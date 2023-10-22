BEVERAGE

COFFEE/ HOT TEA

Regular Coffee
$2.49
Decaf Coffee
$2.49
Hot Tea
$2.49
Hot Coco
$2.49

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Reg Coke
$2.49
Sprite
$2.49
Coke Zero
$2.49
Orange Fanta
$2.49
Mello-Yello
$2.49
Root Beer
$2.49
Mr Pibb
$2.49
Caffeine free Diet Coke
$2.49
Fresh Lemonade
$2.49
Sweet Tea
$2.49
UnSweet Tea
$2.49
Half & Half: Sweet Tea/ Lemonade
$2.49
Half & Half: Unsweet tea/ Lemonade
$2.49
Half Gallon Sweet Tea
$3.50
Half Gallon UnSweet Tea
$3.50
Half Gallon Lemonade
$3.50
Half Gallon: Half & Half Unsweet tea/ Regular Lemonade
$3.50
Half Gallon: Half & Half Sweet tea/ Regular Lemonade
$3.50

Canned/ Bottled Drinks

COKE CAN
$1.39
Can Minute Maid
$1.39
Can Fanta Orange
$1.39
Can Root Beer
$1.39
Can Sprite
$1.39
Can Diet Coke
$1.39
16oz Green Monster
$3.39
16oz Java Monster
$3.39
16oz Zero Monster
$3.39
20oz Blue Power Ade
$2.29
20oz Power Ade
$2.29
Dasani
$2.29

2 Liters Coke Products

2 Liter Coke
$3.00
2 Liter Caffeine Free Diet Coke
$3.00
2 Liter Sprite
$3.00
2 Liter Coke Zero
$3.00

APPETIZERS

Choose Appetizer

Evano's Flat Bread
$9.99

Evano's Flat bread topped with Caramelized onion, feta and balsamic glaze

Grilled Flat Bread
$9.99

Evano's flatbread, mozzarella, drizzled with BBQ sauce

6-Wings
$9.99

6 wings

Pretzel
$9.99
House Chips
$8.99

CHIPS WITH HOUSE RUB

Fried Pickles
$7.99

8 pickles stacked with garlic aioli

Fried Green Tomatoes
$10.99

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Meals

2- Eggs Classic
$9.99

Two eggs, choice of bread, side, and meat

3- Eggs Classic
$10.99

Two eggs, choice of toast and side

Meat Lover Classic
$14.99
Breakfast Meals
Big Plat Breakfast Meal
$15.99
Cheese Omelet
$7.70
Runners Omelet
$12.10

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, feta and cheddar

PROMENADE OMELET
$11.49

Ham, Cheese, peppers and onions

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
$12.49
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
$7.70
SKILLET OMELET
$16.99

five egg omelet, with homefries, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers , onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese

BACON CHEESE OMELET
$9.99
SAUS & CHEESE OMELET
$9.99
HAM & CHZ OMELET
$9.99
NITTY GRITTY
$9.99

Bowl of grits, Eggs, choice of meat and toast

HOME-STYLE
$12.29
BRK VEGGIE BOWL
$10.99

peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, home-fries, cheese, Egg

CLASSIC-BENE
$11.99
VEGGIE BENEDICT
$10.99
SOUTHER BENEDICTS
$10.99
SWEET CAKE CLASSIC MEAL
$10.99

Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat

SWEET CAKES SIDE
BISCUIT & GRAVY
$4.99+

Two biscuits smothered wit sausage gravy

MEAT SIDES
CLASSIC BREAKFAST SIDES
SWEET MUFFIN
$3.00+
SIDE TOAST OR BISCUIT
OATMEAL
$7.00
BREAKFAST SIDE EGG
SMOTHERED BOWL
BURRITO
$5.99
B&G/ EGG
$5.99

Omelets

Cheese Omelet
$7.70
Runners Omelet
$12.10

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, feta and cheddar

PROMENADE OMELET
$11.49

Ham, Cheese, peppers and onions

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
$12.49
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET
$7.70
SKILLET OMELET
$16.99

five egg omelet, with homefries, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers , onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese

BACON CHEESE OMELET
$9.99
SAUS & CHEESE OMELET
$9.99
HAM & CHZ OMELET
$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Mallard
$6.99

Bacon, peppers, onions, tomatoes, provolone, rooled omelet style on cuban bread

The Brittany
$6.99

Egg, hashbrown, choice of breakfast meat, Aeiol, tomatoes, lettuce on a bun

Egg Sandwich
$3.99
Breakfast BLT
$8.99

Breakfast Bowls and Benedicts

NITTY GRITTY
$9.99

Bowl of grits, Eggs, choice of meat and toast

HOME-STYLE
$12.29
BRK VEGGIE BOWL
$10.99

peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, home-fries, cheese, Egg

CLASSIC-BENE
$11.99
VEGGIE BENEDICT
$10.99
SOUTHER BENEDICTS
$10.99

Sweet Cakes ( french toast and Pancakes)

SWEET CAKE CLASSIC MEAL
$10.99

Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat

SWEET CAKES SIDE

Breakfast Specials

SMOTHERED BOWL
BURRITO
$5.99
B&G/ EGG
$5.99

LUNCH

BURGERS

BRITTS BURGER
$9.99

Burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring

BLUE MOUNTAIN BURGER
$9.99

topped with bacon, blue cheese and cheddar cheese

THUNDER BURGER
$9.99

Cajun seasoned, sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, ranch, pepper jack cheese

ALL AMERICAN BURGERS
PATTY MELT
$8.99

SANDWICH

SOHO CUBANO
$9.99+
FISH SANDWICH
$8.99

Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun

BLT SANDWICH
$8.99
CHICKEN SALAD
$8.99
CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
$11.99

2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

HURRICANE SUB
$9.99

Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese

REUBEN SANDWICH
$9.99
PHILLY SUB
$9.29

Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese

GRILLED CHEESE
$6.99

WRAPS

ZING WRAP
$9.99

Buffalo seasoned Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Ranch

BISTRO WRAP
$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onion and Cilantro Mayo

LUNCH MEALS AND BASKETS

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
$12.99

3-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw

FISH BASKET
$12.99
THE SOUTH RICE BOWL
$12.99

Rice and Beans topped with Cajun grilled Chicken and sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Black Olives topped with Pepper Jack cheese & Ranch Dressing

LUNCH SIDES

SIDE FRIES
$3.99
SIDE FRUIT
$3.99+
S. MAC
$3.99+
SIDE OF ONION RINGS
$4.99
SIDE OF CHIPS
$2.99
BLACK BEANS AND RICE
$3.99+
SIDE SALAD
$4.99
SOD
$3.99+
SIDE SLAW
$3.99+
SIDE PICKLED SLAW
$0+
S. GRILLED CHICKEN
$4.99
SIDE CHICKEN SALAD
$4.99+
SIDE FISH
$1.79+
1-PIECE CORN BREAD
$2.00
ADD ONS

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD
$10.99
SWEET SALAD
$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes , dried cranberries, candy nuts, cheddar cheese, sweet vidalia dressing

CYPRESS SALAD
$13.99

lettuce, bacon, cheeder, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard boild egg, side of ranch dressing

GREEK SALAD
$12.99

lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, peppers and onions side of greek dressing

EVANO'S COBB
$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON TOMATOES, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES,EGGS SLICED DRESSING ON THE SIDE

PIZZA

Specialty Pizzas

CHEESE*
$9.99+
MEAT LOVER
$12.99+
WHITE PIE
$12.99+
HAWAIIAN
$11.99+
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
$13.99+
EL JEFE
$13.99+
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN
$11.99+
LKLD MEATBALL
$11.99+
BBQ CHICKEN
$11.99+
SAUSAGE
$10.99+
PEPPERONI
$10.99+
VEGGIE PIZZA
$9.99+

