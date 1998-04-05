Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Greek

EuroGyro Lakewood

review star

No reviews yet

13429 Madison Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Cheese Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

SM Cheese Pizza

$7.99
LG Cheese Pizza

LG Cheese Pizza

$11.99
XL Cheese Pizza

XL Cheese Pizza

$13.99
Full Sheet Cheese Pizza

Full Sheet Cheese Pizza

$27.99

Small Specialty

SM EuroGyro Pizza

SM EuroGyro Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

SM Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

SM Greek Pizza

SM Greek Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

SM Loaded JoJos Pizza

SM Loaded JoJos Pizza

$11.99

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

SM Hawaiian Pizza

SM Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

SM Veggie Pizza

SM Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

SM Deluxe Pizza

SM Deluxe Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

SM Philly Steak Pizza

SM Philly Steak Pizza

$12.99

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Large Specialty

LG EuroGyro Pizza

LG EuroGyro Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

LG Honey Gold Chicken Pizza

$15.99

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

LG Greek Pizza

LG Greek Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

LG Loaded JoJos Pizza

LG Loaded JoJos Pizza

$15.99

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

LG Hawaiian Pizza

LG Hawaiian Pizza

$15.99

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

LG Veggie Pizza

LG Veggie Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

LG Deluxe Pizza

LG Deluxe Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

LG Philly Steak Pizza

LG Philly Steak Pizza

$16.99

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

X-Large Specialty

XL EuroGyro Pizza

XL EuroGyro Pizza

$19.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives, banana peppers, gyro meat and oregano

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Our BBQ sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in BBQ sauce

XL Honey Gold Pizza

XL Honey Gold Pizza

$19.99

Our honey gold sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with grilled chicken, onions, and bacon smothered in honey gold sauce

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.99

Our Buffalo sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, green peppers and grilled chicken smothered in buffalo sauce

XL Greek Pizza

XL Greek Pizza

$19.99

Our garlic spread with provolone, mozzarella and feta cheese, topped with tomatoes, onions, black olives and oregano

XL Loaded JoJos Pizza

XL Loaded JoJos Pizza

$19.99

Our provolone and mozzarella cheese melted with nacho cheese topped with jojos and bacon. Drizzle some ranch over it for an extra 50¢

XL Hawaiian Pizza

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$19.99

Our garlic spread with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with bacon, ham & pineapple

XL Veggie Pizza

XL Veggie Pizza

$19.99

Our red sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes and black olives

XL Deluxe Pizza

XL Deluxe Pizza

$19.99

Our red sauce with provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms and green peppers

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Our red sauce with pepperoni, bacon, sausage and gyro meat

XL Philly Steak Pizza

XL Philly Steak Pizza

$20.99

Garlic spread, sirloin steak, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella & provolone cheese

Foldovers

Sm Calzone

Sm Calzone

$9.99

Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough

Sm Pepperoni Roll

Sm Pepperoni Roll

$10.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Sm Stromboli

Sm Stromboli

$12.49

Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Lg Calzone

Lg Calzone

$10.99

Our pizza sauce with provolone & mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of toppings folded in dough

Lg Pepperoni Roll

Lg Pepperoni Roll

$13.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with pepperoni folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Lg Stromboli

Lg Stromboli

$14.99

Provolone & mozzarella topped with ham, salami folded in dough covered with our garlic spread and served with marinara on the side

Gyros

Gyro

Gyro

$6.99

Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of homemade cucumber sauce.

Veggie Gyro

Veggie Gyro

$5.49

Grilled onions, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese. Topped with fresh tomatoes & lettuce. Comes with a side of our homemade cucumber sauce.

EuroGyro

EuroGyro

$7.49

Lamb meat topped with onions, tomatoes, lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, banana peppers and a side of homemade cucumber sauce

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with fresh onions, tomatoes & lettuce and a side of homemade cucumber sauce. Add Cheese for 75 cents

Cajun Gyro

Cajun Gyro

$6.99

Lamb meat grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce Add Cheese for 75 cents

Cajun Chicken Gyro

Cajun Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Marinated chicken grilled in our spicy sauce topped with onions, lettuce, tomatoes and our homemade cucumber sauce

Sonyas Chicken Gyro

Sonyas Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and bacon smothered in our famous honey gold sauce topped with melted provolone cheese.

Teriyaki Chicken Gyro

Teriyaki Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with grilled onions, mushroom and green peppers sautéed in our teriyaki sauce

Cheesy BBQ Chicken Gyro

Cheesy BBQ Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our BBQ sauce then smothered with provolone cheese

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Gyro

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Tender chicken breast with grilled onions and green peppers sauteed in our hot sauce then smothered with provolone cheese

Gyro Sauce

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!

Extra Pita

Extra Pita

$1.00

One piece of our delicious pita bread

Pizza Pitas

Gyro Pizza Pita

Gyro Pizza Pita

$4.99

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with lamb meat, mushrooms and banana peppers

White Pizza Pita

White Pizza Pita

$3.99

Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese

Bacon Cheese Pita

Bacon Cheese Pita

$4.49

Our garlic spread with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with bacon

Veggie Pita

Veggie Pita

$3.99

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes

Hawaiian Pita

Hawaiian Pita

$4.49

Melted mozzarella & provolone cheese topped with bacon, ham and pineapple

Double Cheese Pita

Double Cheese Pita

$3.99

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese

Deluxe Pita

Deluxe Pita

$5.29

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Pepperoni Pita

Pepperoni Pita

$4.49

Our pizza sauce with melted provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with pepperoni

