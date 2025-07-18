EuroGyro Canton
3717 Cleveland Ave N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
Small Specialty
SM EuroGyro Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano$13.99
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce$13.99
SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce$13.99
SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce$13.99
SM Greek Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano$13.99
SM Loaded JoJos Pizza
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢$13.99
SM Hawaiian Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple$13.99
SM Veggie Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives$13.99
SM Deluxe Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers$13.99
SM Meat Lovers Pizza
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat$13.99
SM Philly Steak Pizza
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese$14.99
SM Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.99
SM Honey Heat Pizza$13.99
Large Specialty
LG EuroGyro Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano$17.99
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce$17.99
LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce$17.99
LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce$17.99
LG Greek Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano$17.99
LG Loaded JoJos Pizza
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢$17.99
LG Hawaiian Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple$17.99
LG Veggie Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives$17.99
LG Deluxe Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers$17.99
LG Meat Lovers Pizza
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat$17.99
LG Philly Steak Pizza
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese$18.99
LG Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$17.99
LG Honey Heat pizza$17.99
X-Large Specialty
XL EuroGyro Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano$21.99
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce$21.99
XL Honey Gold Pizza
Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce$21.99
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce$21.99
XL Greek Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano$21.99
XL Loaded JoJos Pizza
Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢$21.99
XL Hawaiian Pizza
Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple$21.99
XL Veggie Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives$21.99
XL Deluxe Pizza
Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers$21.99
XL Meat Lovers Pizza
Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat$21.99
XL Philly Steak Pizza
Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese$22.99
XLG Honey Heat Pizza$21.99
Foldovers
Sm Calzone
Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough$10.99
Lg Calzone
Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough$11.99
Sm Pepperoni Roll
Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side$12.99
Lg Pepperoni Roll
Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side$14.99
Sm Stromboli
Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side$12.99
Lg Stromboli
Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side$14.99
Sm Honey Gold Chick ROLL$15.99
Lg Honey Gold Chick ROLL$17.99
Sm EuroGyro ROLL$15.99
Lg EuroGyro ROLL$17.99
Sm Bbq Chick roll$15.99
Lg Bbq Chick ROLL$17.99
Sm Greek ROLL$15.99
Lg Greek ROLL$17.99
Sm Buff Chick ROLL$15.99
Lg Buff Chick ROLL$17.99
Sm Hawaiian ROLL$15.99
Lg Hawiian ROLL$17.99
Sm Deluxe ROLL$15.99
Lg Deluxe ROLL$17.99
Sm Meat Lovers ROLL$15.99
Lg Meat Lovers ROLL$17.99
Sm PhillySteak ROLL$15.99
Lg PhillySteak ROLL$17.99
Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Roll$15.99
Lg Chicken Bacon Ranch Roll$17.99
Sm Veggie Roll$15.99
SANDWICHES
Gyros
Gyro
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.$7.99
BIG Double Meat Gyro$15.99
EuroGyro
Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, banana peppers and a side of homemade cucumber sauce$8.49
Veggie Gyro
Grilled onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese. Topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of our homemade cucumber sauce.$5.99
Cajun Gyro
Lamb meat grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce Add Cheese for 75 cents$7.99
Chicken Gyro
Tender chicken breast with fresh onions, tomatoes & lettuce and a side of homemade cucumber sauce. Add Cheese for 75 cents$7.99
Cajun Chicken Gyro
Marinated chicken grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce$7.99
Sonyas Chicken Gyro
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and bacon smothered in our famous honey gold sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.$7.99
Teriyaki Chicken Gyro
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions, mushroom and green peppers sautéed in our teriyaki sauce$7.99
Cheesy BBQ Chicken Gyro
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our BBQ sauce then smothered with provolone cheese$7.99
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Gyro
Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our hot sauce then smothered with provolone cheese$7.99
Philly Steak Gryo(IN PITA BREAD with STEAK)$8.99
Extra Pita
One piece of our delicious pita bread$1.49
Extra Gyro Sauce
The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!$1.29
1# Gyro Meat (COLD)NO COOK$11.99
1#GYRO MEAT COOK$13.99
Xtra Gyro Meat$3.99
Pizza Pitas
Pepperoni Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni$4.99
Deluxe Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.$5.99
Hawaiian Pita
Melted mozzarella & provolone cheese topped with bacon, ham and pineapple$4.99
White Pizza Pita
Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese$4.49
Double Cheese Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese$4.49
Bacon Cheese Pita
Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon$4.99
Gyro Pizza Pita
Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with lamb meat, mushrooms and banana peppers$5.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pita$7.99
Veggie Pita$4.49
Chicken Parmesan Pita$5.49
Ham & Cheese Pita$6.99
Turkey Pepperoni Pita$5.99
Subs
Guy On The Couch
Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms & green pepper sautéed in our BBQ and hot sauce. Melted American & provolone cheese all on a toasted garlic bun with mayo (Served with fork) Served on an 8" seeded bun$10.99
Italian Sub
Smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served on an 8" seeded bun with a side of creamy Italian dressing$8.99
Ham N Cheese Sub$9.99
Philly Steak Sub
Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun$9.99
Chicken Philly Sub
2 chicken breasts with grilled onions, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun$9.99
Chicken Deluxe Sub
2 chicken breasts with grilled onions and mushrooms, sautéed in our honey gold and teriyaki sauce topped with melted American & provolone cheese all on a toasted garlic bun with mayo (Served with fork) Served on an 8" seeded bun$10.99
Chicken Tender Sub$9.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$9.99
FISH SUB$8.99
PIZZA SUB$8.99
MEATBALL SUB
Hoagie bun with garlic spread with Our homemade juicy meatballs topped with sauce & melted provolone cheese , sprinkled with Parmesan cheese on top.$9.99
Chipotle chicken sandwich
Juicy chicken round patty with lettuce,tomatoes and homemade chipotle sauce$8.99
Chipotle Philly Steak
Juicy steak with onion,mushrooms,green peppers and provolone cheese topped with chipotle sauce.$9.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Juicy chicken patty with lettuce,tomatoes and homemade chipotle sauce$7.99
Burgers
TJ Burger
1/3 pound grilled beef patty with melted American cheese, topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo$7.99
1/3 Pound Mush & Onion Burger
1/3 pound grilled beef patty topped with melted provolone, grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo.$7.99
1/3 Lb Bacon Bbq Burger
1/3 pound grilled beef patty smothered in our BBQ sauce with melted American cheese topped with bacon and an onion ring.$8.49
Jalopeno Nachos Burger
Burger, nachos cheese, jalapeño and fresh onion$8.99
European Cheeseburger$9.99
Hot Buttered Hoagie$9.99
Girl On The Couch$9.99
Chipotle Burger
Juicy beef patty with lettuce,tomatoes,American cheese topped with home made chipotle sauce.$9.99
Italian Burger$8.49
CHICKEN
Wings
Baskets
Fried Dinners
2 piece$7.99
4 piece dinner$10.99
8 piece box$18.99
12 piece box$21.99
16 pc chicken$25.99
20 piece box$34.99
8 WHOLE WINGS & jojos$21.99
coleslaw$1.99
Big Chicken Jojos(12)$4.99
1 breast$3.99
Chicken leg$1.99
Chicken Thigh$2.29
Whole wing$1.99
50 pc mixed chicken$79.99
100 pc mixed chicken$150.99
50 Jojo's$19.99
100 Jojo's$34.99
MAKE LOADED$2.99
50 pc all dark chick$79.99
CHICKEN TANDOORI
SALAD/BOWLS/PASTA
Salads
Sm. Garden Salad$5.49
Sm. Greek Salad$7.99
Sm. Antipasto$7.99
Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad$7.99
Sm. Gyro Salad$7.99
Sm. Chicken Tender Salad$7.99
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.99
pita bread$1.49
Half tray garden salad$18.00
Lg. Garden Salad$7.99
Lg. Greek Salad$10.99
Lg. Antipasto$10.99
Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Lg. Gyro Salad$10.99
Lg. Chicken Tender Salad$10.99
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Lg. Steak Salad$12.99
Pita bread$1.49
Bowls
Pasta
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Spaghetti with pizza sauce , griiled chicken breast, pizza cheese and top with parmesan cheese.$8.99
Pasta Primavera
Spaghetti with pizza sauce , sausage, onion, green pepper and pizza cheese$8.99
Veggie Pasta
Spaghetti with pizza sauce , green peppes, mushrooms, banana prppers black olives and pizza cheese.$7.99
Greek Pasta
Spaghetti with white sauce(garlic spread), onion, blackolives, feta cheese , Gyromeat, Pizza cheese.$8.99
Meat lovers pasta
Spaghetti with pizza sauce , pepperoni , sausage, bacon, gyromeat with pizza chese.$9.99
Spaghetti with meatballs
Spaghetti with pizza sauce topped with homemade juicy meatballs with cheese$8.99
SIDES/DESSERT
Side Orders
JoJos
Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!$3.99
Loaded JoJos$5.99
Loaded Jojos Supreme$7.99
Onion Rings$4.49
Fried Mushrooms (10)$4.49
Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)$4.49
Mozzarella Stix (4)$4.99
Mac N Cheese Bites (5)$4.49
Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)$4.49
Cheese Curds(12)$4.99
Cheesy Bread$8.49
BOSCO CHEESE STICKS(5)$10.99
Mini Corn Dogs (8)$4.49
Pita Bread
One extra piece of pita bread$1.49
Side of gyro meat$4.99
Fried Pickles(10) RANCH$4.99
French fries$4.99
Cream popper (4)$5.99
Chicken Jojo's(12)$5.99
Cajun Spiced Fries$5.99
SRIRACHA FRIES$5.99
Fried Okra$5.99
Loaded Fries$8.99
PITA CHIPS with 2 GYRO SAUCE$5.99
Desserts
Cinnamon Melt Bites
Bite-sized donut treats glazed with cinnamon sugar and served with icing$4.49
Homemade Baklava
A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. Our authentic Macedonian recipe$3.49
10" Rosie's Apple Pie$7.99
Gulab Jamun(5 pcs)
Fresh Homemade Gulab Jamun made with Milk based indian dessert. Soft dumplings in sugar syrup.$6.99
Side Icing$0.99