Pizza
Italian
Chicken
Eurogyro Canton
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3717 Cleveland Ave N.W., Canton, OH 44709
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
4.8 • 107
123 S. Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - Waterloo
No Reviews
255 E Waterloo Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Canton
Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902
4.7 • 1,426
137 Court Ave. SW Canton, OH 44702
View restaurant