thirsty!

$14.00

Hibernation

$14.00

Terrarium

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Corpse Reviver

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gibson

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Spirits

Tito's Vodka

$10.00

Aylesbury Duck

$10.00

Ketel One

$12.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Dorothy Parker Gin

$12.00

Oxley Gin

$12.00

Barr Hill Gin

$14.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

St. George Botanivore

$12.00

St. George Dry Rye

$12.00

Ancho Reyes

$12.00

Espolon Teq Blanco 80

$14.00Out of stock

123 one

$14.00

Small Batch Tequila Blanco

123 two

$15.00

Small Batch Tequila Reposado

123 three

$16.00

Small Batch Tequila Añejo

Anza blanco

$9.00

Reyes Cobardes (Blue) Mezcal

$12.00

Union Mezcal

$12.00

Nuestra Soledad blue label Mezcal

$16.00

Nuestra Soledad brown label Mezcal

$16.00

Castillo Rum Silver

$10.00

Goslings

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Denizen 3yr rum

$10.00

Doctor Bird

$11.00

Smith and Cross

$12.00Out of stock

Evan Williams Bourbon

$8.00

Four Roses BBN

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Laphroaig 10 year

$14.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Bird Dog 7yr Small Batch Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Famouse Grouse

$12.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$18.00

Lairds Apple Brandy

$10.00

Michters Bourbon

$12.00

Michters Rye

$12.00

Oban 14year

$16.00

Standard Wormwood Rye

$11.00

Pellehaut Armagnac

$12.00

Ansac Cognac VS 80

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Luxardo Marachino

$14.00

Noilly Prat Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Strega Liqueur 80

$13.00

Cherry Heering

$12.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Pimms

$12.00

Bancroft Triple Sec

$8.00

Flora

$10.00

Golden Moon Kummel

$10.00

Lacuesta

$9.00

Naranja O liqueur

$10.00

Rinomato

$10.00

Genepy Alpe

$10.00

Alpina Walnut Liqueur

$14.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Cynar Ricetta Originale

$10.00

Ramazzotti Amaro Liqueur

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fenetti Fernet

$9.00

GRAN CLASSICO

$9.00

Montenegro Amaro

$11.00

Mancino Rosso

$10.00

Aperitif/Digestifs

Montenegro 200ml

$16.00

Alpe Genepy 200ml

$15.00

Cynar 200ml

$15.00

Licor de Naranja (triple sec) 200ml

$15.00

Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Chamomile tea

$3.50Out of stock

Hibiscus tea

$3.50

Green Tea

$3.50

English Breakfast tea

$3.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemongrass Tea

$3.50

Afghan Chai Tea

$3.50

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

GingerAle

$3.00

Gingerbeer

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$6.50

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Bitters

Orange Sage Cardamom Marigold

$15.00

Black Pepper Cedar Tips Juniper Fennel Sage Honey

$15.00

Darjeeling Black Pepper Hops Juniper Honey

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:47 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:47 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

397 Tompkins Ave,, Brooklyn, NY 11226

