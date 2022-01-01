Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eugenia’s Steakhouse

1650 Church Street

Conway, SC 29526

Order Again

Popular Items

Ribeye 12oz
Eugenia's Bone-in Ribeye 20oz
Onion Straws

Appetizers

Steak Cheese Fries

$6.95

A heaping helping of fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce topped with bacon. Cal:228

Onion Straws

$6.95

Tangy batter-coated fried onions. Cal:163

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Tangy dill pickles dipped in a smooth batter and fried till crispy golden brown. Cal: 550

Steak Bites

$8.95

Premium steak bites plated with our signature sauce. Cal: 410

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$8.95

Shrimp cooked till a golden brown. Cal: 330

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.95

Mushrooms stuffed with white cheddar cheese and ham pieces. Cal: 320

Cheese Block

$6.95Out of stock

Great for the table mozzarella cheese block. Cal: 320

Eugenia's Signature Steaks

6oz Filet

$23.49

Tender center-cut grilled with our special seasoning. Cal:330

6oz Sirloin

$14.95

Lean and hearty center-cut sirloin. Cal:320

8oz Filet

$28.49

Tender center-cut grilled with our special seasoning. Cal:440

10oz Sirloin

$19.95

Lean and hearty center-cut sirloin. Cal: 390

Eugenia's Bone-in Ribeye 20oz

$28.79

Bone-in , well marbled, char grilled. Cal: 1250

New York Strip 12oz

$22.99

Char-grilled thick cut classic. Cal: 620

Ribeye 12oz

$23.49

Flavorful well-marbled tender steak. Cal: 810

Beef Tips

$15.95

Savory cooked to order with sautéed onions and brown gravy. Cal: 650

Hamburger Steak

$12.95

10oz fresh ground and smothered with mushroom and sautéed onions and brown gravy. Cal:650

Signature Additions

Grilled Mushroom

$2.95

Sautéed fresh daily Cal:150

4 Count Grilled Shrimp

$4.95

Grilled cooked to perfection. Cal: 160

4 Count Fried Shrimp

$4.95

Fried cooked to perfection. Cal: 227

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Savory onions fresh daily Cal: 115

Lobster Tail

$13.79

A firm texture and a sweet, mild but distinctive flavor. Cal: 163

Sides

Mash Potatoes With Gravy

$2.39

Creamy mash potato's and gravy. Cal: 283

Sweet Potato

$2.39

With butter and cinnamon Cal:380

Steak Fries

$2.39

CAL: 160

Baked Potato

$2.39

Loaded with bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions. Cal:290

Green Beans

$2.39

Slowly cooked with fresh green beans and ham pieces.53

Broccoli

$3.39

Steamed to a tender state. Cal:31

Crusted Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Creamy mac & cheese with a golden brown crust. Cal: 400

Rice Pilaf

$2.39

Seasoned rice pilaf. Cal: 263

Vegetable Medley

$2.39

Mixed with carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and squash. Cal: 25

Sauces

Side Salad

$2.99

Chicken

6ct Tenders

$14.79

6ct Tenders hand breaded tenders. Cal: 263

6oz Crusted Chicken

$15.95

Coated with parmesan cheese sauce and topped with a panko bread crumbs cooked golden brown. Cal: 946

Pork

Half Rack Ribs

$14.95

Slow cooked on broiler grill brushed with our signature BBQ sauce. Cal: 930

Pork Chop Lunch

$8.95

Cal:140

Seafood

8oz Salmon

$19.95

A firm piece of salmon from Canada served on a bed of rice. Cal:660

Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

10ct shrimp grilled served on a bed of rice. Cal:470

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

10ct fried served on a bed of rice. Cal:470

Eugenia's Signature Sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.95

Cheese Burger

$11.95

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.95

Eugenia's Big Boy

$14.49

10oz patty with lettuce, tomato, onion straws and your choice of cheese. Cal: 980

Steak Bomb

$13.95

Mushrooms onion and Bell Peppers and Provolone Cheese. Cal: 820

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Half Steak Bomb

$6.95

Signature Lunch Salads & Soups

Soup of The Day & Salad

$8.95

Our hardy soup of the with our fresh daily house salad. Cal:280

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Comes fried or grilled. Cal 258

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Lettuce, cherry tomato's, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Cal:410

Half Sirloin Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, cherry tomato's cucumbers cheddar cheese and croutons. Cal:316

Half Romaine Wedge Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Half Chicken Salad

$10.95

Coated with parmesan cheese sauce and topped with a panko bread crumbs cooked golden brown. Cal: 946

