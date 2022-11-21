Restaurant header imageView gallery

Evans Fish and Chips

review star

No reviews yet

113 Suite A S. San Francisco

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cod and Chips
Mahi and Chips
Steak and Ale Pie

Fish and Chips and More

Cod and Chips

$12.95

Mahi and Chips

$13.95

Shrimp and Chips

$12.95

Battered Sausage and Chips

$11.95

Chicken Tenders and Chips

$10.95

Hand Pies

Steak and Ale Pie

$8.95

Chicken Curry Pie

$8.95

Cheddar and Onion Pie

$7.95

Extras

Large Chips

$4.95

Small Chips

$2.95

Sausage Roll

$5.95

Scotch Egg

$5.95

Mushy Peas

$2.50

Gravy

$2.50

Curry Sauce

$2.50

Extra Fish Cod (Must be purchased with Entree)

$8.00

Extra Fish Mahi (Must be purchased with Entree)

$9.00

Extra Shrimp 5 count (Must be purchased with Entree)

$8.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Arizona Lemon Iced Tea

$1.00Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Arizona Green Tea

$1.00

Aquafina Purified Drinking Water

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

7-UP

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.95Out of stock

Coffee

$1.95

Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Hats

hat

$19.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Fish and Chips Shop. Delivery and Take Out Only in Downtown Flagstaff, Arizona

Website

Location

113 Suite A S. San Francisco, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

Gallery
Evans Fish and Chips image
Evans Fish and Chips image
Evans Fish and Chips image
Evans Fish and Chips image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ahipoki Flagstaff
orange star4.5 • 912
319 S Regent St #209 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 06 - Flagstaff
orange starNo Reviews
320 South Regent Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Galaxy Diner
orange starNo Reviews
931 West Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Late for the Train
orange starNo Reviews
19 East Aspen Ave Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
NiMarco's Pizza - 101 S Beaver St
orange star4.3 • 564
101 S Beaver St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Fat Olives - 2308 E route 66
orange star4.6 • 3,005
2308 East Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston