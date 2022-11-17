Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street

622 Reviews

$

11 North Main St.

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant
Biscuit And Gravy

Coffee

We have many different specialty coffee options available.
Latte

Latte

$5.50

Espresso + 10oz Steamed Milk

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Filtered House Coffee Southern Weather

Frappe

$7.00

Frozen Blended Coffee Drink 16oz FLAVORS: Chocolate, White Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel, Peppermint, Pumpkin SUGAR-FREE FLAVORS: Vanilla, Hazelnut, Pumpkin, or Caramel Fun-House Frappe’ Frozen Blended Coffee Drink with “Extras” FLAVORS: Zebra Cake, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla Cake, Nutty Buddy, Candy Corn

Mocha

$6.00

2oz Espresso + 1oz Chocolate + 10oz Steamed Milk

Espresso Shot

$4.00

2oz Espresso Shot

Cortado

$3.00

2oz Espresso + 3oz Steamed Milk

Americano

$3.75

Espresso + Hot Water

Cold Brew

$5.00

Slow Extraction Drip + Cream + Sweetener

Sweet Spring Latte

$6.00

2oz Espresso + Vanilla, Cinnamon, and Honey + Milk

Cappuccino

$4.50

1oz Espresso + 5oz Steamed Milk

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Chai

We serve a traditional Chai tea with a variety of options.

Chai Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte (w/ Espresso)

$6.50

Chai Tea Fog

$4.75

Smoothies

Our smoothies are made with a real fruit blend and a little added cream.

Smoothie

$6.00

Tea

All of our teas are brewed from loose leaf tea. We carry Piper and Leaf and local Savoy Tea CO.

Iced Tea

$3.50

London Fog

$4.50

Loose Leaf Tea

$4.50

We have a variety of loose leaf teas available each day. Call for a full list. Front Porch Special is our traditional Tea flavor.

London Fog With English Breakfast

$4.00

Tea Service For 2

$6.00Out of stock

Tea Of The Day

$4.00Out of stock

Misc Drinks

Various alternative drink options: water, milk, refreshers, lemonade, and hot chocolate.

Water 10 Oz

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Leomande Immune Boost

$4.50Out of stock

10oz Orange Juice

$2.75

10 Oz Whole Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer - Half Tea & Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Refresher - Strawberry Acai

$3.85Out of stock

Refresher - Berry Hibiscus

$4.50

Refresher - Watermelon

$4.50

Refresher - Blood Orange

$4.50

Refresher - Dragon Fruit

$4.50Out of stock

Saku Superfood Latte - Golden Chai

$5.00

16 Oz OJ

$3.50

Steamer

$3.50

16 Oz Whole Milk

$3.25

Saku Superfood Latte - Matcha

$5.00

Refresher-Peach Mango

$4.50

Little Drinks

A smaller, 10oz drink size for kids 8 and under.

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz

$2.50

Kids Steamer 8 Oz

$2.50

Kids Smoothie

$3.50

Seasonal Drinks

Get into fall with these seasonal options.

Cinn-sational Latte

$5.50

Maple Spice Latte

$5.50

Graveyard Latte

$5.50

Pumpkember Frappe

$6.50

Amanda Bynes ( White Chocolate Latte)

$7.00

Apple Chai-der

$4.50

Apple Cider

$3.50

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.50

Maple Spice Latte

$4.50

Toast Options

Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.00

English Muffin with Butter

$5.00

Wheat Toast with butter and jelly

$5.00

Country Breakfast Plate

Two eggs cooked to order, bacon or sausage, roasted potatoes, or rice grits served with wheat toast.

Country Breakfast With

$14.00

Biscuit and Gravy

Fluffy Buttermilk Biscuits baked in-house and topped with sausage gravy.

Biscuit And Gravy

$9.00

Chicken and Waffles

A Belgian-style waffle served with butter and our house-made pecan maple syrup.

Chicken and waffles

$11.00

Croissant Options

Croissants baked in-house and prepared with your favorite breakfast toppings.

Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Croissant

$10.00

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$8.00

Plain Toasted Croissant with Butter

$3.00

Turkey Swiss

$8.00

Eggs Benedict

Choose. from Ham or Salmon served on an english muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of rice grits or potatoes.

Smoked Ham Eggs Benedict

$12.70

Omelet

Three-egg omelettes made to order and served with your choice of roasted potatoes or rice grits.

Razorback Omelet

$14.00

Made with locally-sourced farm eggs, add bacon, sausage, roasted red peppers, & Gruyere cheese.

Mushroom and Swiss Omelet

$14.00

Made with locally-sourced farm fresh eggs, sautéed mushrooms, and Swiss cheese.

Smoked Ham and cheddar Omelet

$14.00

Made with locally-sourced farm fresh eggs, tender smoked ham, and sharp cheddar cheese.

Smoked Salmon and Gruyere Omelet

$14.50Out of stock

Made with locally-sourced farm fresh eggs, smoked salmon, Gruyere cheese, and topped with hollandaise sauce.

Veggie Omelet

$13.50

Made with locally-sourced farm fresh eggs, arugula, roasted red peppers, seasonal veggies, and mushrooms.

Pancakes

Three buttermilk pancakes served with buttered pecan maple syrup.

Three Pancakes

$9.00

Two Pancakes

$8.00

One Pancake

$7.00

Brunch Toast and Breads

Bagels, french toast, avocado toast, and more.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Sausage, Egg. And Cheese BISCUIT

$8.00

Bagel And Cream Cheese

$5.00

French Toast

$10.00

Lox Bagel

$12.00

Plain English Muffin With Butter

$5.00

Southern Beignet

$9.00Out of stock

Stuffed Biscuit French Toast

$12.00

Hamburgers

Coffee House Burger (Bacon Jam, Boursin) W/ Fries

$13.00

Coffee House Burger: House-made coffee bacon jam, Boursin cheese, topped with mixed greens and served with fries.

Bacon BBQ Burger (Cheddar, BBQ, Fried Onion) W/Fries

$13.00

Topped with Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, and fried onions served with fries

Bistro Burger (Feta, Onions, Arugula) W/Fries

$13.00

Topped with Feta cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and garlic aioli with fries

Breakfast Burger (Fried Egg, Bacon, Gruyere) on Eng. Muff W/Fries

$13.00

Topped with a fried egg, bacon, gruyere cheese and served on an english muffin with fries.

Regular Hamburger Lettuce And Tomato With Fries

$12.50

Monte Cristo W/Fries

Ham and swiss french toast topped with raspberry coulis, served with a side of fries.

Ham and Swiss Monte Cristo

$13.00

Sandwiches

Hot Ham and Cheese with Tomato, Arugula, and Brown Mustard.

Cheddar Ham Melt W/Fries

$12.00

House Grilled Three Cheese on Crystal Bun W/Fries

$11.00

Wraps

Turkey, tomatoes, and greens in a tomato-basil tortilla and our house made herb-wine vinagarette.

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Vegan Veggie Wrap

$11.25

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

For the Littles

Kids Breakfast W/ Scrambled egg

$7.00

Kids breakfast come with a choice of one egg any style, bacon or sausage, and one pancake.

Kids Mac and Cheese Bowl

$5.00

Kids Milk Steamer Drink With Vanilla

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally-owned, specialty Coffee Shop and Cafe located in the heart of downtown Eureka Springs. Now serving Onxy specialty coffee, daily baked goods, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups, and salads,

Website

Location

11 North Main St., Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Directions

Gallery
Eureka Springs Coffee House image
Eureka Springs Coffee House image
Eureka Springs Coffee House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Spring On Main
orange starNo Reviews
55 B South Main St Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurantnext
C. Franks Guns + Coffee
orange star4.9 • 52
500 East West Main Street Huntsville, AR 72740
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Eureka Springs

The Corazon Grill - 3 Parkcliff Dr Suite A
orange star5.0 • 7
3 Parkcliff Dr Suite A Holiday Island, AR 72631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Eureka Springs
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Branson
review star
Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)
Nixa
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Joplin
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston