Eureka! Aliso Viejo
26541 ALISO CREEK ROAD
SUITE F
ALISO VIEJO, CA 92656
Classic Rotating Burger
for Sunday & Monday
Online
Starters ...
- Ahi Poke Stack ...$20.50
bourbon barrel-aged soy / smashed avocado / black rice / sesame ginger dressing / firecracker aioli / furikake / green onion / Fresno chile
- Grilled Broccolini ...$13.25
cashew pesto / caramelized shallots
- Crispy Glazed Brussel Sprouts ...$11.50
orange chili glaze / chimichurri / almonds
- Dorito-Crusted Shishito Pepper ...$16.50
tajin / Parmesan cheese / bourbon smoked honey / green onions / scallion dip
- Mac N' Cheese Balls ...$12.75
beer cheese sauce / Fresno chiles / chives / parmesan / ranch
- Pulled Pork Nachos ...$15.50
cheese blend / refried beans / chipotle / crema / jalapeños / fresno chile / onions / tomatoes / cilantro
- Truffle Cheese Fries ...$12.00
truffle salt / parmesan / chives / decadent white truffle cheese sauce
- Wings ...$20.00
crispy wings tossed in your choice of up to two flavors: orange chile glaze / firecracker / beer barbeque sauce / Eureka! bourbon smoked dry rub
Burgers ...
- BBQ Bacon ...$20.00
shoestring onion rings / bacon / cheddar / beer barbeque sauce
- Crispy Veggie Beet Burger ...$20.00
housemade beet and kidney bean patty / house pickles / tomatoes / onions / arugula / tart lemon vinaigrette
- Double Smash ...$20.00
caramelized smashed shallots / American cheese / pickles / chipotle sauce
- Eureka! American ...$19.25
American Swiss / grilled onion / butter lettuce / tomatoes / house pickles / special sauce
Salads ...
- Eureka! Salad ...$11.00
butter lettuce / heirloom cherry tomatoes / avocado / carrots / broccolini / lemon vinaigrette
- Asian Chicken Salad ...$20.50
cabbage / carrots / green onions / cilantro / slivered almonds / oranges / wontons / specialty dressing
- Blackened Salmon Kale Caesar ...$22.00
parmesan / garlic croutons / toasted pine nuts
- Seared Ahi Salad ...$21.75
spring mix / avocado / cabbage / carrot / green onions / cilantro / crispy wontons / peanut sauce / sesame-ginger dressing
- Steak Salad ...$21.75
shoestring onions / blue cheese / tomatoes / avocado cilantro dressing
Signatures ...
- Al Pastor Fish Tacos ...$18.75
grilled mahi mahi / pineapple / cabbage / green onions / cilantro / crema
- All-World Breakfast Burrito ...$17.50
cheese-crusted tortilla / tater tots / eggs / bacon / avocado / green onion / salsa / arugula salad
- Barbecue Pork Ribs ...$32.50
street corn / coleslaw / choice of barbecue sauce / firecracker / orange chile glaze
- Beer Dog ...$21.00
beer bratwurst / goat cheese / caramelized whiskey onions / apple cider braised cabbage / porter mustard / Parmesan cheese / signature fries
- Fish & Chips ...$23.00
beer battered mahi mahi / smashed potatoes (Eureka!-style chips)
- Napa Chicken Sandwich ...$20.00
grilled chicken breast / roasted Roma tomato / pesto aioli / havarti / bacon / arugula / signature fries
- New York Strip Steak ...$38.50
8 oz. / grilled broccolini / cashew pesto / caramelized shallots
- Pastrami Quesadilla ...$19.75
RC Provisions Pastrami / cheese blend / sauerkraut / chipotle sauce / housemade pickles
- Roasted Veggie Tacos ...$16.50
carrots / pickled onions / avocado / cilantro / bean smear / salsa verde / arugula salad
- Seared Salmon ...$28.50
beurre blanc /potato purée / green beans
- Slow-Roasted Pulled Pork Sandwich ...$21.00
crispy onion strings / coleslaw / house-made pickles / beer barbecue au jus / signature fries
- Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich ...$21.00
chicken thighs / tangy coleslaw / house pickles / firecracker aioli / signature fries
Sides ...
Desserts ...
NA Bev ...
- Coke ...$4.00
- Diet Coke ...$4.00
- Root Beer ...$4.00
- Sprite ...$4.00
- Iced Tea ...$4.00
- Lemonade ...$4.00
- Ginger Lime Soda ...$6.50
- Lavender Iced Tea ...$6.50
- Lavender Iced Tea (32oz) ...$11.00
- Watermelon Hibiscus Spicy Agua Fresca ...$6.50
- Watermelon Hibiscus Spicy Agua Fresca (32oz) ...$11.00
- Spring Water (Still) ...$5.50
- Topo Chico (Sparkling) ...$5.50
- Cold Brew Coffee ...$5.50
- Hop Water ...$5.50
Kids ...
- Kids' Cheeseburger ...$11.00
beef patty / cheddar cheese / served with a side and beverage
- Kids' Chicken Tenders ...$11.00
breaded chicken breast / served with a side and beverage
- Kids' Quesadilla ...$11.00
two corn tortillas / jack & cheddar cheese
- Kids' Mac & Cheese ...$11.00
shells & house-made cheese sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
