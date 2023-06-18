Main picView gallery

EurAsia Burnet

5222 Burnet Road Ste. 400-A

Austin, TX 78756

Popular Items

Spicy Classic

$10.00

Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Vegetarian Rice Plate - Tofu (fried or steamed)

$14.00

Tofu (fried or steamed), mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions

Edamame

$5.00

Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt


JUICE & MOCKTAIL

Blue Moon Mojito

$5.50

(NON ALCOHOL) Blue moon Mojito Mocktail Soda

Lempineaberry Soda

$5.95

Fresh strawberries mixing with pineapple and lemonade with soda

Mango Juice Soda

$5.95

Mango With English Cucumber Fresh with Soda

Passion Fruit Mojito

$5.50

Fresh passion Fruit Juice with lemon and mint leave

Sparkling Watermelon Juice

$5.80

Fresh watermelon juice with soda

Strawberry Crunch Soda

$5.95

Fresh strawberry juice with soda

Piña Colada

$5.50

TODAY SPECIAL

Hi Five Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna & crab mix topped with salmon, avocado, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, scallion & tobiko.

Spicy Geisha Roll

$18.00

Spicy salmon & pepper tuna topped with escolar, avocado, chef sauce, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, crunchy, scallion & habanero masago.

Austin Roll

$18.00

Yellowtail, jalapeno, cucumber, topped with salmon, mango, spicy ponzu, roasted garlic, scallion & tobiko.

HOT SMALL PLATES

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Crispy fried tofu topped with bonito flakes, nori and scallions, served with tempura sauce

Avocado Bomb

$9.00

Tempura fried hass Avocado stuffed with snow crab topped with scallions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Bella Spring Roll

$5.00

Japanese style vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Garlic butter brussel sprouts and balsamic vinegar

Chicken Kushi

$8.00

Grilled chicken on skewer with special sauce

Crispy Calamari

$9.00

Tempura fried squid served with remoulade sauce

Crispy Karaage

$8.00

6 pieces of crispy chicken tenders tossed with homemade cajun or original style

Edamame

$5.00

Classic style steamed soybeans with kosher salt

Eurasia Style Wings

$9.00

4 pieces of chicken wings tossed with ( your choice) homemade spicy teriyaki, garlic parmesan sauce, or spicy killer sauce

Fritto Misto

$10.00

2 pieces of crispy shrimp tempuras and 4 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with side tempura sauce

Krab Puffs

$9.00

Japanese crab stick, cream cheese, and scallions wrapped, served with remoulade sauce

Miso Shiru

$3.00

Traditional Japenese soup with seaweed, silken tofu, and scallions

Mussel Dynamite

$9.00

Baked mussel topped with creamy spicy sauce, smelt fish caviar, scallions, and sweet soy

Pork Kushi

$8.00

Grilled pork jowl (toro part) on skewer with special sauce

Sakura Shumai

$8.00

Steamed open face shrimp dumplings

Salmon Mango

$12.00

Japanese seaweed tempura topped with spicy tuna, salmon mango salsa, onions, masago, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Delicately sautéed soybeans with kosher salt, crushed pepper, and fresh garlic

Spicy Shisito

$9.00

Delicately sautéed fresh shishito peppers with sea salt, crushed peppers, and fresh garlic

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$13.00

Crunchy Japanese rice, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, strawberry, masago, spicy mayonnaise, and sweet soy

Takoyaki

$8.00

Octopus balls made of tempura bits, green onion, bonito flakes with Okonomi sauce

Tempura Shisito

$8.00

Tempura fried fresh shishito peppers served with remoulade sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$5.00

5 pieces of mixed vegetable tempura with a side of tempura sauce