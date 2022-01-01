Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated casual dining restaurant and cafe specializing in Portuguese, Italian and Continental cuisine. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, we offer a wide variety of made to order dishes. For breakfast we offer breakfast panini, omelets, fresh pastries, scones, muffins and cinnamon rolls. All our pastries and desserts are fresh baked daily in house. For lunch and dinner we serve pastas, salads, panini, soups and feature at least one different Portuguese dish every day of the week. We also offer a full espresso bar including smoothies, iced and blended drinks. Other specialties include Portuguese wines, beers, and imported soft drinks. Euro Café also caters! See our menu and discover everything else that we have to offer

