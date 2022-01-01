Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Europa Pizzeria

No reviews yet

6423 20th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11204

Popular Items

Lg. Margherita
Penne Vodka
House Salad

Antipasto

Antipasto Italiano

$14.50

Fresh Mozzarella + Prosciutto crudo + soppresatta + olives + cherry tomato

Antipasto Caldo Delta Casa

$16.95

baked clams + shrimp oreganata + stuffed peppers + eggplant rollatini

Mozzarella In Carrozza

$14.50

Breaded homemade mozzarella fried until golden brown

Bruschetta Con PomocCoro

$12.00

Bread Crostini topped with diced tomato + minced red onion + herbs and extra virgin olive oil

Cozze Luciana

$18.50

Tender mussels cooked in your choice of luciana sauce (white wine and herbs)

Mussels Fra 'Diavolo

$18.50

Tender mussels cooked in your choice of fra diavolo sauce(spicy marinara)

Mussels Marinara

$18.50

Vongole Oreganate

$15.00

Baked Clams

Portobello Alla Griglia

$13.00

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms served with balsamic reduction aand roasted red peppers

Calamari Fritti

$17.60

Soup

Pasta E Fagioli

$11.95

Lentil Soup

$11.95

Minestrone

$11.95

Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Tortellini In Brodo

$12.95

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mesculin greens tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette + topped with sliced mushrooms + cucumbers + cherry tomatoes and olives

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Hearts of fresh romaine lettuce chopped and tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and croutons

Casa Bianca

$15.95

Fresh endive, radicchio, arugula with sliced mushrooms & diced red onions. topping off the dish are baby shrimp & diced avocado tossed in our homemade thousand island dressing

Pesce

Grilled Mix For Two

$60.00

Marinated & grilled Calamari + Jumbo shrimp + Swordfish + Salmon

Salmon Grilled

$24.00

fresh Atlantic salmon grilled & served with Dijon mustard sauce

Red Snapper Marechiaro

$28.00

Red snapper filet + mussels + baby shrimp sauteed in a light tomato sauce

Branzino Ai Limone

$33.00

Mediterranean sea bass left whole/grilled

Polo

Polo Contadina

$28.00

Sauteed Chicken Breast with a light and fluffy egg batter + topped with prosciutto + sliced tomato + grilled zucchini + melted mozzarella

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Floured Chicken Scallopini in a mushroom brown sauce

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Chicken scallopini in a lemon sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Carne

Veal Europa

$30.00

Costolette Dangelo

$37.00

Bistecca Imperiale

$41.00

Grilled rib-eye steak with sauteed mushrooms with pepper & onions

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Floured veal scallopini in a mushroom sauce

Veal Parmigiano

$25.00

Pasta

Rigatoni Alla Norma

$19.00

homemade tomato sauce with fried eggplant served over rigatoni and topped with ricotta salata

Fussili Al Pesto

$17.00

Curly pasta topped with our homemade pesto sauce

Ravioli

$20.00

Gnocchi Bella Napoli

$19.00

Potato dumplings with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella

Tortellini Davinci

$20.00

Tortellini topped with sauteed shrimp and mushrooms in a pink sauce

Penne Vodka

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

Papparedelle Con Porcini

$22.00

Topped Porcini mushrooms in a light brown sauce

Rigatoni Carbonara

$19.00

Tossed with eggs, guanciale and parmigiano cheese

Fettucini Bolognese

$19.00

Tossed with our homemade meat sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic and white wine finished with fresh lemon juice served over linguini

Tonnarelli All Astice

$48.00

Jumbo shrimp, clams, mussels and lobster. Sauteed and served in a light tomato sauce over linguini

Linguini Alle Vongole

$23.00

Clams sauteed in garlic and white wine served over linguini

Pizza

Sm. Margherita

$20.00

Sm. Marinara

$19.00

Sm. Bianca

$20.00

Sm. Hot dog and french fries

$26.00

Sm. Alla vodka

$34.00

Sm. Ortolana

$27.00

Sm. Sorpresa

$44.00

Sm. Zingara

$30.00

Sm. Quattro Stagioni

$31.00

Sm. Quattro Formaggi

$28.00

Sm. Campangnola

$33.00

Sm. Fra Diavolo

$31.00

Sm. Europa

$36.00

Sm. Titanic

$31.00

Sm. Capricciosa

$37.00

Sm. Con Spinach

$27.00

Sm. Montanara

$33.00

Sm. White clam Pie

$33.00

24 Schiacciata

$26.00

Fresh Mozzarella + Grilled Chicken + Roasted peppers + Baby arugula drizzled with Balsamic reduction

25 Schiacciata # 2

$28.00

Fresh Mozzarella + Baby Arugula + Prosciutto crudo + Cherry Tomato Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Foccacia

$11.00

Sm Saracena

$30.00

Sm La Spezia

$31.00

Sm Veneta

$30.00

Sm La Siciliana

$31.00

SMall Special Pizza

$30.00

Large Pizza Slecial

$35.00

Lg. Margherita

$22.00

Lg. Marinara

$21.00

Lg. Bianca

$23.00

Lg. Hot dog and French fries

$28.00

Lg. Alla Vodka

$36.00

Classic Vodka sauce + Fresh mozzarella + green peas + mushrooms and pancetta

Lg. Prosciutto Cotto e Funghi

$29.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + mushroom + ham

Lg. Salsiccia E Salamino Picante

$29.00

Classic red sauce + fresh mozzarella + sausage + hot salami

Lg. Caprese

$23.00

No sauce, Fresh mozzarella + vine ripened tomato slices drizzled with olive oil

Lg. Ortolana

$29.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + grilled eggplant + ricotta

Lg. Broccoli e Salsiccia

$28.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + broccoli + Italian sausage

Lg. Pizza Sorpresa

$46.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + Italian ham + mushroom + artichokes + sausage + hot salami + hot dogs + Olives

Lg. Zingara Pizza

$32.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + roasted red peppers + hot salami + olives

Lg. Quattro Stagioni Pizza

$33.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + mushroom + artichokes + Italian ham

Lg. Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$30.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + gorganzola + Fontina + parmigiano

Lg. Campangnola Pizza

$35.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + roasted red peppers + zucchini + eggplant + portobello mushrooms

Lg. Fra Diavolo Pizza

$33.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + spicy sausage + red onion + jalapeno

Lg. Europa

$38.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella topped proscuitto crudo + baby arugula + shaved parmigiano cheese

Lg. Titanic Pizza

$33.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + pancetta + fontina + mushrooms

Lg. Capricciosa Pizza

$39.00

Classic red sauce + Fresh mozzarella + mushroom + artichokes + Italian ham + hot salami + olives

Lg. Pizza Con Spinach

$29.00

No sauce, fresh mozzarella + ricotta + garlic + spinach

Lg. Montanara

$35.00

Fresh Mozzarella + Porcini mushrooms + Italian sausage + shaved parmigiana cheese + fresh baby arugula drizzled with truffle oil

Lg. White Clam Pie

$38.00

Fresh mozzarella + Pecorino Romano cheese + Parsley + chopped garlic + fresh clams

Calzone

Sm 35

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella + Italian ham

Lg 35

$22.00

Fresh mozzarella + Italian ham

Sm 36

$13.00

fresh mozzarella + Italian ham + artichokes + mushroom

Lg 36

$24.00

fresh mozzarella + Italian ham + artichokes + mushroom

Sm 37

$12.00

fresh mozzarella + ricotta

Lg 37

$18.00

fresh mozzarella + ricotta

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Our Mother's Day menu is a prefix menu of $58 choice of 1 Antipasto or Pasta - 1 entrée. The price will be charged to either the antipasto or pasta dish

Website

Location

6423 20th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11204

Directions

Gallery
Europa pizzeria image
Europa pizzeria image
Europa pizzeria image

Map
