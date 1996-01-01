Evan’s Urban Market 5005 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 820
No reviews yet
5005 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 820
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bakery
Andes coco cake cookie
$3.50
Apple Strudel
$3.75+
Black & White Cookie
$4.50
Boston Cream Pie
$7.50
Brownie (Regular)
$3.00
Brownie, fancy
$3.50
Bundt slice
$4.50
Cheese Cake Bites
$2.00
Chocolate Mousse
$6.50
Chocolate Bread Pudding
$6.50+
Chocolate chunk Cookie
$3.75
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
$5.00+
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
$2.50
Cinnamon Roll
$3.75
Coffee cake
$4.25
Cream cheese cookie
$1.50
Creamy Lemon Squares
$3.50
Cupcake
$3.50
Donut, fancy
$3.00
Doughnut
$2.50
Gooey chocolate Cookie, GF
$1.75
Guava Cream Cheese\ Apple Pastry
$3.50
Hand pie, cherry
$8.50
Iced Brownies
$3.50
Lemon Iced Cookie
$3.75
Lemon meltaway
$2.50
Lemon pound cake slice
$4.00
Lemon Trifle
$4.00
Long John
$3.50
Maple Pecan Brain
$3.50
Merengue Bite
$2.50
Meringue Cookie Pack
$3.00
Mini Bundt Cake
$2.75
Oatmeal raisin
$2.00
Oatmeal raisin buttercream sandwich
$4.50
Oatmeal Square
$3.25
Parfait
$6.50
PBJ sandwich cookie
$4.50
Pot de Creme with Choc Ganache
$7.50
Rainbow Cake
$0.50+
Red velvet cookie
$3.75
Red Velvet sandwich cookie
$2.75
Reeses Choc Chunk Cookie
$3.75
Rice krispy treat
$3.50
Savory Tart \Leek Parm
$3.50
Scone
$3.75
Slice, large 8.50
$8.50
Smores cookie
$3.75
Speciality cookie
$3.50
Stacked Flower Cake
$7.50
Strawberry bread
$4.25
Strawberry cupcake
$3.00
Strawberry mousse
$3.50+
Sweet Heaven
$9.50
Tiramisu
$6.00
Whole Cake
$65.00
Whole Pie
$40.00
Graham Cookie
$3.00
Sandwich cookie
$4.50
Butterfly
$5.00
Derby Hat
$4.00
Flower Boutique
$5.00
Flower petal
$5.00
Flowers, skinny bar
$2.50
Georgia
$2.50
Graduation
$5.00
Heart large
$5.00
Horse
$5.00
Margarita
$5.00
Mint Julep
$5.00
Peach
$2.50
Pepper
$3.00
Rose
$3.00
Sombrero
$4.00
Star
$2.75
Sun
$4.00
Fall
$5.00
1$ Deco
$1.00
2$ Deco
$2.00
3$ Deco
$3.00
4$ Deco
$4.00
5$ Deco
$5.00
Blueberry Muffin
$3.75
Chocolate Muffin
$3.75
Lemon Poppy Muffin
$3.75
Orange Cranberry Muffin
$3.75
Pumpkin muffin
$3.75
Strawberry Muffin
$3.75
Bagel
$3.25
Biscuits
$2.75
Ciabatta
$2.00
Country White Loaf
$6.50
Croissant
$3.50
French Baguette
$4.50
Gluten Free
$3.00
Pumpernickle Loaf
$6.50
Rye Loaf
$6.50
Sourdough Loaf
$8.00
Breakfast
Bfast Quesadilla
$4.00
Biscuit
$2.75
Biscuit with Gravy
$6.50
Bread Pudding
$6.50+
Breakfast Burrito
$9.50
Breakfast casserole
$8.50
Breakfast Sandwich
$8.50
Cinnamon Biscuit Donut
$2.00
Crazy 8
$3.25
Eggs Bite
$3.50
French Toast
$6.75
Huevos Rancheros
$7.50
Mini Quiche
$3.00
Monte Cristo
$9.50
Oatmeal
$3.50
Pick 3 Hot Bar Breakfast
$10.50
Pig In Blanket
$3.00
Sausage
$3.00
Side of Bacon
$3.00
Side of Candied Bacon
$4.00
Side of Chef Eggs
$3.75
Side of Eggs
$3.00
Side of Grits
$3.50
Side of potatoes
$3.75
Tortilla Wrap
$6.75
Pick 3 meal
$10.50
Hot Bar Lunch/Dinner
Refridgerated Case
Bacon Leek Mac and Cheese
$14.50+
Beef Ravioli
$13.50+
Beef Stroganoff
$16.50+
Bread Pudding
$6.50+
Cheese Ravioli
$12.50+
Chicken Meal
$14.50+
Chicken Noodle Casserole
$14.50+
Chicken Wings
$12.50+
Crab bowl
$14.50+
Creamy Pasta Primavera
$12.50+
Egg Bites (2)
$4.50
Enchilada / Burrito Meal
$13.50+
Fajita Casserole
$16.50+
Ground Beef Meal
$13.50+
Lasagna
$14.50+
Mac and Cheese
$12.50+
Meatball Meal
$13.50+
Meatball, Spagetti Squash Meal
$13.50+
Meatloaf
$14.50+
Parm Chicken Meal
$12.25+
Pasta with Veggies
$11.50+
Pig in Blanket
$8.50
Pork Loin Meal
$14.50+
Pouch
$9.50
Quiche
$30.00+
Roasted Chicken with Rice (or Mash) and vegatable
$10.25
Salmon Meal
$16.50+
Savory Pie
$9.50
Shrimp and Grits
$16.50+
Shrimp Meal
$16.50+
Sirloin Steak Meal
$17.50+
Spaghetti with meat
$13.50+
Squash Zuccini Casserole
$9.50+
Shrimp and Pasta
$16.50+
Tetrazini
$14.50
Veggie Lasagna
$12.50+
New Meal
$10.50
Braised Cabbage
$6.50+
Cabbage
$5.50
Carrot Souffle
$5.50
Carrots
$5.50
Cauliflower
$5.50
Green Beans
$5.50
Kale
$6.50
Loaded Potato Fritters
$9.00+
Mashed Potatoes
$6.00+
Oatmeal
$6.50
Okra and Tomatoes
$5.50
Onions
$5.50
Red & Black Beans
$5.50
Rice
$6.50
Risotto
$6.50+
Spaghetti Squash Casserole
$6.50+
Squash Casserole
$6.50
Sweet Potato Mash
$6.50
Veg Medley
$5.50
Veggies with Rice
$7.00
Choc Bread pudding
$6.50+
Chacuterie for One
$15.00
Corn Dip
$7.75+
Pimento Cheese
$8.00
Side of Tortilla Chips
$1.25
Whitefish Salad
$10.00
Salad
Add Protein
$4.00
Beet Salad with Goat Cheese
$6.00+
Brussels slaw
$7.50+
Caprese Salad
$7.00+
Chicken Salad
$9.00+
Slaw
$6.00+
Earth salad
$6.00+
Edamame and corn
$7.50+
Egg salad
$6.00+
Fruit salad
$6.00+
Green/mixed Salad
$12.50+
Kani (crab cucumber)
$8.00+
Lemon Basil Zucchini
$6.00+Out of stock
Market Salad
$6.00+
Pasta Salad
$6.50+
Pimento cheese
$8.00+
Potato salad
$6.00+
Thai
$8.00+
Tuna Salad
$8.00+
Salad Plate
$12.50
Sandwich
Bahn Mi
$11.75
BLT
$11.75
Caprese
$10.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$11.75
Corned beef
$12.50
Egg salad sandwich
$6.50
Goat Cheese - Berry
$10.50
Ham and Cheese
$10.00
Meatloaf Sandwich
$12.50
pimento cheese
$9.50
Pork Tenderloin with Cadied Bacon
$12.50
Roast Beef
$11.75
Salami Manchego
$12.50
Salmon with Dill Mayo
$12.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$10.50
Turkey Sandwich
$11.75
Add on small soup
$2.50
Sides
Broccoli Casserole
$6.50
Buttered Onions
$6.50
Glazed Carrots
$6.50
Green Beans
$6.50
Hot Bar Side
$6.50
kale
$6.50
Mac and Cheese
$6.50Out of stock
Pasta Salad
$6.50
Rice
$5.50
Rice and Beans
$6.50
Roasted Veggies
$6.50
Savannah Red Rice
$6.50
Slaw 8oz
$6.50
Smashed Potatoes
$6.50
Squash Casserole
$6.50
Sweet Potato Souffle
$6.50
Beverage
Apple Juice
$2.50Out of stock
Ascend water
$1.25
Coffee
$2.75+
Cranberry, Simply 11.5oz
$3.25
Deer Park Water 23oz
$2.50
Frappuccino mocha
$2.25
Frappuccino Vanilla
$2.25
Grapefruit Juice
$1.99
Green Machine Smoothie
$3.00
Jones Soda Berry Lemonade
$1.99
Jones Soda Cola
$1.99
Jones Soda Diet Cola
$1.99
Jones Soda Lemon Lime
$1.99
Jones Soda Root Beer
$1.99
Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
Niagara Water
$1.25
Orange Juice - FN
$3.15
Orange Juice - MM
$3.15
Orange juice - Simply
$3.25
Peach Nectar Juice
$2.25
POP Culture Soda - ginger lemon
$3.99
POP Culture Soda - orange mango
$3.99
POP Culture Soda - watermelon
$3.99
POP Culture Soda - wild berries
$3.99
Power Ade
$3.50
Pure Leaf tea, sweet
$2.25
Pure Leaf tea, unsweet
$2.25
Rocky Mountain Soda - Birch
$2.25
Rocky Mountain Soda - Black Cherry
$2.25
Rocky Mountain Soda - Blackberry
$2.25
Rocky Mountain Soda - Cola
$2.25
Rocky Mountain Soda - Elderberry
$2.25
Rocky Mountain Soda - lemon lime
$2.25
Rocky Mountain Soda - orange
$2.25
Rocky Mountain Soda - Peach
$2.25
Smart Water 16 oz
$2.50
Smartwater
$3.00Out of stock
Tropicana Apple Or Cranberry, 15.2oz
$3.25
Unique Tea - Blueberry
$3.50
Unique Tea - passion
$3.50
Unique Tea - pineapple
$3.50
Unique Tea - TeaMonade
$3.50
V8 Regular
$2.25
V8 Slpash Strawberry Kiwi
$2.25
Wild Bills - Black Cherry
$2.50
Wild Bills - Diet Cola
$2.50
Wild Bills - Ginger Ale
$2.50
Wild Bills - Root Beer 1
$2.50
Wild Bills - Root beer 2
$2.50
Wild Bills - Sarsaparilla
$2.50
Wild Bills - vanilla Cream
$2.50
Wild Bills Mojito
$2.50
Wild Bills Orange Cream
$2.50
Deer Park 23.7
$2.00
Wine
Art of earth pinot grigio
$17.99
Art of Earth Sangria
$14.99
Avalon sav blanc
$18.99
Avissi Prosecco
$16.99
Ben Marco malbec
$18.99
Bibi Craetz Casamatta Rosso
$19.99
Bravium Chardonnay
$22.99
Cambria Chard
$20.99
Cambria Pinot Noir
$20.99
Complicated Pinot Noir
$21.99
Cooper & Thief Red
$28.00
Cult Cab
$18.99
Bieler Pere And Fils
$12.99
Frisk Prickly Riesling
$12.99
Goose Ridge Merlot
$19.99
Hera white
$16.99
Iron + Sand Cab Sauvignon
$23.99
Joel Got Pinot Noir
$20.99
L Crema Sauvignon Blanc
$20.99
LaMarco Prosecco
$19.00
Nebel
$14.99
Paula Malbec
$12.99
Ricasoli Toscana Rosso
$17.99
Scarpetta pinot grigio
$19.99
Taken Chardonnay
$18.99
Terra D'oro Chenin/ Viognier
$18.99
Terra D'oro Zinfandel
$18.99
Truth be Told Cab
$22.99
Beer\ Seltzer
Urban Market
Amber Bottles
$12.00
Apron
$29.90
Baseball Cap
$20.00
Beerzilla Bottle Opener
$14.00
Best Friend Bracelet
$12.50
Big American Bourbon Soap
$10.00
Big Ass Brick Soap
$9.00
Blake Hill Jam
$9.00
Bloody Buckle Hand Repair
$15.00
Bottle bubble
$3.00
Bottle bubble 2