Subs

Guy On The Couch

Guy On The Couch

$9.49

Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms & green pepper sautéed in our BBQ and hot sauce. Melted American & provolone cheese all on a toasted garlic bun with mayo (Served with fork) Served on an 8" seeded bun

Philly Steak Sub

Philly Steak Sub

$8.99

Sirloin steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and green peppers topped with melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun

Chicken Hoagie Sub

Chicken Hoagie Sub

$8.99

2 chicken breasts with grilled onions, mushrooms, melted provolone cheese and mayo Served on an 8" seeded bun

Chicken Hoagie Deluxe

Chicken Hoagie Deluxe

$9.49

2 chicken breasts with grilled onions and mushrooms, sautéed in our honey gold and teriyaki sauce topped with melted American & provolone cheese all on a toasted garlic bun with mayo (Served with fork) Served on an 8" seeded bun

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.99

Smoked ham, salami, pepperoni and provolone cheese topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, and lettuce. Served on an 8" seeded bun with a side of creamy Italian dressing

Burgers

TJ Burger

TJ Burger

$7.49

1/3 pound grilled beef patty with melted American cheese, topped with fresh onions, tomatoes, lettuce and mayo

1/3 Pound Mush & Onion Burger

1/3 Pound Mush & Onion Burger

$6.49

1/3 pound grilled beef patty topped with melted provolone, grilled onions, mushrooms and mayo.

1/3 Lb Bacon Bbq Burger

1/3 Lb Bacon Bbq Burger

$7.99

1/3 pound grilled beef patty smothered in our BBQ sauce with melted American cheese topped with bacon and an onion ring.

Wings

Bone-in Wings

Bone-in Wings

$8.99+
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.99+

Baskets

4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos

4 Chicken Tenders & JoJos

$8.49
8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos

8 Chicken Tenders & 2X the JoJos

$12.99

Salads

Sm. Garden Salad

Sm. Garden Salad

$4.99
Sm. Greek Salad

Sm. Greek Salad

$6.99
Sm. Antipasto

Sm. Antipasto

$6.99
Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad

Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad

$6.99
Sm. Gyro Salad

Sm. Gyro Salad

$6.99
Sm. Chicken Tender Salad

Sm. Chicken Tender Salad

$6.99
Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad

Sm. Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.99
Lg. Garden Salad

Lg. Garden Salad

$6.99
Lg. Greek Salad

Lg. Greek Salad

$9.99
Lg. Antipasto

Lg. Antipasto

$9.99
Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad

Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99
Lg. Gyro Salad

Lg. Gyro Salad

$9.99
Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad

Lg. Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99
Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Bowls

Guy on the Couch Bowl

Guy on the Couch Bowl

$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

$10.99
Gyro Bowl

Gyro Bowl

$9.99
Meat Lovers Pizza Bowl

Meat Lovers Pizza Bowl

$9.99
Cajun Gyro Bowl

Cajun Gyro Bowl

$9.99
Chicken Deluxe Bowl

Chicken Deluxe Bowl

$10.99

Side Orders

JoJos

JoJos

$3.99

Potato wedges...and yes they are better than fries!

Loaded JoJos

Loaded JoJos

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.49
Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$4.49
Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)

Cheddar Cheese Poppers (5)

$4.49
Mozzarella Stix (4)

Mozzarella Stix (4)

$4.99
Mac N Cheese Bites (5)

Mac N Cheese Bites (5)

$4.49
Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)

Fried Cheese Ravioli (6)

$4.49
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$4.99
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.99
Mini Corn Dogs (8)

Mini Corn Dogs (8)

$4.49
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.00

One extra piece of pita bread

Side of gyro meat

$3.50

Desserts

Cinnamon Melt Bites

Cinnamon Melt Bites

$3.99Out of stock

Bite-sized donut treats glazed with cinnamon sugar and served with icing

Homemade Baklava

Homemade Baklava

$3.49

A rich, sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough filled with chopped nuts and sweetened with syrup. Our authentic Macedonian recipe

Rosie's Apple Pizza

Rosie's Apple Pizza

$7.49

Umm a dessert pizza anyone!? Sweet apple pie filling topped with cinnamon and served with icing!

Extra Sauces/Dressings

Nacho Cheese

$0.79

Honey Gold

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Bbq

$0.75
Gyro Sauce

Gyro Sauce

$0.75

The fancy word is tzatziki sauce!

Ketchup

Bbq fire

$0.75

Mild sauce

$0.75

Spicy Gold

$0.75

Spicy Garlic

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Garlic butter

$0.75

Specials

12 Wings & JoJos

$19.99

One sauce only.

3 Gyro Special

$17.49

3 Regular Gyros

GyroJoJo Combo PickUp Or DineIn Only

$9.99

Regular gyro, jojos, and a soft drink. Pick up only!

Large 1 Topping Pizza & 12 Wings

$28.99

Large 2 item Pizza

$14.49

2 Large Pizzas Special 1 Item

$24.99

Happy Hour Gyro+ Bottle Beer

$8.99

Pepperoni Pita Combo

$6.99

Double Cheese Pita Combo

$6.99

Deluxe Pita Combo

$6.99

Veggie Pita Combo

$6.99

Gyro Pizza Pita Combo

$6.99

White Pizza Pita Combo

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Pita Combo

$6.99

Hawaiian Pita Combo

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.99

2L Cherry Coke

$2.99

2L Rootbeer

$2.99

2L Lemonade

$2.99

2L Orange Fanta

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

20 Oz Monster

$2.99

Bottle Drinks

$2.29

Monday

2 pepperoni pitas

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