BYO Pizzas

10" BYO
$9.99
14" BYO
$13.99
18" BYO
$17.99

Pasta Bowls

Cajun Grilled Chicken Pasta
$12.99
Chicken Alfredo
$10.99
Pasta Rustica
$12.99

Subs

BBQ Meatball Sub
$12.99+
Chicken Parmesan Sub
$14.99+
Meatball Sub
$13.99+

Tenders & Wings

Tenders
$6.99+
Wings
$8.99+

Sides

Meatballs & Marinara
$7.99
Side Salad
$4.99
Bread Sticks (6)
$4.49
Marinara (8oz)
$3.50

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM SCOOPS

SCOOP ICE CREAM
$2.00+
ICE CREAM SANDWICH
$4.99

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKE

COOKIES & BROWNIES

BROWNIE
$1.99
COOKIES
$1.29+

FOOD

KIDS / SENIOR

KIDS TENDERS
$5.99
KIDS BURGER
$5.99
KID GRILL CHEESE
$5.99
KID MAC N CHEESE
$5.99
KIDS SWEET CAKES
$5.99
KIDS CLASSIC
$7.99
1 -EGG CLASSIC
$7.99

Two eggs, choice of bread, side, and meat

SR SWEET
$7.99

Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat

GR CHZ & SOD
$9.99
S.SALAD & SOD
$9.99

DINNER

SIRLOIN STEAK
$19.99

Seasoned USDA Top Sirlion Cooked to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.

SURF-n-TURF
$27.99
SALMON
$15.99

8oz SALMON, HERD BUTTER LEMON SAUCE SERVED WITH SAUTEED SPINACH WITH ONIONS AND YELLOW RICE

LOBSTER RAVIOLI
$14.99

Lobster ravioli, finished in a creamy lobster bisque. With a side of break steak

POT ROAST
$14.99
PULLED PORK PLATE
$13.99

PORK SEASONED WITH HOUSE RUB WITH SHORT BUTTS BBQ SAUSE ON THE SIDE, WITH BLACK BEANS RICE, SLAW

3 CHEESE RAVIOLI
$13.99
THREE PIECE
$14.99
EVANO'S BURGER
$15.99

Fresh Burger patty cooked to order. Topped with Permento cheese and fried green tomato

SHORTBUTTS BURGER
$14.99

Patty topped with mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, Bacon, and BBQ sauce.

BLUE BURGER
$13.99
CAJUN BURGER
$13.99
CHEESE BURGER
$12.99
EVANO'S POTROAST SANDWICH
$12.99

Pot roast, mozzarella, caramelized onion. With demi glaze dipping sauce on the side.

CRISPYCHICKEN SANDWICH
$13.99
GRILLED CHEESE
$10.99
PULLER PORK
$14.99
FRIES
$3.99
CHIPS
$3.99
SAUTEED SPINACH
$3.99
GREEN BEANS
$3.99
CREAM CORN
$3.99
MUSHED POTATO
$3.99
STEAMED BROC
$3.99
S. FRUIT
LOBSTER BISQUE
$5.99
CHILI
$5.99
SPAGHETTI DINNER FOR 4
$40.00
FISH FRY
BURGERS

LUNCH MENU

BRITTS BURGER
$9.99

Burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring

BLUE MOUNTAIN BURGER
$9.99

topped with bacon, blue cheese and cheddar cheese

THUNDER BURGER
$9.99

Cajun seasoned, sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, ranch, pepper jack cheese

ALL AMERICAN BURGERS
PATTY MELT
$8.99
SOHO CUBANO
$9.99+
FISH SANDWICH
$8.99

Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun

BLT SANDWICH
$8.99
CHICKEN SALAD
$8.99
CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH
$11.99

2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw

TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
$10.99

Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

HURRICANE SUB
$9.99

Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese

REUBEN SANDWICH
$9.99
PHILLY SUB
$9.29

Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese

GRILLED CHEESE
$6.99
ZING WRAP
$9.99

Buffalo seasoned Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Ranch

BISTRO WRAP
$10.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onion and Cilantro Mayo

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET
$12.99

3-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw

FISH BASKET
$12.99
THE SOUTH RICE BOWL
$12.99

Rice and Beans topped with Cajun grilled Chicken and sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Black Olives topped with Pepper Jack cheese & Ranch Dressing