$6.50
Brie Cheese Citting Board and Tool Set
$27.95
Bruce Wine Stopper
$12.00
Candles
Crushed Tube Vase
$16.00
Daughter bracelet
$7.50
Elaphant Tea Infuster
$14.00
Eye Pillow
$40.00
Flo warp
$3.50
Grab and Go Insultated Carrier with wine Key
$19.99
Hand Rescue _ Teacher
$16.99
Hand Rescue Beach Babe
$9.50
Hand Rescue Me Time
$9.50
Hand Rescue Winter's Bear
$9.50
Honey queen bee 10" tapered candle
$22.75
Honey queen bee soap
$9.75
Honey queen bee Votive
$9.75
Hot Shave
$15.00
Howlite Bracelet
$6.25
Kangaroozie
$25.00
Lake Pillow
$22.00
Lip Scrub
$11.98
Little Guy Sitting Vase
$24.50
Little Guy Standing Vase
$24.50
Loose Leaf Tea 1
$15.00
Loose Leaf Tea 2
$15.00
Loose Leaf Tea 4
$15.00
Loose Leaf Tea 5
$15.00
Loose Leaf Tea 3
$15.00
Loose Tea
$15.00
Monster Bottle Opener
$14.00
No 5 body wash jar
$12.00
No 5 Conditioner
$12.00
No 5 Hand Wash
$12.00
No 5 shampoo
$12.00
Pebble Shaped Acaacia Wood
$26.95
Pen Set
$12.00
Pouch
$10.00
Recycled Paper Honeycomb Bowl
$28.00
Rose Quartz Bracelet
$6.25
Samba 2 bottle Wine Carrier Tote w/ wine key
$41.95
Samba 6 pack Bev carrier
$24.95
Sasshole Mug
$14.00
Slim coozie
$4.50
Tea Bagging
$3.50
Tea Towel
$12.00
Teacher Bracelet
$7.50Out of stock
The Bottle Bubble
$3.00
Topanga Cooler Tote Bag
$34.95
Traveler Wine Tumbler
$16.25
True Wine Bottle Carrier
$19.99
Two Bottle Bubble
$6.50
Umbrella
$37.50
Vintage Pearl
Wine bottle gift bag 1
$2.00
Wine bottle gift bag 2
$2.00
Wine bottle gift bag 3
$2.00
Wine Country Tote with Cheese Board, knife and wine key
$66.95
Wine Gifty Bag
$2.25
Woody Wine Stopper
$2.50
WWII Productivity Soap
$9.00
Birthday Banner Card
$5.00
Birthday in a Bag
$26.00
Birthday Week Mini Box
$24.00
Magic Flying Butterfly
$6.75
Mini Birthday Shaped Sparkler Candle
$11.00
Mini Gold Number Sparkler Candle
$4.00
Short Beeswax Birthday Candle
$8.00
Single Sparkler Candle
$2.00
Small gift bag
$4.00
Solid Color Texural Non-Woven
$3.50
Tall Rainbow Birthday Candle
$12.00
Big gift bag
$3.50
Regular Card
$4.00
Wood Card
$5.50
Local Artist
College Hand Towel
$18.50
College Tea Towel
$15.00
Golf towel
$18.50
Make Up Washclothes
$12.00
Tennis Towel
$18.50
Zipcode Tea Towel
$12.00
Kit, large
$25.00
Kit, small
$15.00
Mat
$1.50
Play dough
$5.00
Roller
$1.50
Large Wood design
$30.00
Medium wood design
$20.00
Small wood design
$15.00
Bowl $55
$55.00
Mug $20
$20.00
Plate $20
$20.00
Plate $25
$25.00
College Book
$10.00
NORX shirt
$16.00
Earrings $30
$30.00
Earrings $34
$34.00
Earrings $36
$36.00
Eearings $20
$20.00
Necklace
$36.00
Candle 1
$12.99
Candle 2
$12.99
Candle 3
$12.99
Candle 4
$12.99
Candle 5
$12.99
Candle 6
$12.99
Candle 7
$12.99
Candle 8
$12.99
Candle 9
$12.99
Candle 10
$12.99
Candle 11
$12.99
Candle 12
$12.99
Bracelet (2)
$12.00
Bracelet (3)
$16.00
Beaded Wristlets
$15.00
Charcuterie Board
$29.99
Charms
$5.00
Notebook
$10.99
Wallets
$10.00
$20 small glass art
$20.00
$20 small spoon holder
$20.00
$25 insence holder
$25.00
$25 large glass art
$25.00
$25 triple holder
$25.00
$30 devil egg holder
$30.00
$30 large spoon holder
$30.00
$10 Raised Neck
$10.00
Animal Knit
$36.00
Candle Holder
$12.99
Soap Dish
$8.99
Blueberry Jelly
$7.98
Lavender Jelly
$9.98
Pepper Jelly
$7.98
Red Wine Jelly
$9.98
Strawberry Jelly
$7.98
Bracelet
$25.00
acrylic notepad
$29.00+
address stamp
$39.00
beer caddy
$48.00
bottle opener
$9.00
bracelet - ceramic beads
$9.00
coffee mug - ceramic
$19.00
compact mirror
$15.00
dog bowl
$12.00
drinking dice
$18.00
earrings
$29.00+
flask
$22.00
greeting card
$4.00
greeting cards - multi pack
$23.00
honey
$11.50+
journal
$24.50
memory game - dogs
$20.00
microfiber cleaning cloth
$7.50
mini canvas
$23.00
napkins
$6.95
notecards - floral initial
$17.00
notepad
$5.00+
pencil pouch
$17.00
puzzle
$29.50
sign
$20.00+
Tea Towel
$12.00
Jam Sampler
$22.95
Sage
$14.00
Jam Sampler
$22.95
Earrings
$34.00
Short Necklace
$36.00
Kit, large
$25.00
Kit, small
$15.00
Mat
$1.50
Play dough
$5.00
Roller
$1.50
$20 small glass art
$20.00
$20 small spoon holder
$20.00
$25 insence holder
$25.00
$25 large glass art
$25.00
$25 triple holder
$25.00
$30 devil egg holder
$30.00
$30 large spoon holder
$30.00
$10 Raised Neck
$10.00
Large Wood design
$30.00
Medium wood design
$20.00
Small wood design
$15.00
Blueberry Jelly
$7.98
Lavender Jelly
$9.98
Pepper Jelly
$7.98
Red Wine Jelly
$9.98
Strawberry Jelly
$7.98
Bracelet
$25.00
Candle 1
$12.99
Candle 2
$12.99
Candle 3
$12.99
Candle 4
$12.99
Candle 5
$12.99
Candle 6
$12.99
Candle 7
$12.99
Candle 8
$12.99
Candle 9
$12.99
Candle 10
$12.99
Candle 11
$12.99
Candle 12
$12.99
College Book
$10.00
NORX shirt
$16.00
Item 1
$35.00
Bracelet (2)
$12.00
Bracelet (3)
$16.00
Item 1
$8.99
Item 2
$15.99
Item 3
$25.99
Candle Holder
$12.99
Soap Dish
$8.99
College Hand Towel
$18.50
College Tea Towel
$15.00
Golf towel
$18.50
Make Up Washclothes
$12.00
Tennis Towel
$18.50
Zipcode Tea Towel
$12.00
Autoglam Diva
$7.00
Autoglam High Mainainance
$7.00
Glass Jar Candles
$8.00+
Glamorous Sachet High Mainenance
$15.00
Glamour Wash - Diva
$8.00+
Diva wash
Glamour Wash - HM
$8.00+
Diva wash
Glamour Wash - Kathina
$8.00+
Diva wash
Large Candle Bless Your Heart
$22.00
Room Parfume Dive
$15.00
Room Parfume High Maintainance
$15.00
Sache Diva
$15.00
Sache High Mainainance
$15.00
Small jar candles
$8.00
Suite IV High Maintenance
$30.00
Tyler Candle high Maitenance 907 g
$43.00
Tyler Fragrance Room Spray
$22.00
Votive Entitled
$4.00
Votive French Market
$4.00
Votive High Maintenance
$4.00
Votive Limelight
$4.00
Votive Pineapple Crush
$4.00
Beaded Wristlets
$15.00
Charcuterie Board
$29.99
Charms
$5.00
Notebook
$10.99
Wallets
$10.00
Animal Knit
$36.00