Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Euro Cafe

1,130 Reviews

$$

546 E Baseline Rd

Claremont, CA 91711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken
Cornucopia
Bowl Luisa

Bakery

Croissant

$3.10

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Scone

$2.95

Muffin

$2.95

Banana Walnut Bread

$3.95

Blueberry Struedel

$4.50

Tiramisu

$6.95

Malasadas

$2.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.10

Peanut Butter Cookie Gluten Free

$1.75

Butter Lemon Cookie

$1.75

Lemon Meringue Cookie Gluten Free

$1.95

Anise Biscotti

$2.50

Pistachio Biscotti

$2.50

Dessert

Queijada de Nata

$3.50

Brownie

$5.50

Bread Pudding

$6.50

German Mud Slice

$6.50

Napoleon

$6.95

Tambor

$6.50

Choc Walnut Bar

$3.95

Bread Pudding With Gelatto

$10.00

Soups

Bowl Caldo Verde

$6.99

Potato & onion puree with shredded kale and Portuguese linguiça. The quintessential Portuguese soup.

Bowl Vegetais

$6.99

A hearty blend of zucchini, yellow, squash, cauliflower, onion, bell pepper, carrot, garlic, and kale. Vegan and Gluten Free

Bowl Luisa

$6.99

Portuguese chicken noodle with shredded carrot, mint, egg drop, chicken, and acini de pepe pasta

Bowl Lentil

$6.99

Lentil, rice, onion, and ground beef

Bowl Tudo

$6.99

Our "everything" soup filled with beans, carrot, potato, kale, onion, pork, cabbage, and Portuguese linguiça

Salads

Cornucopia

$16.95

Mixed green, chicken breast, avocado, raisins, cranberries, mandarins, apples, toasted almonds, and blue cheese tossed in sweet onion dressing

Classic Caesar

$11.45

Crisp romaine,croutons, parmesan, and house Caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$16.45

Euro Mixed Greens

$11.95

Spring mix, cucumber, onion, roasted red pepper, tomato, and feta cheese

Quinoa Kale

$13.95

Quinoa and Tuscan kale tossed with romaine, toasted almonds, and feta in Balsamic vinaigrette

Amy's Chicken Salad

$16.55

Iceberg Lettuce, chicken breast, toasted almond, and sesame seed tossed in sweet onion dressing and topped with crispy rice noodles

Tuna Salad

$14.45

Albacore tuna mixed with diced onions and bell peppers lightly dressed in mayonnaise. Served with tomato, cucumber, and a hard-boiled egg with balsamic vinaigrette

Panini

Grilled Chicken

$13.95

Marinated grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, pesto mayo, greens, and tomato on your choice of focaccia or french roll

Turkey

$13.75

Black pepper turkey, pesto mayo, provolone, greens, and tomato

Ham & Brie

$13.45

Black Forest ham, brie, honey mustard, greens, and tomato

Roast Beef Melt

$13.45

Roast beef, provolone, greens, and tomato

Euro Beef Dip

$13.75

Thinly sliced roast beef, au jus, and provolone cheese

Bifana

$15.75

Marinated pork loin Portuguese style served warm on a buttered French Roll with roasted red peppers and pan jus for dipping

Meatball

$13.45

Meatballs, marinara, provolone

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.05

Thin slice steak, provolone, onions and peppers on buttered French roll

Tuna

$13.65

Albacore, peppers, onions dressed in mayo and spices topped with greens and tomato

Vegetarian

$13.45

Roasted portabello mushrooms, garlic, yellow squash, zuccini, pesto mayo, greens, and tomato

Pasta

Pasta al Forno

$14.45

Penne, garlic, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, basil, tomato sauce, cream sherry wine and parmesan cheese

Pasta Fresca

$16.45

Penne, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, brussels sprouts, red onion, and garlic tossed in olive oil and dry white wine topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Fettucine

$16.45

Classic fettucini and chicken in alfredo sauce

Pasta Portuguesa

$16.45

Penne, garlic, onion, bell peppers, tomato with Portuguese linguiça sausage

Shrimp Primavera

$17.95

Fettuccini, shrimp, zucchini, carrots, and yellow squash tossed in an olive oil and garlic sauce

Seafood Linguine

$18.45

Linguine, sauteed shrimp, and scallops tossed in roasted tomato cream sauce

Kid's Pasta

$6.50

Buttered Penne topped with Parmesan

Portuguese Special

Bife a Portuguesa

$23.95

Top Sirloin marinated with dry white wine and red peppers, served traditionally with an egg and fries

Salmon Special

$24.95

Feijoada

$14.50

Al La Carte

2 Eggs

$3.50

2 eggs any style

1 Egg

$1.75

Side protein

Home Potatoes

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$5.99

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Toast

$2.25

Side Fruit

$3.50

Chips

$2.00

PB & Apples

$2.00

Side Of Cheese

$2.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Bagel & Cream Cheese *No Fruit

$4.95

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.55

Guarana

$3.25

Diet Guarana

$3.25

Italian Soda

$3.75

Water Bottle

$1.99

Apple Juice

$3.25

OJ

$3.25

Cran Juice

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Milk

$2.25

Fresh Pressed Juice

$8.95

Nuno’s Sodas & Lemonade

$4.99

Made with Nuno’s organic simple syrups

Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

Hot drip coffee by Peerless

Cold Brew Coffee - Large

$5.55

Americano

$3.35+

Latte

$4.55+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Mocha

$5.45+

White Mocha

$5.45+

Hot or iced

Caramel Indulgence

$5.45+

Raspberry Mocha

$5.45+

Con Panna

$3.50

Espresso

$3.25+

Pumkin Spice Latte

$5.85

Teas

Tea Pot

$3.55

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Wines

Bottle Wine

$45.00

Ask about our rotating selection of wines

Sangria Bottle

$60.00

Mimosa Bottle

$35.00

Beer

Pomona Queen

$10.00

Jacaranda IPA

$7.00

Grapefruit DIPA

$7.00

Baseline DIPA

$7.00

Estrella De Barcelona

$6.00

GIGA WATT

$7.00

Smoothies

Creamy Mocha

$5.75

Caramel Il Ghiacco

$5.75

Peanut Butter Chocolate Twist

$6.15

Coffee Banana

$5.75

Frutta Smoothie

$6.15
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated casual dining restaurant and cafe specializing in Portuguese, Italian and Continental cuisine. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, we offer a wide variety of made to order dishes. For breakfast we offer breakfast panini, omelets, fresh pastries, scones, muffins and cinnamon rolls. All our pastries and desserts are fresh baked daily in house. For lunch and dinner we serve pastas, salads, panini, soups and feature at least one different Portuguese dish every day of the week. We also offer a full espresso bar including smoothies, iced and blended drinks. Other specialties include Portuguese wines, beers, and imported soft drinks. Euro Café also caters! See our menu and discover everything else that we have to offer

Website

Location

546 E Baseline Rd, Claremont, CA 91711

Directions

Euro Cafe image

Map