Side Salad

$3.99

Cal: 320

Bowl of Soup

$5.39

Large House salad

$7.49

Kids Corner

Kids Burger 6oz

$6.95

Kids Cheese Burger 6oz

$7.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese

$5.95

3ct Tenders

$6.95

Desserts

Daily Bakery Specials

$4.95

Chocolate Brownie

$7.29

Chocolate brownie topped with Vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Cheesecake

$7.95

A nice slice of cheese cake drizzled with strawberry sauce and covered with real strawberries. Cal 401

Slice of Pie

$3.95

Slice Pie A La Mode

$5.95

Apple pie backed fresh from our bakery topped with vanilla ice cream cinnamon and Carmel sauce.

Strawberry Pie

$6.49

Special Cupcake

$3.25+

Cupcake

$2.75+

Cupcake Special

$3.75

2 scoops of ice cream

$1.89

All Dinner entrees served with your choice of 2 side or our fresh daily house salad.

6oz Filet

$25.95

Tender center-cut grilled with our special seasoning. Cal:330

8oz Filet

$31.49

Tender center-cut grilled with our special seasoning. Cal:440

6oz Sirloin

$16.95

Lean and hearty center-cut sirloin. Cal:320

10oz Sirloin

$21.95

Lean and hearty center-cut sirloin. Cal: 390

Eugenia's Bone-in Ribeye 20oz

$31.79

Bone-in , well marbled, char grilled. Cal: 1250

Ribeye 12oz

$25.49

Flavorful well-marbled tender steak. Cal: 810

New York Strip 12oz

$24.99

Char-grilled thick cut classic. Cal: 620

Hamburger Steak

$14.49

10oz fresh ground and smothered with mushroom and sautéed onions and brown gravy. Cal:650

Big Boy Porter House 22oz

$34.95

Got a huge apatite, our porter is the best of both worlds, bone-in strip and a tender filet into one thick cut. Cal:1290

Char-Grilled T-Bone 18oz

$29.95

Bold flavor of a strip with the tenderness of a filet. Cal:1130

Beef Tips

$17.95

Savory cooked to order with sautéed onions and brown gravy. Cal: 650

Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$14.95

Slow cooked on broiler grill brushed with our signature BBQ sauce. Cal: 930

Full Rack Ribs

$19.95

Slow cooked on char grill brushed with our signature BBQ sauce.Cal:1860

Pork

Pork Chop Dinner

$16.95Out of stock

2 grilled pork chops seasoned to perfection.Cal:235

Seafood

8oz Salmon

$19.95

A firm piece of salmon from Canada served on a bed of rice. Cal:660

Lobster Tail Dinner

$27.95

2 lobster tails steamed and plated with drawn butter. Cal:600

Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

10ct shrimp grilled served on a bed of rice. Cal:470

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

10ct fried served on a bed of rice. Cal:470

All Burgers come with fries or your choice of one side.

Signature Dinner Salads & Soup

Side Salad

$2.99

Cal: 320

Sirloin Steak Salad

$18.95

Lettuce, cherry tomato's cucumbers cheddar cheese and croutons. Cal:316

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Comes fried or grilled. Cal 258

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Lettuce, Cherry tomato's, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons. Cal: 420. (Fried or Grilled)

Salmon Salad

$18.95

Lettuce, cherry tomato's, cucumbers, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Cal:410

Bowl of Soup

$5.39

Soup of The Day & Salad

$8.95

Our hardy soup of the with our fresh daily house salad. Cal:280

Large House Salad

$7.49

Drinks

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Pepsi

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Coffee

$2.19

Water

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Bakery

Doughnuts

$1.50+

Doughnut Special

$3.00+

Special Cupcake

$3.25+

Cupcake

$2.75+

Brownies

$2.99+

Cookies

$1.50+

Pie Slice

$3.95

Full Pie

$14.99

Special Pie

$17.99

Sheet Cake

$19.99+

Slice of Cake

$4.95

Cake Round

$40.99+

Rolls

$1.35+

Turnovers

$2.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.50

Parfaits

$3.75

Cannoli

$1.99

Chocolate Covered Strawberry

$0.75+

Cookie Sandwich

$2.99

Doughnut Holes

$1.00

Mini cupcake

$1.75

Mini pies

$1.50

Personal Cakes

$7.99

Buffet

Breakfast Buffet

$10.99

Kids Breakfast Buffet

$6.99

Sunday Buffet

$17.99

Kids Sunday Buffet

$6.99
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Signature Steakhouse and Bakery.

Location

1650 Church Street, Conway, SC 29526

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

