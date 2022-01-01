Eugenia’s Steakhouse
1650 Church Street
Conway, SC 29526
Popular Items
Appetizers
Steak Cheese Fries
A heaping helping of fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce topped with bacon. Cal:228
Onion Straws
Tangy batter-coated fried onions. Cal:163
Fried Pickles
Tangy dill pickles dipped in a smooth batter and fried till crispy golden brown. Cal: 550
Steak Bites
Premium steak bites plated with our signature sauce. Cal: 410
Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp
Shrimp cooked till a golden brown. Cal: 330
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed with white cheddar cheese and ham pieces. Cal: 320
Cheese Block
Great for the table mozzarella cheese block. Cal: 320
Eugenia's Signature Steaks
6oz Filet
Tender center-cut grilled with our special seasoning. Cal:330
6oz Sirloin
Lean and hearty center-cut sirloin. Cal:320
8oz Filet
Tender center-cut grilled with our special seasoning. Cal:440
10oz Sirloin
Lean and hearty center-cut sirloin. Cal: 390
Eugenia's Bone-in Ribeye 20oz
Bone-in , well marbled, char grilled. Cal: 1250
New York Strip 12oz
Char-grilled thick cut classic. Cal: 620
Ribeye 12oz
Flavorful well-marbled tender steak. Cal: 810
Beef Tips
Savory cooked to order with sautéed onions and brown gravy. Cal: 650
Hamburger Steak
10oz fresh ground and smothered with mushroom and sautéed onions and brown gravy. Cal:650
Signature Additions
Grilled Mushroom
Sautéed fresh daily Cal:150
4 Count Grilled Shrimp
Grilled cooked to perfection. Cal: 160
4 Count Fried Shrimp
Fried cooked to perfection. Cal: 227
Grilled Onions
Savory onions fresh daily Cal: 115
Lobster Tail
A firm texture and a sweet, mild but distinctive flavor. Cal: 163
Sides
Mash Potatoes With Gravy
Creamy mash potato's and gravy. Cal: 283
Sweet Potato
With butter and cinnamon Cal:380
Steak Fries
CAL: 160
Baked Potato
Loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions. Cal:290
Green Beans
Slowly cooked with fresh green beans and ham pieces.53
Broccoli
Steamed to a tender state. Cal:31
Crusted Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac & cheese with a golden brown crust. Cal: 400
Rice Pilaf
Seasoned rice pilaf. Cal: 263
Vegetable Medley
Mixed with carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and squash. Cal: 25
Sauces
Side Salad
Chicken
Pork
Seafood
Eugenia's Signature Sandwiches
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Bacon Cheese Burger
Eugenia's Big Boy
10oz patty with lettuce, tomato, onion straws and your choice of cheese. Cal: 980
Steak Bomb
Mushrooms onion and Bell Peppers and Provolone Cheese. Cal: 820
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Half Steak Bomb
Signature Lunch Salads & Soups
Soup of The Day & Salad
Our hardy soup of the with our fresh daily house salad. Cal:280
Shrimp Salad
Comes fried or grilled. Cal 258
Salmon Salad
Lettuce, cherry tomato's, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Cal:410
Half Sirloin Salad
Lettuce, cherry tomato's cucumbers cheddar cheese and croutons. Cal:316
Half Romaine Wedge Salad
Half Chicken Salad
Coated with parmesan cheese sauce and topped with a panko bread crumbs cooked golden brown. Cal: 946
Side Salad
Cal: 320
Bowl of Soup
Large House salad
Desserts
Daily Bakery Specials
Chocolate Brownie
Chocolate brownie topped with Vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
Cheesecake
A nice slice of cheese cake drizzled with strawberry sauce and covered with real strawberries. Cal 401
Slice of Pie
Slice Pie A La Mode
Apple pie backed fresh from our bakery topped with vanilla ice cream cinnamon and Carmel sauce.
Strawberry Pie
Special Cupcake
Cupcake
Cupcake Special
2 scoops of ice cream
fruit bowl
Kids Corner
Bakery
Doughnuts
Doughnut Special
Special Cupcake
Cupcake
Brownies
Cookies
Pie Slice
Full Pie
Special Pie
Sheet Cake
Slice of Cake
Cake Round
Rolls
Turnovers
Cinnamon Rolls
Parfaits
Cannoli
Chocolate Covered Strawberry
Cookie Sandwich
Doughnut Holes
Mini cupcake
Mini pies
Personal Cakes
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Signature Steakhouse and Bakery.
1650 Church Street, Conway, SC 29526