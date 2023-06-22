- Home
Eurasia Cedar Park
1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD STE.T-110
CEDAR PARK, TX 78613
Main Menu
SUSHI & SASHIMI
Scottish Salmon Nigiri
2 pc Scottish salmon nigiri
Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
2 pc Bluefin Tuna Nigiri
Otoro Nigiri
2 pc Bluefin Tuna Belly Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
2 pc japanese unagi nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Scottish Salmon Sashimi
3 Slice Scottish Salmon
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
3 Slice Bluefin Tuna
Otoro Sashimi
3 Slice Bluefin Tuna Belly
Dynamite Shrimp HR
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Sprout and Crunchy Flakes wrapped with Soy Paper
Dynamite Crawfish HR
Eurasia Style Crawfish, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Sprout and Crunchy Flakes wrapped with Soy Paper
CHEF SPECIAL
183 Roll (served on fire)
Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), Scallions, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce
Burnet Roll
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy
Cedar Park Roll
avocado, crab mix, cucumber topped with salmon (torched) spicy tuna, garlic, mayo, spicy mayo, sweet soy, serrano, masago, sriracha and scallions
Dragon Roll
Snow Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber topped with smoked eel, avocado and sweet soy
Hot Mama Roll
Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado) topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy)
King Shaggy Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kanikama, masago, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Mr. Orange Roll
Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce
New Hope Roll
Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo
Rainbow
California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado
So Dang Good Roll
Tempura fried roll, spicy salmon, avocado, topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Tiger On Fire (served on fire)
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy
UT Roll
Shredded snow crab and cream cheese (tempura fried) topped with scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy
Whitestone Roll
California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy
CLASSIC
All In One Roll
Tuna, salmon, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware
Avocado Roll
Buddha
Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy
California
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Crunchy California
Snow crabmix, cucumber, avocado topped with crunchy flakes and sweet soy.
Cucumber Roll
Futomaki Roll
Philadelphia
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy
Spicy Classic
Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds
Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Unagi Roll
Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and sweet soy
Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, carrot pickle, asparagus, radish pickle and daikon sprouts
POKE & PLATE
California Poke
Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions
Maguro Poke
Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions
Scottish Poke
Scottish Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions
Spicy Tuna Poke
Ground Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Chuka, Spicy Mayo, Scallions and Crunchy Flakes
Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)
Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Katsu
Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Jumbo Shrimp Tempura
Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Crispy Rice Plate - Vegetable Tempura
Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Bee Rib
Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Chicken
Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Gyudon
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Pork Belly
Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions
Vegetarian Rice Plate - Avocado
Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions