EuroGyro Cuyahoga Falls

1,902 Reviews

$$

2773 Front Street

Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

$6.99

Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.

JoJos

JoJos

$3.99

Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!

LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$11.99

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$7.99
LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$11.99
XL Cheese Pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$13.99
Full Sheet Cheese Pizza

Full Sheet Cheese Pizza

$27.99

Small Specialty

SM EuroGyro Pizza

SM EuroGyro Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

SM Greek Pizza

SM Greek Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

SM Loaded JoJos Pizza

SM Loaded JoJos Pizza

$11.99

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

SM Hawaiian Pizza

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

SM Veggie Pizza

SM Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

SM Deluxe Pizza

SM Deluxe Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

SM Philly Steak Pizza

SM Philly Steak Pizza

$12.99

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Large Specialty

LG EuroGyro Pizza

LG EuroGyro Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

LG Greek Pizza

LG Greek Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

LG Loaded JoJos Pizza

LG Loaded JoJos Pizza

$15.99

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

LG Hawaiian Pizza

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

LG Veggie Pizza

LG Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

LG Deluxe Pizza

LG Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

LG Philly Steak Pizza

LG Philly Steak Pizza

$16.99

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

X-Large Specialty

XL EuroGyro Pizza

XL EuroGyro Pizza

$19.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

XL Honey Gold Pizza

XL Honey Gold Pizza

$19.99

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99Out of stock

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

XL Greek Pizza

XL Greek Pizza

$19.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

XL Loaded JoJos Pizza

XL Loaded JoJos Pizza

$19.99

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

XL Hawaiian Pizza

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

XL Veggie Pizza

XL Veggie Pizza

$19.99

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

XL Deluxe Pizza

XL Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

XL Philly Steak Pizza

XL Philly Steak Pizza

$20.99

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Foldovers

Sm Calzone

Sm Calzone

$9.99

Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough

Sm Pepperoni Roll W/2 Marinara

Sm Pepperoni Roll W/2 Marinara

$10.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Sm Stromboli W/2 Marinara

Sm Stromboli W/2 Marinara

$12.49

Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Lg Calzone

Lg Calzone

$10.99

Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough

Lg Pepperoni Roll W/3 Marinara

Lg Pepperoni Roll W/3 Marinara

$13.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Lg Stromboli W/3 Marinara

Lg Stromboli W/3 Marinara

$14.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

SANDWICHES

Gyros

Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

$6.99

Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.

Veggie Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

Veggie Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

$5.49

Grilled onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese. Topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of our homemade cucumber sauce.

EuroGyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

EuroGyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

$7.49

Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, banana peppers and a side of homemade cucumber sauce

Chicken Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

Chicken Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with fresh onions, tomatoes & lettuce and a side of homemade cucumber sauce. Add Cheese for 75 cents

Cajun Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

Cajun Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

$6.99

Lamb meat grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce Add Cheese for 75 cents

Cajun Chicken Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

Cajun Chicken Gyro W/1 Gyro Sauce

$6.99

Marinated chicken grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce

Sonyas Chicken Gyro

Sonyas Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and bacon smothered in our famous honey gold sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.

Teriyaki Chicken Gyro

Teriyaki Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with grilled onions, mushroom and green peppers sautéed in our teriyaki sauce

Cheesy BBQ Chicken Gyro

Cheesy BBQ Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our BBQ sauce then smothered with provolone cheese

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Gyro

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our hot sauce then smothered with provolone cheese

Gyro Sauce

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$1.00

One piece of our delicious pita bread

Pizza Pitas

Gyro Pizza Pita

Gyro Pizza Pita

$4.99

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with lamb meat, mushrooms and banana peppers

White Pizza Pita

White Pizza Pita

$3.99

Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese

Bacon Cheese Pita

Bacon Cheese Pita

$4.49

Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon

Veggie Pita

Veggie Pita

$3.99

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes

Hawaiian Pita

Hawaiian Pita

$4.49

Melted mozzarella & provolone cheese topped with bacon, ham and pineapple

Double Cheese Pita

Double Cheese Pita

$3.99

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese

Deluxe Pita

Deluxe Pita

$5.29

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Pepperoni Pita

Pepperoni Pita

$4.49

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni

Burgers

TJ Burger

TJ Burger

$7.49

1/3 pound grilled beef patty with melted American cheese, topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo

1/3 Pound Mush & Onion Burger

1/3 Pound Mush & Onion Burger

$6.49

1/3 pound grilled beef patty topped with melted provolone, grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo.

1/3 Lb Bacon Bbq Burger

1/3 Lb Bacon Bbq Burger

$7.99

1/3 pound grilled beef patty smothered in our BBQ sauce with melted American cheese topped with bacon and an onion ring.

