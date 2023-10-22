Evano's Family Kitchen 6617 North Socrum Loop Road
No reviews yet
6617 North Loop Socrum Road
Lakeland, FL 33809
BEVERAGE
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
Canned/ Bottled Drinks
2 Liters Coke Products
APPETIZERS
Choose Appetizer
Evano's Flat bread topped with Caramelized onion, feta and balsamic glaze
Evano's flatbread, mozzarella, drizzled with BBQ sauce
6 wings
CHIPS WITH HOUSE RUB
8 pickles stacked with garlic aioli
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Meals
Two eggs, choice of bread, side, and meat
Two eggs, choice of toast and side
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, feta and cheddar
Ham, Cheese, peppers and onions
five egg omelet, with homefries, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers , onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese
Bowl of grits, Eggs, choice of meat and toast
peppers, onion, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, home-fries, cheese, Egg
Pancakes or French toast, eggs, breakfast meat
Two biscuits smothered wit sausage gravy
Breakfast Sandwiches
LUNCH
BURGERS
SANDWICH
Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun
2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw
Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese
Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
WRAPS
LUNCH MEALS AND BASKETS
LUNCH SIDES
SALADS
Lettuce, tomatoes , dried cranberries, candy nuts, cheddar cheese, sweet vidalia dressing
lettuce, bacon, cheeder, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, hard boild egg, side of ranch dressing
lettuce, black olives, feta cheese, sundried tomatoes, peppers and onions side of greek dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON TOMATOES, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES,EGGS SLICED DRESSING ON THE SIDE
PIZZA
Specialty Pizzas
BYO Pizzas
Tenders & Wings
DESSERTS
ICE CREAM SCOOPS
MILKSHAKES
COOKIES & BROWNIES
FOOD
Bacon, peppers, onions, tomatoes, provolone, rooled omelet style on cuban bread
Egg, hashbrown, choice of breakfast meat, Aeiol, tomatoes, lettuce on a bun
KIDS / SENIOR
DINNER
8 pickles stacked with garlic aioli
CHIPS WITH HOUSE RUB
6 wings
Evano's Flat bread topped with Caramelized onion, feta and balsamic glaze
Evano's flatbread, mozzarella, drizzled with BBQ sauce
Seasoned USDA Top Sirlion Cooked to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides.
8oz SALMON, HERD BUTTER LEMON SAUCE SERVED WITH SAUTEED SPINACH WITH ONIONS AND YELLOW RICE
Lobster ravioli, finished in a creamy lobster bisque. With a side of break steak
PORK SEASONED WITH HOUSE RUB WITH SHORT BUTTS BBQ SAUSE ON THE SIDE, WITH BLACK BEANS RICE, SLAW
Fresh Burger patty cooked to order. Topped with Permento cheese and fried green tomato
Patty topped with mozzarella cheese, pulled pork, Bacon, and BBQ sauce.
Pot roast, mozzarella, caramelized onion. With demi glaze dipping sauce on the side.
GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON TOMATOES, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES,EGGS SLICED DRESSING ON THE SIDE
ROMAIN LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE CROUTONS
LETTUCE WITH TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, BACON WITH BLUE CHEESE DRESSING ON THE SIDE
SEASONED GRILLED CHICKEN, SUN-DRIED TOMATOES, FETA CUCUMBERS BLACK OLIVES GREEN PEPPERS AND ONIONS WITH A SIDE OF GREEK DRESSING
DINNER SIDES
LUNCH MENU
Burger topped with bacon, BBQ sauce, onion ring
topped with bacon, blue cheese and cheddar cheese
Cajun seasoned, sauteed peppers, onions, black olives, ranch, pepper jack cheese
Lightly breaded polleck, tomatoes, Lettuce, pickels, on toasted Corn bread bun
2-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw
Turkey, Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
Cajun seasoned grilled Chicken with sautéed Peppers, Onions, Black Olives & Tomatoes, topped with Ranch & Pepper Jack cheese
Philly steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese
Buffalo seasoned Grilled Chicken with provolone cheese, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes, Ranch
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Feta, Sundried Tomatoes, Fresh Spinach, Grilled Onion and Cilantro Mayo
3-fresh hand breaded chicken tenders, side and slaw
Rice and Beans topped with Cajun grilled Chicken and sautéed Onions, Peppers, Tomatoes & Black Olives topped with Pepper Jack cheese & Ranch Dressing
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Beautiful Lakeland is known for its hometown attitude. We gather to cheer on our friends at the local high school games, watch the Christmas Parade, walk around the lovely lakes, and fellowship with neighbors and co-workers over a good, home-cooked meal. Evano's is where friendly folks gather for delicious breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Photos coming soon!