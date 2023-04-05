  • Home
Compass Group Eurest Millipore Jaffrey 41920

No reviews yet

11 Prescott Road

Jaffrey, NH 03452

Order Again

Grill

Grill special w/ side

$5.95

Grill special no side

$4.95

Grilled cheese

$2.25

Grilled ham & cheese

$4.50

Angus burger

$4.25

Angus burger w/ cheese

$4.50

Turkey burger

$4.50

Veggie burger

$4.50

Grilled chicken breast sandwich

$3.25

Fried chicken sandwich

$3.25

Cheese quesadilla

$3.00

Chicken quesadilla

$4.50

Chicken tenders

$2.95

Add bacon

$0.80

Add cheese

$0.25

Extra veggies

$0.50

Fries

$1.25

Deli

Turkey & cheese sandwich/wrap w/ pickles & chips

$4.90

Ham & cheese sandwich/wrap w/ pickles & chips

$4.90

Roast beef & cheese sandwich/wrap w/ pickles & chips

$4.90

Tuna salad sandwich/wrap w/ pickles & chips

$4.90

chicken salad sandwich/wrap w/ pickles & chips

$4.90

add tomato to sandwich

add lettuce to sandwich

add onion to sandwich

add banana peppers to sandwich

add roasted red peppers to sandwich

add spinach to sandwich

add cheese to sandwich

add pickles to sandwich

side of chips

$1.25
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
closed to public. MilliporeSigma associates only Come in and enjoy!

11 Prescott Road, Jaffrey, NH 03452

