Evans Fish and Chips
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Authentic Fish and Chips Shop. Delivery and Take Out Only in Downtown Flagstaff, Arizona
113 Suite A S. San Francisco, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
