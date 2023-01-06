Restaurant header imageView gallery

Euphoria Kitchen MD

review star

No reviews yet

304 Main St

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Order Again

Popular Items

P3. Eye Round, Brisket
A1. Fried spring rolls
P9. Chicken Pho

Starters

A1. Fried spring rolls

$5.50

Hand-rolled in rice paper filled with glass noodles, herbs, lettuce, pickled vegetables, vinaigrette, carrot, and morel

A2. Summer rolls

$6.00

Freshly hand-rolled in rice paper, with lettuce, herbs, rice noodles, roasted peanuts, and peanut butter sauce

A3. Crispy honey-glazed wings!

$8.00+

A4. Honey glazed tofu skewers

$7.00

Tofu fried to perfection and glazed over with our honey sauce

A5. Crabs Rangoon

$9.00

Crab & cream cheese filled with wontons

Pho bowls

Pho rice noodles served with our 24-hour beef/oxtail broth garnished with your favorite proteins and greens.

P1. Eye round, Brisket, Tendon, Tripe Combination

$11.45+

P2. Brisket, Tendon, Tripe

$11.45+

P3. Eye Round, Brisket

$11.45+

P4. Eye Round, Tripe

$11.45+

P5. Eye Round, Tendon

$11.45+

P6. Well Done Brisket

$11.45+

P7. Eye Round Steak

$11.45+

P8. Beef Meatballs

$11.45+

P9. Chicken Pho

$11.45+

P10. Vegetable Pho

$11.45+

P11. Pho Euphoria Oxtail

$16.00

P12. Pho Short Ribs! NEW!

$17.00Out of stock

P13. Pho Shrimp

$15.00

P14. Euphoria Pho Special - All Toppings including oxtails and meatballs

$15.00

Pho No Protein

$8.00+

Rice dishes

C1. Grill Lemongrass Rice Dish

$13.00

Steamed rice, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, carrots, grilled shrimp or meat, and fish sauce with protein of choice!

C2. Grilled Pork Chops(2) - 14

$14.00

Our delicious pork chop over the grill

C3. Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

C4. Steak Cube Shaky Beef Butter & Onions

$16.00

Our in-house marinated cube steak packed with flavor from the coast of asia

C5. Grilled Salmon Season Chefs

$17.00

C6. Vietnamese fried rice!

$13.00

Vermicelli bowls

K1. Grilled Lemongrass Vermicelli w/ protein of choice

$13.00

K2. Vermicelli Euphoria Special

$15.00

Vermicelli bowl served with a trifecta of shrimp, beef, and 1 meat spring roll

Bahn mi sandwhich

SW1. Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

SW2. Bahn Mi Beef

$9.00

SW3. Grilled Pork

$9.00

SW4. Bahn Mi Chicken

$8.00

SW5. Sunny Side up Eggs

$7.00

SW6. Vietnamese Roast Pork

$9.00

SW7. Tofu Lemongrass

$8.00

SW8. Pate and Pork Ham Roll

$8.00

Desserts

D1. Mango sticky rice

$7.00

D2. Funnel cake

$6.00

Chef's Special

HS1. Egg noodle soup with shrimp and Roast Pork

$13.00

Our flavor-packed wonton soup is served with shrimp and roasted pork!

HS2. Pad Thai with meat

$12.00

Pad Thai, a popular Thai dish made with stir-fried rice noodles, vegetables, eggs, and a sweet and savory sauce. It is often served with a sprinkle of crushed peanuts and lime wedges.

HS3. Spicy Soup

$14.00

Smoothies

Soda is a sweet, fizzy drink made from carbonated water and flavored with a variety of syrups. Enjoy a variety of classic sodas, from cola to Sprite.

Strawberry smoothie

$1.95

Avocado smoothie

$1.95

Pineapple smoothie

$1.95

Mango smoothie

$1.95

Refreshments

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Vietnamese coffee is a strong, bold-flavored coffee brewed using a metal filter and sweetened with condensed milk. The unique flavor is the result of a slow, steady extraction process that creates a sweet, smooth, and highly caffeinated cup. Made from Robusta coffee beans.

Jasmine Tea

$1.95

Jasmine tea is a fragrant, flavor-rich tea made from green or black tea leaves that have been scented with jasmine flowers. The tea leaves are often combined with jasmine petals, giving the tea a delicate floral aroma and taste. The tea has a light, sweet flavor, and can be enjoyed both hot and cold.

Passion fruit

$5.00

Passion fruit juice is a sweet and tart beverage made from the juice of passion fruit. It has an exotic flavor that is both sweet and tart and is often used as a mixer or in smoothies.

Limeade

$4.50

Fresh squeezed lime to go with your meal!

Coconut juice

$4.50

Coconut juice, a refreshing beverage made from the extracted liquid of a ripe coconut. It has a sweet, nutty, and slightly salty flavor. It is served chilled over ice.

Soymilk

$3.25

Soy milk, a nutritious liquid made from soybeans that can be used as a substitute for cow's milk.

Thai ice tea

$4.25

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Ginger Ale

$1.95

Sunkist

$1.95

Sunny D

$1.95

Water bottle

$1.95

Extras

Rice

$3.50

Eggs

$3.50

Noodles

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Euphoria Vietnamese Kitchen is a family-owned business founded in 2016. We offer authentic Vietnamese cuisine and delicious homemade sides! Come join us for a meal!

Location

304 Main St, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