CHICKEN

Wings

6 Bone-in Wings

6 Bone-in Wings

$8.99
12 Bone-in Wings

12 Bone-in Wings

$17.99
24 Bone-in Wings

24 Bone-in Wings

$32.99
50 Bone-in Wings

50 Bone-in Wings

$59.99
6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99
12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$12.99
24 Boneless Wings

24 Boneless Wings

$26.99
50 Boneless Wings

50 Boneless Wings

$49.99

Ranch

$0.75Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Baskets

4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos

4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos

$8.49
8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos

8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos

$12.99

SALAD/BOWLS

Salads

Sm. Garden Salad

Sm. Garden Salad

$4.99
Sm. Greek Salad

Sm. Greek Salad

$6.99
Sm. Antipasto

Sm. Antipasto

$6.99Out of stock
Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad

Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99Out of stock
Sm. Gyro Salad

Sm. Gyro Salad

$6.99
Sm. Chicken Tender Salad

Sm. Chicken Tender Salad

$6.99
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99Out of stock
Lg. Garden Salad

Lg. Garden Salad

$6.99
Lg. Greek Salad

Lg. Greek Salad

$9.99
Lg. Antipasto

Lg. Antipasto

$9.99
Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad

Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99
Lg. Gyro Salad

Lg. Gyro Salad

$9.99
Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad

Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Bowls

Steak Deluxe Bowl

Steak Deluxe Bowl

$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

$10.99
Gyro Bowl W/1 Gyro Sauce

Gyro Bowl W/1 Gyro Sauce

$9.99
Meat Lovers Pizza Bowl

Meat Lovers Pizza Bowl

$9.99
Cajun Gyro Bowl W/1 Gyro Sauce

Cajun Gyro Bowl W/1 Gyro Sauce

$9.99
Chicken Deluxe Bowl

Chicken Deluxe Bowl

$10.99

SIDES/DESSERT

Side Orders

JoJos

JoJos

$3.99

Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!

Loaded JoJos

Loaded JoJos

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.49
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$4.49
Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)

Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)

$4.49
Mozzarella Stix (4) W/Marinara

Mozzarella Stix (4) W/Marinara

$4.99
Mac N Cheese Bites (5)

Mac N Cheese Bites (5)

$4.49
Fried Cheese Ravioli (6) W/Marinara

Fried Cheese Ravioli (6) W/Marinara

$4.49
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$4.99Out of stock
Cheesy Bread W/2 Marinara

Cheesy Bread W/2 Marinara

$7.99
Mini Corn Dogs (8) W/Honey Gold

Mini Corn Dogs (8) W/Honey Gold

$4.49
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.00

One extra piece of pita bread

Pound Of Gyro Meat

$13.99

Half Pound Gyro Meat

$8.99

Large

Out of stock

Pickle chips w/ ranch

$3.99

Desserts

Cinnamon Melt Bites

Cinnamon Melt Bites

$3.99

Bite-sized donut treats glazed with cinnamon sugar and served with icing

Homemade Baklava

Homemade Baklava

$3.49

A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. Our authentic Macedonian recipe

Rosie's Apple Pizza

Rosie's Apple Pizza

$7.49

Umm a dessert pizza anyone!? Sweet apple pie filling topped with cinnamon and served with icing!

Extra Sauces/Dressings

Nacho Cheese

$0.79

Ranch

$0.75Out of stock

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Gold

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Bbq

$0.75
Gyro Sauce

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!

Ketchup

Bbq fire

$0.75

Mild sauce

$0.75

Spicy Gold

$0.75

Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Garlic butter

$0.75

Creamy Italian

$0.75

Oil And Vinegar

$0.75

Italian

Italian

$0.75

Mayo

$0.75

SPECIALS & COUPONS

12 Wings & JoJos

$19.99

One sauce only.

3 Gyro Special

$17.99

3 Regular Gyros

Gyro JoJo Combo- Pick Up Only

$9.99

Regular gyro, jojos, and a soft drink. Pick up only!

Large 2 item Pizza

$14.49

2 Large Pizzas Special 1 Item

$24.99

Party Pack

$69.99Out of stock

12 Boneless Wings & JoJos

$13.99

Pepperoni Pita Combo

$6.99Out of stock

Double Cheese Pita Combo

$6.99Out of stock

Deluxe Pita Combo

$6.99Out of stock

Veggie Pita Combo

$6.99Out of stock

Gyro Pizza Pita Combo

$6.99Out of stock

White Pizza Pita Combo

$6.99Out of stock

Bacon Cheese Pita Combo

$6.99Out of stock

Hawaiian Pita Combo

$6.99Out of stock

DRINKS

--Can Of Pop

$1.00

--2 Liter

$2.99

--Body Armor

$2.89Out of stock

Seafood

Fish Baskets

Fried cod filets with your choice of fries or jojo’s.

2 Piece Cod Dinner w/ Fries

$7.99Out of stock

2 Piece Cod Dinner w/ Jojo's

$7.99Out of stock

3 Piece Cod Dinner w/ Fries

$9.99Out of stock

3 Piece Cod Dinner w/ Jojo's

$9.99Out of stock

1 Piece Of Fish

$2.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2773 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Directions

Gallery
EuroGyro image
EuroGyro image

