EurAsia Burnet
5222 Burnet Road Ste. 400-A
Austin, TX 78756
Popular Items
Spicy Classic
Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Vegetarian Rice Plate - Tofu (fried or steamed)
Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions
Edamame
Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt
JUICE & MOCKTAIL
Blue Moon Mojito
(NON ALCOHOL) Blue moon Mojito Mocktail Soda
Lempineaberry Soda
Fresh strawberries mixing with pineapple and lemonade with soda
Mango Juice Soda
Mango With English Cucumber Fresh with Soda
Passion Fruit Mojito
Fresh passion Fruit Juice with lemon and mint leave
Sparkling Watermelon Juice
Fresh watermelon juice with soda
Strawberry Crunch Soda
Fresh strawberry juice with soda
Piña Colada
TODAY SPECIAL
Hi Five Roll
Spicy tuna & crab mix topped with salmon, avocado, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, scallion & tobiko.
Spicy Geisha Roll
Spicy salmon & pepper tuna topped with escolar, avocado, chef sauce, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, crunchy, scallion & habanero masago.
Austin Roll
Yellowtail, jalapeno, cucumber, topped with salmon, mango, spicy ponzu, roasted garlic, scallion & tobiko.
HOT SMALL PLATES
Agedashi Tofu
Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce
Avocado Bomb
Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Bella Spring Roll
Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce
Brussel Sprouts
Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar
Chicken Kushi
Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce
Crispy Calamari
Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce
Crispy Karaage
6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style
Eurasia Style Wings
4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce
Fritto Misto
2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce
Krab Puffs
Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce
Miso Shiru
Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions
Mussel Dynamite
Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy
Pork Kushi
Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce
Sakura Shumai
Steamed open face shrimp dumplings
Salmon Mango
Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic
Spicy Shisito
Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice
Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy
Takoyaki
Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce
Tempura Shisito
Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce
Vegetable Tempura
5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce