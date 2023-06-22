Main picView gallery

Eurasia Cedar Park

No reviews yet

1335 E WHITESTONE BLVD STE.T-110

CEDAR PARK, TX 78613

Bento Box

Chashu Bento

$17.00

Grilled pork belly

Chicken Katsu Bento

$16.00

Breaded chicken breast

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$16.00

Grilled chicken teriyaki

Nigiri Bento

$17.00

4 pieces of assorted nigiri

Sashimi Bento

$17.00

4 pieces of assorted sashimi

Tempura Shrimp Bento

$17.00

3 pieces of jumbo shrimp tempura

Main Menu

SUSHI & SASHIMI

Scottish Salmon Nigiri

$9.00

2 pc Scottish salmon nigiri

Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

$10.00

2 pc Bluefin Tuna Nigiri

Otoro Nigiri

$16.00

2 pc Bluefin Tuna Belly Nigiri

Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

2 pc japanese unagi nigiri

Ebi Nigiri

$9.00
Scottish Salmon Sashimi

$13.50

3 Slice Scottish Salmon

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$15.00

3 Slice Bluefin Tuna

Otoro Sashimi

$25.00

3 Slice Bluefin Tuna Belly

Dynamite Shrimp HR

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Sprout and Crunchy Flakes wrapped with Soy Paper

Dynamite Crawfish HR

$7.00

Eurasia Style Crawfish, Spicy Mayo, Daikon Sprout and Crunchy Flakes wrapped with Soy Paper

CHEF SPECIAL

183 Roll (served on fire)

$20.00

Spicy salmon, asparagus tempura and avocado topped with bluefin tuna, avocado and mayo (torched), Scallions, garlic, masago, hot oil, sweet soy, and chef sauce

Burnet Roll

$18.00

Spicy tuna, crab mix, cream cheese, jalapeno and cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado and mayo (torched), habanero masago, scallions, garlic, and sweet soy

Cedar Park Roll

$19.00

avocado, crab mix, cucumber topped with salmon (torched) spicy tuna, garlic, mayo, spicy mayo, sweet soy, serrano, masago, sriracha and scallions

Dragon Roll

$19.00

Snow Crab mix, Avocado, Cucumber topped with smoked eel, avocado and sweet soy

Hot Mama Roll

$18.00

Tempura fried (smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado) topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallions, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo and sweet soy)

King Shaggy Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese topped with kanikama, masago, crunchy flakes, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Mr. Orange Roll

$20.00

Spicy salmon and avocado (tempura fried), topped with Scottish salmon poke, scallions, masago, chili thread, wasabi soy, and chef sauce

New Hope Roll

$18.00

Shrimp tempura and spicy tuna topped with Scottish salmon, avocado, crunchy flakes, and spicy mayo

Rainbow

$16.00

California roll topped with bluefin tuna, Scottish salmon, and avocado

So Dang Good Roll

$14.00

Tempura fried roll, spicy salmon, avocado, topped with scallions, roasted garlic, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Tiger On Fire (served on fire)

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna and asparagus topped with ebi shrimp, layered avocado, mayo, Sriracha, furikake, and sweet soy

UT Roll

$14.00

Shredded snow crab and cream cheese (tempura fried) topped with scallions, spicy mayo, and sweet soy

Whitestone Roll

$20.00

California roll topped with baked crawfish, white mushroom, onions, scallions, masago, crunchy flakes, and sweet soy

CLASSIC

All In One Roll

$11.00

Tuna, salmon, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, and kaiware

Avocado Roll

$6.00
Buddha

$9.00

Vegetable tempura (asparagus, sweet potatoes, taro) with sweet soy

California

$8.00

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Crunchy California

$11.00

Snow crabmix, cucumber, avocado topped with crunchy flakes and sweet soy.

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Futomaki Roll

$10.00
Philadelphia

$8.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, and sesame seeds

Salmon Avocado Roll

$9.00
Salmon Roll

$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, masago, and daikon sprout with sweet soy

Spicy Classic

$10.00

Your choice of spicy tuna, or salmon, or crab mix with cucumber, avocado, and sesame seeds

Spider

$15.00

Soft shell crab tempura, crab mix, masago, avocado, cucumber, gobo, daikon sprout, and sweet soy

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00
Tuna Roll

$8.00

Unagi Roll

$9.50

Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and sweet soy

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Avocado, cucumber, carrot pickle, asparagus, radish pickle and daikon sprouts

POKE & PLATE

California Poke

$17.00

Snow crab mix, spicy mayo, house sweet soy, avocado, cucumber, masago, crunchy, nori, and scallions

Maguro Poke

$20.00

Bluefin tuna, house soy wasabi, onions, avocado, cucumber, chuka, masago, and scallions

Scottish Poke

$20.00

Scottish Salmon, house sesame dressing, ponzu, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and scallions

Spicy Tuna Poke

$18.00

Ground Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Chuka, Spicy Mayo, Scallions and Crunchy Flakes

Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Karaage (original or cajun)

$15.00

Chicken karaage (original or cajun) , Mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Chicken katsu, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Jumbo Shrimp Tempura

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp tempura, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Crispy Rice Plate - Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

Vegetable tempura , mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, and scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Bee Rib

$20.00

Beef rib, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Chicken

$15.00

Chicken, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Teriyaki Rice Plate - Gyudon

$16.00
Teriyaki Rice Plate - Pork Belly

$15.00

Pork belly, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried Egg and Scallions

Vegetarian Rice Plate - Avocado

$14.00

Avocado, mix greens, pickled, veggies, cucumbers, pan fried egg, edamame, corn, and scallions