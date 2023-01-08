Restaurant header imageView gallery

EuroAsia Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

351 West Oak Street

Chicago, IL 60610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizer

Chebureki 1 pc

$5.95

Deep fried meat pie (ground beef)

Samsa Lamb 1 pc

$5.95

Baked puff pastry filled with hand chopped lamb, onions, potatoes

Samsa Chicken 1pc

$5.95

Baked puff pastry filled with hand chopped chicken, onions, potatoes

Blini plain 3 pieces

$5.95

3 pieces of crapes with sour cream

Blini stuffed with beef 1pc

$4.50

One piece of a crape stuffed with ground beef

Blini stuffed with farmer's cheese 1pc

$4.50

One piece of a crape stuffed with farmers cheese(sweet)

Golubci Appetizer 2 pc

$9.95

Two pieces of stuffed cabbage with rice and ground beef

Potatoes with mushrooms

$12.95

Pan fried onions, mushrooms and potatoes finished with garlic and butter, garnished with dill (v)

Pelmeni 20 pc

$14.95

20 handmade small dumplings with ground beef, contains dairy

Basil Shrimp

$13.95

8 pieces of shrimp pan sautéed with onions, tomatoes, basil and garlic

Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.00

A whole avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs dressed with an oil

Carrot Salad

$7.75

Seasoned shredded carrot with garlic. Slightly spicy

Fresh Salad

$7.75

tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and herbs dressed with oil and vinegar

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic

Soup

Pelmeni Soup

$6.95+

Meat dumplings in a clear chicken broth 8 or 12 pieces.

Borscht Soup

$6.95+

Red beet soup with vegetables and beef

Solyanka Soup

$6.95+

Beef, chicken, sausages, veggies, has a smoky flavor

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95+

Classic chicken noodle soup

Entrees

Plov

$13.95+

Rice dish with a seasoned broth stirred with meat and vegetables

Beshbarmak

$14.25

National dish, boiled lamb and noodles

Goulash

$13.75

Seasoned meat stew with vegetables served over rice

Lagman

$13.75

Hand pulled, thick noodles topped with stewed beef and veggies in a rich broth

Boso Lagman(no broth)

$17.50

Pan fried version of Lagman

Manty Steamed 4 or 6 pc

$13.00

Steamed large dumplings stuffed with freshly chopped lamb, onions and potatoes. 4 or 6 pieces

Golubci Entree 3 or 4 pc

$13.95

3 or 4 pieces of stuffed cabbage with rice and ground beef

Kotlety with Chicken 2 or 3 pc

$13.25

2 or 3 chicken patties served with a choice of side dish and carrot salad

Frikase with Chicken

$17.95

Caramelized onions, chicken tenderloins and button mushrooms, finished with heavy cream to perfection comes with rice and salad

Kuurdak with Chicken

$17.95

Pan fried chicken with potatoes and onions

Kuurdak with Beef

$18.95

Pan fried beef with potatoes and onions

Kuurdak with Lamb

$19.95

Pan fried lamb with potatoes and onions

Jarovnya with Chicken

$17.95

Pan fried chicken, peppers and zucchini served with a side of rice

Jarovnya with Shrimp

$18.95

Pan fried shrimp, peppers and zucchini served with a side of rice

Jarovnya with Beef

$18.95

Pan fried beef, peppers and zucchini served with a side of rice

Jarovnya with lamb

$19.95

Pan fried lamb, peppers and zucchini served with a side of rice

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Steamed Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Drinks

Kompot 16 oz

$4.00

house made mixed berry “juice”

Ayran 16 oz

$3.50

yogurt drink

Dushes 1ltr

$7.00

Fruit Lemonade Pear flavor sparkly

Tarhun 1ltr

$7.00

Tarragon Lemonade sparkly

Pomegranate Juice 1ltr

$7.00

Imported natural pom. juice in a glass bottle

Mango Juice

$4.00

glass bottle

Glass Sodas

$3.50

Canned Sodas

$2.00

Kvass (Can)

$4.00

russian sweet drink

Borjomi (glass)

$4.00

georgian mineral water

Bottle of water

$1.50

ice mountain

Perrier

$3.00

Desert

Honey Cake

$7.50

Napoleon Cake

$7.50

Specials

Specials

$18.95

Extras

Mixed Garnir

$2.00

Albeni

$1.00

Kurut

$3.00

Jams

$5.50

Jar Eggplant Spread

$5.00

Pickled Tomatoes

$5.50

Pickled Cucumbers

$5.50

Russian Ketchup

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:45 am - 2:45 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location

351 West Oak Street, Chicago, IL 60610

Directions

