Eunice Restaurant

1,759 Reviews

$$

3737 Buffalo Speedway

Houston, TX 77098

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Etouffee
Drew's Gumbo
Charred Broccolini

To Start

Cornmeal Crusted Oysters

Cornmeal Crusted Oysters

$18.00

buttermilk ranch

Chicken Liver Mousse

$11.00

fig jam, country bread

Fried Bandera Quail

Fried Bandera Quail

$19.00

Tabasco honey

Hearth Roasted Oysters

Hearth Roasted Oysters

$19.00

shrimp, blue crab, brown butter breadcrumbs

Cajun Duck Poppers

$15.00

double smoked bacon, jalapeño, cream cheese

Hand Pulled Burrata

Hand Pulled Burrata

$18.00

pepper jelly, biscuits

Gumbo & Greens

Drew’s Gumbo

$11.00

okra, andouille, tasso, popcorn rice

Verde Greens Butter Lettuce Salad

$14.00

toasted seeds, radish, green goddess, herbs

Charred Broccolini

$14.00

parmesan, lemon, jalapeños

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

hazelnuts, chilis, fresh cheese

Mains

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp & Grits

$36.00

green onion sausage gravy

L Gulf Fish

L Gulf Fish

$38.00

cauliflower, browned butter, almonds

Etouffee

$38.00

handmade green noodles

D Herb Roasted Chicken

$28.00

spring vegetable ragout, natural jus

D Eunice Cheeseburger

D Eunice Cheeseburger

$22.00

b&b pickles, red onions, french fried potatoes

Kids

Kids Chicken

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Sides

Side Fries

$7.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

brown butter goo, candied pecan

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The seasonally-inspired menu marries European influences with the ingredients and foodways of the Gulf Coast and the restaurant boasts extensive beer and wine lists alongside a seasonally-curated cocktail menu.

Website

Location

3737 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

