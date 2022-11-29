Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Eurogyro Canton

review star

No reviews yet

3717 Cleveland Ave N.W.

Canton, OH 44709

Order Again

Popular Items

JoJos
EuroGyro
8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos

Gyros

Gyro

$6.99

Vegetarian Gyro

$5.49

EuroGyro

$7.49

Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Cajun Gyro

$5.99

Cajun Chicken Gyro

$5.99

Sonya’s Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Teriyaki Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Cheesy BBQ Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Philly Steak Gyro

$6.99

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

Extra Pita

$1.00

No Veggies

VEGGIES ON SIDE

NO PITA

Burger & Sandwiches

Bacon BBQ Burger

$6.49

TJ Burger

$7.49

1/3 Pound Mush & Onion Burger

$5.99

CUT IN HALF

Subs

Guy On The Couch

$9.49

Philly Steak Sub

$8.99

Chicken Deluxe Sub

$9.49

Chicken Hoagie Sub

$8.99

Hot Italian Sub

$6.99

Cold Italian Sub

$6.69

Wings

Bone-In 6 Wings

$8.99

Bone-In 12 Wings

$17.99

Bone-In 24 Wings

$32.99

Bone-In 50 Wings

$62.99

RANCH

$0.50

BLUECHEESE

$0.50

SAUCE ON SIDE

Boneless 6 Wings

$7.99

Boneless 12 Wings

$12.99

Boneless 24 Wings

$26.99

Boneless 50 Wings

$49.99

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Baskets

4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos

$8.49

8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos

$12.99

Salads

Sm. Garden Salad

$4.99

Sm. Greek Salad

$6.99

Sm. Antipasto

$6.99

Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99

Sm. Gyro Salad

$6.99

Sm. Chicken Tender Salad

$5.49

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99

Lg. Garden Salad

$6.99

Lg. Greek Salad

$9.99

Lg. Antipasto

$9.99

Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Lg. Gyro Salad

$9.99

Lg. Chicken Tender Salad

$9.99

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Bowls

Guy On The Couch Bowl

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

$10.99

Gyro Bowl

$9.99

Meat Lovers Pizza Bowl

$9.99

Cajun Gyro Bowl

$9.99

Chicken Deluxe Bowl

$10.99

Cheese Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$7.99
LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$11.99

Large Thin Crust

$11.99
XL Cheese Pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Small Specialty

SM EuroGyro Pizza

SM EuroGyro Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.49

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

SM Greek Pizza

SM Greek Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

SM Loaded JoJos Pizza

SM Loaded JoJos Pizza

$11.99

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

SM Hawaiian Pizza

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

SM Veggie Pizza

SM Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

SM Deluxe Pizza

SM Deluxe Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

SM Philly Steak Pizza

SM Philly Steak Pizza

$11.99

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Large Specialty

LG EuroGyro Pizza

LG EuroGyro Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

LG Greek Pizza

LG Greek Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

LG Loaded JoJos Pizza

LG Loaded JoJos Pizza

$15.99

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

LG Hawaiian Pizza

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

LG Veggie Pizza

LG Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

LG Deluxe Pizza

LG Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

LG Philly Steak Pizza

LG Philly Steak Pizza

$15.99

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

X-Large Specialty

XL EuroGyro Pizza

XL EuroGyro Pizza

$18.49

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.49

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

XL Honey Gold Pizza

XL Honey Gold Pizza

$18.49

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.49

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

XL Greek Pizza

XL Greek Pizza

$18.49

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

XL Loaded JoJos Pizza

XL Loaded JoJos Pizza

$18.49

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

XL Hawaiian Pizza

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$18.49

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

XL Veggie Pizza

XL Veggie Pizza

$18.49

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

XL Deluxe Pizza

XL Deluxe Pizza

$18.49

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.49

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

XL Philly Steak Pizza

XL Philly Steak Pizza

$19.49

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Foldovers

Build Your Own Calzone Sm

Build Your Own Calzone Sm

$9.99

Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough

Sm Pepperoni Roll

Sm Pepperoni Roll

$10.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Sm Stromboli

Sm Stromboli

$12.49

Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Build Your Own Calzone Lg

Build Your Own Calzone Lg

$12.99

Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough

Lg Pepperoni Roll

Lg Pepperoni Roll

$13.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Lg Stromboli

Lg Stromboli

$14.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Pizza Pitas (Copy)

Pepperoni Pita

$4.49

Deluxe Pita

$5.29

Hawaiian Pita

$4.49

White Pizza Pita

$3.99

Double Cheese Pita

$3.99

Bacon Cheese Pita

$4.49

Gyro Pizza Pita

$4.99

Side Orders

JoJos

JoJos

$3.99

Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!

Loaded JoJos

Loaded JoJos

$6.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.49
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$4.49
Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)

Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)

$5.99
Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)

Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)

$5.99
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$4.99
Mozzarella Stix (4)

Mozzarella Stix (4)

$4.49
Mac N Cheese Bites (5)

Mac N Cheese Bites (5)

$5.99
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.99
Mini Corn Dogs (8)

Mini Corn Dogs (8)

$5.99

Pickle Chips

$4.99

Pickle Chip

$4.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Melt Bites

Cinnamon Melt Bites

$3.99

Bite-sized donut treats glazed with cinnamon sugar and served with icing

Homemade Baklava

Homemade Baklava

$3.49

A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. Our authentic Macedonian recipe

Rosies Apple Pizza

Rosies Apple Pizza

$7.49

Sweet apple pie filling topped with cinnamon and served with icing

Extra Sauces/Dressings

Nacho Cheese

$0.79

Honey Gold

$0.50

Marinara

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Bbq

$0.75
Gyro Sauce

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!

Ketchup

Bbq fire

$0.75

Mild sauce

$0.75

Spicy Gold

$0.75

Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Crispy

$1.00

All Flats

$1.00

Specials Cuyahoga Falls

3 Gyro Special

$14.49

3 Regular Gyros

Gyro JoJo Combo- Pick Up Only

$8.99

Regular gyro, jojos, and a soft drink. Pick up only!

Large 2 item Pizza

$13.49

Pepperoni Pita Combo

$6.99

Double Cheese Pita Combo

$6.99

Deluxe Pita Combo

$6.99

Veggie Pita Combo

$6.99

Gyro Pizza Pita Combo

$6.99

White Pizza Pita Combo

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Pita Combo

$6.99

Hawaiian Pita Combo

$6.99

Tuesday

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

65 Cent

$0.65

Ranch Dressing

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Eurogyro image
Eurogyro image
Eurogyro image

